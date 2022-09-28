Memory Cards Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 236.39 Mn growth -- APAC to have a significant share

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The memory cards market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 236.39 million between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 0.58% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Memory Cards Market

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the memory cards market: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar.

The global memory cards market structure is fragmented in nature.

APAC to have significant share in the memory cards market.

Key Segments

The memory cards market is segmented by type (SD card, compact flash, memory stick, and

multimedia card).

The SD card segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The increased use of SD cards in cameras and camcorders, tablets, media players, and gaming consoles is driving the growth of the segment. However, the growth in the segment is expected to reduce over the forecast period owing to the reduced demand from smartphone users.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global memory cards market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 81% of the global market share. The rising number of users on social media and the increasing demand for DSLR cameras are driving the growth of the memory cards market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The memory cards market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders. With the growth of social media across the world, people are learning tips and tricks to enhance their photography skills and gain appreciation. This is increasing the demand and use of cameras with higher picture qualities, which is necessitating the need for a larger space for storing them. Digital cameras and camcorders have their own in-built memory. However, this in-built memory can hold only a few best-quality shots, making the use of memory cards crucial. Thus, the rising demand for memory devices in cameras and camcorders is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The memory cards market is fragmented in nature. The market is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. These players have a vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. The presence of well-established vendors in the global memory cards market makes it a competitive market. The need for moderate initial investments and a low entry barrier support the new players to enter the market.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers memory cards under the brands, ADATA, and XPG.

Cactus Technologies Ltd.: The company offers commercial grade SD cards based on MLC NAND which have life cycles in the 18 to 24-month range.

Delkin Devices Inc.: The company offers industrial SD cards and industrial SLC micro SD cards.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.: The company offers a wide range of memory cards under the brand, Kingston.

Lexar: The company offers a wide range of memory cards under the brand, Lexar.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the memory cards market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Memory Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 236.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

