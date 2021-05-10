Memphis Grizzlies And WynnBET Announce Details Of Multi-Year Marketing Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memphis Grizzlies and WynnBET today announced the details of their multi-year marketing partnership, the team's second since legalized sports betting launched in Tennessee last year. The Grizzlies WynnBET partnership will heavily leverage the Grizzlies' digital footprint, including social media, web and mobile applications. There will also be a physical space at FedExForum for all fans to enjoy on event days and beyond.

The digital-first approach between the Grizzlies and WynnBET will be anchored to some of the most popular digital and broadcast programs offered by the Grizzlies and Grind City Media, an on-demand media platform and digital content studio. WynnBET will become presenting partner of the Chris Vernon Show, a daily sports and entertainment show hosted by Grind City Media's Chris Vernon. WynnBET will also become presenting partner of the Odds Couple, a sports betting show breaking down the best matchups in college football, NFL, college basketball and more including betting lines, favorites and guest interviews hosted by Grind City Media's Rob Fischer and Lang Whitaker along with Jon Roser & CJ Hurt. WynnBET is also set to become the official advertising partner of the GCM Podcast Network with advertising inclusion on all GCM Podcasts.

The Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App, your one-stop shop for Grizzlies and Grind City Media news, features, tickets, merchandise, FedExForum shows, contests and more, will now offer fans a unique free-to-play game function as part of the WynnBET partnership. The new free-to-play Buzzer Beater Picks in-app game, presented by WynnBET, gives Grizzlies fans the opportunity at home or in the arena to make their own predictions of various outcomes during each Grizzlies game. Fans will have the chance to climb up the Buzzer Beater Picks leaderboard and compete with other Grizzlies fans for the chance to win real prizes courtesy of WynnBET.

WynnBET is making its mark in downtown Memphis, taking over naming rights to a renovated space inside FedExForum on the Plaza Level, adjacent to the FedExHub and accessible from Beale Street Alley. Once completed, fans can dive into the WynnBET experience in a sports-bar type atmosphere that will be unique to FedExForum. In addition to being a new space for fans to enjoy during Grizzlies games and all other events at FedExForum, the WynnBET space will also be open on additional days year-round, becoming the go-to spot in downtown Memphis for fans to watch all their favorite sports programming while engaging with the WynnBET mobile app. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

"The popularity of sports gaming in Tennessee continues to increase, and we're thrilled to partner with one of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment with WynnBET," said Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. "With the importance of a digital-first approach, partnering WynnBET with our Grind City Media shows, content and features was a very organic framework for building this forward-looking partnership. We also enjoy any opportunity to create new and different spaces to experience inside FedExForum for our fans, and we love the thought of being a destination in downtown Memphis for sports fans to watch their favorite sports programming year-round."

In coordination with the partnership announcement, the Memphis Grizzlies and WynnBET are offering Grizzlies fans several unique promotions and giveaways to celebrate WynnBET's launch in Tennessee. Monday, May 10, will be the official debut of the WynnBET mobile experience, a custom-built touring vehicle that travels the country hosting exclusive events and special appearances. The WynnBET mobile experience will be live on the FedExForum Plaza for the Grizzlies final home stand of the regular season (May 10, 11, 13 and 14). At the mobile experience, fans can enter each day for a chance to win two floor seats to a select Grizzlies game this season (two seats per night on May 11 and 13 and two pair on May 14) by visiting the WynnBET mobile experience during operating hours. To enter, fans will be provided a QR code to scan at the mobile experience that will prompt them to fill out and submit the entry form. Fans must download the WynnBET TN app, register for an account and have a verified account balance to be eligible for the promotion. Terms and conditions can be found here. Fans who enter the floor seat contest will be automatically entered to win a trip to Wynn Las Vegas for a luxury VIP weekend at the world's largest Five-Star resort. Terms and conditions can be found here.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2021-22 Season Tickets, Single Game Tickets or single game tickets to the Grizzlies remaining home contests, May 10,11, 13 and 14, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

Gambling Problem? Call TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789

