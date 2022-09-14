MEMS Oscillators Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.46 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing demand for IoT devices

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing demand for IoT devices.

The demand for wearable devices such as health bands, fitness trackers, and smartwatches is increasing among consumers worldwide. This has resulted in an increase in focus on reducing the size, power consumption, and other aspects of electronic devices, to facilitate widespread adoption of IoT devices. Besides, the rising popularity of smart homes and smart energy meters and increasing investments in smart cities and Industry 4.0, the adoption of IoT devices has been significantly increasing in various applications. Thus, with the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growth of the global MEMS oscillators market will accelerate over the forecast period.

"Emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices and customizable frequencies and other performance-enhancing advantages will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global MEMS oscillators market is concentrated. The market environment is competitive because of the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on price. The declining cost per unit of the product has made it difficult for vendors to survive in the market. The growth of the consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive industries is largely driving the demand for MEMS oscillators.

Large players are opting for strategic partnerships and mergers to expand their product portfolios and establish their presence in the market. This would benefit the market as some of the vendors have innovative manufacturing technologies and established supply chains that would increase the penetration of MEMS oscillators. The rapid pace of technological advances in the market makes it difficult for new players to enter the market. Vendors must have the strong technical expertise to develop application-specific offerings. To sustain in the market, vendors must establish long-term relationships with their customers. This will shape the competitive environment in the global MEMS oscillators market during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

End-user: computing, mobile devices, consumer electronics, industrial, and others

Geography: North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the end-user, the computing segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of computing systems by major laboratories, firms, and top educational institutes around the world.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the rising production of automobiles, the growing consumer electronics, and increasing investments in satellite communication.

The complete report on the global MEMS oscillators market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The MEMS oscillators market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the MEMS oscillators market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the MEMS oscillators market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the MEMS oscillators market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the MEMS oscillators market?

MEMS Oscillators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 43.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abracon, Analog Devices Inc., Daishinku Corp., IQD Frequency Products Ltd., Jauch Quartz GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Rakon Ltd., RAMI Technology Group, Renesas Electronics Corp, SiTime Corp., and TXC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

