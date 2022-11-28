MEMS and Sensors Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 9.1% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "MEMS And Sensors Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. A team involved in preparing this MEMS And Sensors market research report has kept certain things into focus that include the minds of target markets, feelings, preferences, attitudes, convictions and value systems. With a formalised and managerial approach, it is been assured that all the above mentioned factors are understood well and explored neatly in the report. This MEMS And Sensors report also endows with the complete overview of the market that deals with the various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation, and the prevailing vendor landscape. In addition, it recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for MEMS And Sensors industry.

Currently, the importance of MEMS device has grown drastically, and the growth of inertial sensor, ultrasonic sensor, and packaging size based services across globe. In addition, the growing demand for MEMS and sensor in various sectors has fuelled the market boom. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global MEMS and sensors market will grow CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

MEMS is an integrated system of mechanical and electro-mechanical devices and structures manufactured using micro fabrication techniques. A MEMS device consists of three-dimensional properties which sense and manipulate any physical or chemical property. Basic components using micro sensors, micro actuators, and other microstructures are fabricated on a single silicon substrate. Basic components of MEMS devices include micro-sensors and micro-actuators, which convert one form of energy into another. A MEMS device can have static or movable components whose physical dimension varies from below one micron to several millimetres.

Sensors are devices or machines used to detect the presence of any physical object in the vicinity and send information about the same to the receiving end. The device is mostly used with other electronic devices. Any physical quantity, such as pressure, force, strain, light, and further, can be identified and converted into a desired electrical signal. These are classified as analogue and digital sensors. Others include temperature, ultrasonic, pressure, and proximity sensors. They use less energy and have high performance. Data is collected from the environment using sensors for the internet of things.

Technological developments in the semiconductor industry have increased the manufacturing of application-based and MEMS technology-based sensors for various factors such as smart grid infrastructure, smart home appliances, and others. This has been made possible as the population is increasingly inclined toward digital platforms, internet services, and online services for their daily requirements. The growing popularity of IoT-based devices in semiconductors is increasing the demand for smart consumer electronics and wearables. It is expected that the global MEMS and Sensors market is expected to boom in the future.

Recent Development

In May 2022 , Analog Devices Inc. and Synopsys collaborated to accelerate power system design. The collaboration provided model options for DC/DC ICs and µModule regulators. The partnership will help develop electronic system innovation and meet customers' design targets. This collaboration will help the companies to increase their customer base

, to accelerate power system design. The collaboration provided model options for DC/DC ICs and µModule regulators. The partnership will help develop electronic system innovation and meet customers' design targets. This collaboration will help the companies to increase their customer base In May 2022 , Honeywell International Inc. announced the expansion of its in-building communication portfolio. The expansion will help the company to develop the safety spectrum and will be able to provide scalable solutions. This will help the company to target new customers

Key Market Players:

Panasonic Corporation of North America ,

, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd,

InvenSense,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Infineon Technologies AG,

STMicroelectronics,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

NXP Semiconductors,

Analog Devices, Inc.,

ROHM CO., LTD.,

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.,

Robert Bosch GmbH.,

Sensata Technologies, Inc.,

DENSO CORPORATION.,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc,

MegaChips Corporation.,

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global MEMS And Sensors Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Drivers: MEMS And Sensors Market

Growing demand for automotive sensors for security

The world has steadily shifted its preference from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles. In vehicles, sensors and MEMS-based devices are essential parts of the electronic control system in automobiles. Modern cars, such as hybrid electric vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid vehicles (PHEV), make thousands of decisions based on the data provided by various sensors that are interfaced with the vehicle's on-board computer system. The sensors are used for security purposes in automobiles as they can operate in harsh and rough conditions involving extreme temperatures, vibrations, and exposure to environmental contaminants.

Rising demand for sensors in consumer electronics

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the consumer electronics market in 2020. The growth was driven by a lack of entertainment opportunities outside the home and the increasing number of employees working from home. Consumer electronics involves a lot of devices ranging from entertainment to recreation to communication.

Consumers are rapidly adopting new and emerging products such as wearables, voice-activated smart speakers, video game consoles, and automotive electronics. Sensors are used extensively in consumer electronics for monitoring, measuring, data logging, and control. Various applications in consumer electronics, such as television remote control systems, use infrared sensors to change the device-related settings.

Increasing use of (micro-electro-mechanical-system) MEMS gyroscopes

MEMS gyroscopes have been used in many applications, including consumer, automotive, industrial, and military. MEMS gyroscopes have enabled exciting applications in portable devices, including optical image stabilization for cameras, dead reckoning, and GPS assistance. The advent of MEMS technology has controlled the development of miniaturized, low-cost, low-power sensors for various applications.

In recent years, there have been continuous improvements in semiconductors, passives, and interconnects to enable high-precision data acquisition and processing. MEMS sensors are accepted widely due to the demand for sensors that can tolerate more than 175 degrees. MEMS gyroscopes are used due to their high-temperature tolerance, smaller sizes, and low-cost maintenance.

Opportunities

Growing demand for smart grid infrastructure

Smart grid infrastructure needs sensors to monitor the power line temperature and weather conditions. Sensors monitoring electrical parameters over an entire electricity network infrastructure play a fundamental role in protecting the smart grid and improving the network's energy efficiency. Smart grids include protection devices for sensing electrical faults ranging from classic analogue electro-mechanics relays to modern intelligent electronic devices. Protection systems are essential in maintaining smart grids' power quality and reliability.

Smart grid infrastructure is characterized by high penetration of renewable energy sources available. It mainly focuses on duration indices such as the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) or frequency indexes such as the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI).

Developments in environmental based sensors

Versatile environmental-based sensors for environmental condition monitoring are being adopted globally. Increasing developments in environmental-based sensors such as gas, temperature, and smoke sensors have artificial intelligence-based interfaces, which have led to the protection of environmental conditions. On an industrial scale, the technology has many benefits, such as continuous monitoring of chemical releases, and it will help reduce them to protect environmental resources.

Numerous environment-based sensors such as biosensors are being introduced into the market to monitor harmful environmental substances. Various companies are taking initiatives to manufacture and develop environment-based sensors

MEMS And Sensors Market Scope

By Type

Inertial Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Position Sensor

Motion Sensor

Microphone

Bio/Chemical Sensor

Optical Sensor

Material

Polymer

Metal

Silicon

Ceramic

Packaging Size

Less Than 0.5 MM

0.5 MM To 0.9 MM

More Than 0.9 MM

Fabrication Process

Deposition

Lithography

Etching

Actuator Type

Optical

RF

Microfluidics

Inkjet Head

End User

Consumer Electronics

IT And Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

Industrial And Manufacturing

Smart Grid Infrastructure

· Smart Home

Gaming

MEMS And Sensors Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The MEMS and sensor market is analysed by type, material, packaging size, fabrication process, actuator type, end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in MEMS and sensor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is the dominating region because they have largest MEMS and sensor industries and also they produce in cheaper price.

