MemVerge Announces Webinar on Big Memory Computing Featuring Industry Leaders Intel, IDC, NetApp, Penguin Computing and a Leading Financial Institution

MILPITAS, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ™, the inventor of Memory Machine™ software, is hosting data infrastructure industry leaders for an online webcast to discuss Big Memory Computing, the next data center architecture revolution. MemVerge will be joined by experts and thought leaders from Intel, IDC, NetApp, Penguin Computing and a major financial institution to explore the impact Big Memory Computing will have on data centers and data-centric applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), financial data analytics, in-memory databases and high-performance computing (HPC).

MemVerge recently introduced the company's vision for Big Memory Computing, supported by $19 million in funding from strategic investors including lead investor Intel Capital, Cisco Investments, NetApp and SK hynix along with existing investors Gaorong Capital, Glory Ventures, Jerusalem Venture Partners, LDV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Northern Light Venture.

Opening the Door to Big Memory

What: In the past, DRAM's high cost, small scale and lack of persistence allowed only the most performance-critical workloads to benefit from in-memory computing. Big Memory Computing combines persistent memory and MemVerge Memory Machine software technologies, creating abundant, persistent and highly available memory to allow applications of any size to be more easily developed and deployed as well as forgo traditional storage in favor of petabyte-size pools of shared persistent memory.

Presenters:

Eric Burgener , Research Vice President, IDC

, Research Vice President, IDC Kristie Mann , Senior Director, Optane Persistent Memory Products, Intel

, Senior Director, Optane Persistent Memory Products, Intel Charles Fan , CEO and Co-Founder, MemVerge

, CEO and Co-Founder, MemVerge Brett Roscoe , Vice President of Product Management, NetApp

, Vice President of Product Management, NetApp Kevin Tubbs , Ph.D., Senior Director, Technology and Business Development, Advanced Solutions Group, Penguin Computing

, Ph.D., Senior Director, Technology and Business Development, Advanced Solutions Group, Penguin Computing Darrell Westbury , Director of High Performance Hosting Services, major financial institution

When: Tuesday, May 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Register here for the online webcast: https://bit.ly/3bnIZII

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory Machine™ software, opens the door to Big Memory, a world of abundance, persistence and high availability. While the use of in-memory computing grew in the past decade, DRAM's high cost, small scale and lack of persistence largely relegated it to only the most performance-critical workloads. MemVerge was founded on the vision that every application should run in memory. The advent of persistent memory is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of petabyte-size pools of shared persistent memory. Designed for these Big Memory pools, MemVerge Memory Machine software provides powerful data services such as ZeroIO™ Snapshot and memory replication, addressing application data persistence directly in memory. Compatible with existing and future applications, MemVerge technology will revolutionize data center architecture and make data-centric workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), trading and financial market data analytics and high-performance computing (HPC) easier to develop and deploy. Enterprises can now train and infer from AI/ML models faster, work with larger data sets in memory, complete more queries in less time and consistently replicate memory between servers. Based in Silicon Valley, MemVerge is used by leading enterprises for their data-intensive workloads in bare metal, cloud, container and virtual environments.

To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

Media Contact:

Diana Brodskiy

Bhava Communications for MemVerge

[email protected]

415-306-6199

