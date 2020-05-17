Memphis Apartment Management Company Offers Discounted Rent for Its Residents and Move-in Specials for Future Residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As societal issues continue to constrain markets, including the property sector, My Management has invested in an action plan focusing on tenant care. Its prioritization of putting measures in place at the earliest stages to protect tenants has contributed to immense success in the maintenance of its value and its rental appeal.

Apartments for rent completely renovated with second-chance programs to make renters feel at home.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Memphis are top commodities; however, many rental businesses have been severely economically impacted. My Management has transformed its business model into a caring property company or that of concerned management. It is a professional venture in which the interests of clients are placed at the fore of the business, providing value for the tenants and the investor.

A caring property company is a new approach to property management. The management company is responsible for the maintenance of its property including the well-being of its tenants. This process is based on the principle that if a property manager takes care of its residents and supports their success, it will support the success of the business.

My Management, which is the management company of Winbranch Complex and owner of ApartmentsNearMe.Biz, responds quickly to situations as a "concerned management" business. A great example is their rapid response to the pandemic upon its arrival to the US in 2020. The company performed a thorough risk analysis which contributed to the creation of an action plan. Processes like this allow My Management to put measures in place that support its professional survival during and after economic impacts.

As stated by Founder and CEO of My Management, LLC, Adam Rudman: "I believe if a management company cares about the tenants as equally as the success of the business, there is no battle that cannot be won. I believe we proved that during the 2020 Covid-19 crisis. Upon hearing of the virus, we implemented a reduced rental program for residents and maintained interest in apartment rentals with move-in offers and online payment systems for prospective residents. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, property managers provided each person entering the office with a mask to maintain social distancing."

To further promote community success My Management has integrated a Resource Center through ApartmentsNearMe.Biz, where residents and the general community are informed of ongoing societal information. The guide extends its reach financially, offering renters the resources they could access should unexpected challenges become a reality.

My Management's tenant-oriented approach has supported the maintenance and value of its apartment complexes preceding and following one of the most trying times in America. Having prevented major economic losses suffered across the US property market, the management company continues to provide reliable and valuable rental services.

