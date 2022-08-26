Memory Cards Market Size to Grow by USD 236.39 million with 81% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Memory Cards Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Memory Cards Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the memory cards market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 236.39 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the memory cards market as a part of the global semiconductor market, within the overall global semiconductors and semiconductor equipment market. The growth in the global semiconductor market will be driven by factors such as increasing investment in fabs, growing adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles, and rising demand for semiconductor components in consumer electronics. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the memory cards market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The popularity of photography is gaining momentum worldwide. With the rise in the number of social platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, people are learning tips and tricks to enhance their photography skills to gain appreciation. Proportionally, the demand for rugged and robust storage devices is also increasing as cameras require storage devices that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. The increase in the demand for such storage devices is one of the major drivers of the memory card market.

The popularity of photography is gaining momentum worldwide. With the rise in the number of social platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, people are learning tips and tricks to enhance their photography skills to gain appreciation. Proportionally, the demand for rugged and robust storage devices is also increasing as cameras require storage devices that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. The increase in the demand for such storage devices is one of the major drivers of the memory card market. Market Challenge: Cloud storage is a new and more optimized technology of storage media. In cloud storage, data are stored online in the cloud and are accessible from multiple connection points. This is leading to increasing demand for cloud services. In addition, cloud storage cost is minimal as end-users do not require incurring expenses for purchasing and maintaining hardware components. This technology is gaining traction worldwide due to its convenience of access, disaster recovery, and potential to revolutionize businesses by providing eased resource management and secure data backup.

Segmentation Highlights

The memory cards market report is segmented by Type (SD card, compact flash, Memory stick, and Multimedia card) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 81% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for memory cards in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America. The growth of social media will fuel the memory cards market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The memory cards market share growth by the SD card segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of SD cards in cameras and camcorders will continue to rise because of higher internal memory, and faster read/write speed offered for storing UHD content.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.



Cactus Technologies Ltd.



Delkin Devices Inc.



Kingston Technology Co. Inc.



Lexar



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sony Corp.



Toshiba Corp.



Transcend Information Inc.



Western Digital Corp.

Memory Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 0.58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 236.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Semiconductors market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

SD card Compact flash Memory stick Multimedia card

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 SD card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: SD card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Physical difference between micro SD card, SD card, and mini SD card

Exhibit 19: SD card - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Compact flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Compact flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Compact flash - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Memory stick - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Memory stick - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Memory stick - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Multimedia card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Multimedia card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Multimedia card - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders

8.1.2 Proliferation of UHD content

8.1.3 High demand for compact storage devices

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rise in use of cloud storage

8.2.2 High in-built storage capacity of portable devices

8.2.3 Easy corruption and Inability to install mobile applications in memory cards

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing need of high capacity solution

8.3.2 High adoption of micro SD, micro SDHC, and micro SDXC cards

8.3.3 SMART technology in memory cards

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cactus Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Cactus Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Cactus Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Cactus Technologies Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 54: Cactus Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Delkin Devices Inc.

Exhibit 55: Delkin Devices Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Delkin Devices Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Delkin Devices Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Exhibit 58: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Kingston Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 61: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Lexar

Exhibit 62: Lexar - Overview

Exhibit 63: Lexar - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Lexar – Key news

Exhibit 65: Lexar - Key offerings

10.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 69: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 71: Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Sony Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Sony Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 74: Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Transcend Information Inc.

Exhibit 81: Transcend Information Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Transcend Information Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Transcend Information Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Western Digital Corp.

Exhibit 84: Western Digital Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Western Digital Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Western Digital Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 87: Western Digital Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

