Memory Health Formulation Featured in New Study on Improving Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI)

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nutrition Research Centre Ireland, School of Health Sciences, Carriganore House, Waterford Institute of Technology published a new study on Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) in the Journal of Personalized Medicine https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4426/10/2/43.

The study is the first of its kind to identify improvements in cognitive performance in individuals with MCI following supplementation with omega-3s, carotenoids and Vitamin E.

Memory Health® is a patented, nutritional supplement that is clinically proven to support long-term brain health. Learn more at www.memoryhealth.com.

The patients with MCI who received the active intervention [commercially known as Memory Health] exhibited statistically significant improvements in carotenoid concentrations, but also trends in improvements in episodic memory and global cognition were all observed. In contrast, the placebo group remained unchanged or worsened for all measurements.

"Research and science have determined the influence a proper diet has on cognitive functions and brain health. The issue in today's society stems from the lack of nutrients in our food and the poor quality of our diet, thus making science based nutritional supplements like Memory Health A MUST, in our quest for a long, healthy life and retaining our precious memories," said Frederic J. Jouhet, Founder and Co-Manager, Memory Health LLC.

"Why wait for deterioration or even diagnosis?" added Edward Shehab, Co-Manager of Memory Health. "Science tells us it is never to early to start caring about brain health, but it can be too late. This is scientific evidence that a formulation composed of 1 g of fish oil (of which 430 mg DHA and 90 mg EPA), 10 mg of Lutein, 10 mg of meso-zeaxanthin and 2 mg of zeaxanthin (the carotenoids), and 15 mg of vitamin E (α-tocopherol) has a tremendous impact on people with Mild Cognitive Impairment. It's real science for real results."

Memory Health is proud to be the sole licensee of a product with such groundbreaking scientific discoveries. These discoveries validate our user experience and the success we are seeing with our growing international network.

About Memory Health LLC :

Memory Health is a Michigan company and a research based, leading group in the nootropic/ brain health supplement space. Memory Health provides a safe, bioavailable and scientifically proven, nutritional supplement based on the Howard Foundation patent granted in the United Kingdom for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease. The Company has agreements with distributors and medical facilities in the USA and Europe and is currently working on agreements with leading chains of Pharmacies and stores.

