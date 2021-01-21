MemVerge Certified as a Great Workplace

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ™, the pioneers of Big Memory software, announced today that it was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. MemVerge earned this credential based on ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found on the MemVerge review page.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

"When MemVerge was founded, it was our goal to create an open culture that fosters collaboration and innovation," said Charles, CEO at MemVerge. "We are gratified by the positive feedback we received in this year's survey, but we realize making MemVerge a great place to work is an ongoing effort."

According to the survey, 96 percent of MemVerge employees say it is a great workplace compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, every employee that took the survey gave MemVerge a score of 100 percent for community: the deepest level of camaraderie that is developed within a group and measures the extent to which employees consider there is a sense of family or team.

About MemVerge

The advent of persistent memory is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of abundant, persistent and highly available pools of memory. Memory Machine™ software from MemVerge makes this possible by virtualizing DRAM and persistent memory to form a platform for enterprise-class in-memory data services. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

