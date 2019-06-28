Memphis-Based Young Athlete Wins DHL Contest to Deliver Match Ball at Rugby World Cup 2019™, Japan

PLANTATION, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamiyah Brown, an 11-year-old rugby player from Memphis, will experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver an official match ball at Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan, courtesy of DHL Express. Selected as the winner of the #DHLGoForward contest, Jamiyah will become a part of rugby history by representing the U.S. on the world stage of Rugby World Cup 2019.

DHL Express is the official logistics provider and Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019, and convened an expert panel to select a child aged eight to 15 from a pool of applicants who exemplify the values of rugby. The panel included DHL Express Americas Chief Marketing Officer Christine Nashick, Play Rugby USA Executive Director Wil Snape-Rogers, former USA Eagle and World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight, USA Rugby Commercial Director Mark Griffin and Rugby United New York General Manager James English. DHL also worked alongside Play Rugby USA, the leading nonprofit youth rugby organization in the U.S.

"We are ecstatic to bring an opportunity like this to Jamiyah, a truly deserving young athlete who demonstrates leadership on and off the field," said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. "She has a bright future in athletics ahead of her and we are honored to be able to make this dream come true for her."

DHL Express surprised Jamiyah with the news alongside her teammates, coaches, family members and other community supporters on June 28 at Memphis Inner City Rugby Community Day, held at Vance Middle School.

In addition to delivering the official Match Ball to the referee on the field at the USA and France match on October 2, 2019, Jamiyah will enjoy round trip tickets and accommodations to Japan for her and a guardian, along with receiving a DHL Rugby World Cup 2019 merchandise kit, including a uniform and DHL rugby ball.

Jamiyah was selected as the winner because of her leadership, compassion and dedication for the sport and her team. Shortly after joining her rugby team last October, her demonstration of strong, natural leadership qualities led to her nomination as team captain. Though her time with rugby has been short, she has shown a great understanding of the dynamics of a successful team and has quickly developed a strong passion for the game. Jamiyah also serves as a role model for other young girls interested in playing rugby—a typically male-dominated sport.

"Rugby has a unique ability to inspire and empower kids both on and off the field. Jamiyah demonstrated character traits and dedication to her teammates that made her stand out," said Wil Snape-Rogers, Executive Director of Play Rugby USA. "Play Rugby is proud to offer opportunities like this and continue to show how respect, integrity and discipline can open doors and create bright futures."

Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, played in over 100 countries. Rugby World Cup is the greatest prize in Rugby and one of the world's most admired competitions, having established itself as one of the most important sporting events behind the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

DHL is once again partnering with World Rugby to be the Official Logistics Partner and a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019. As the official logistics partner of Rugby World Cup 2019, DHL will assume responsibility for the logistics for one of the biggest international sporting events, which will take place in host country Japan from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, 2019.

