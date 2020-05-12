MemVerge Introduces Big Memory Computing

MILPITAS, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ™, the inventor of Memory Machine™ software, today introduced what's next for in-memory computing: Big Memory Computing. This new category is sparking a revolution in data center architecture where all applications will run in memory. Until now, in-memory computing has been restricted to a select range of workloads due to the limited capacity and volatility of DRAM and the lack of software for high availability. Big Memory Computing is the combination of DRAM, persistent memory and Memory Machine software technologies, where the memory is abundant, persistent and highly available.

MemVerge was founded on the vision that every application should run in memory. The advent of Intel® Optane™ persistent memory makes it possible for applications of any size to forgo traditional storage in favor of petabyte-size pools of shared persistent memory. Designed for these big memory lakes, MemVerge Memory Machine software provides powerful data services such as ZeroIO™ Snapshot and memory replication, addressing application data persistence directly in memory. Compatible with existing and future applications, MemVerge technology will revolutionize data center architecture and make data-centric workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), trading and financial market data analytics and high-performance computing (HPC) easier to develop and deploy. Enterprises can now train and infer from AI/ML models faster, work with larger data sets in memory, complete more queries in less time and consistently replicate memory between servers.

Big Memory is Backed by Industry Leaders

MemVerge is announcing $19 million in funding from new investors including lead investor Intel Capital as well as Cisco Investments, NetApp and SK hynix, with additional participation from existing investors Gaorong Capital, Glory Ventures, Jerusalem Venture Partners, LDV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Northern Light Venture Capital. The investment will be used to advance the development of MemVerge's Memory Machine software and build out the company's sales and marketing functions.

MemVerge's vision is that future data center workloads will become more memory-intensive, fueled by the emergence of a new Big Memory layer that is persistent and has abundant capacity. Empowered by the right software, such as MemVerge's Memory Machine technology, Big Memory Computing will transform the way data centers are architected and how applications are developed and deployed in the future. Industry leaders such as Intel, Cisco, NetApp and SK hynix decided to invest in this vision.

Data has been growing dramatically both in volume and speed, driven by the advancement in data-centric workloads such as AI/ML, big data analytics, IoT and HPC. While the use of in-memory computing has increasingly grown in the past decade to address these workloads, DRAM's high cost, small capacity and lack of persistence largely relegated it to only the most performance-critical workloads. MemVerge saw the opportunity to build technology that will enable enterprises to run all applications in memory.

"The widespread move of enterprises to much more data-centric business models – a process IDC refers to as digital transformation – is exposing some real performance limitations in the data infrastructure," said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies at IDC. "Recent advancements in persistent memory and software-defined memory technology have been brought together by MemVerge, a visionary software startup, to create a new technology category to address these limitations called Big Memory Computing. Without requiring any existing application rewrites, Big Memory Computing delivers the highest category of data persistence performance with the enterprise-class data services needed for the real-time, mission-critical workloads that will increasingly drive competitive differentiation for digitally transformed enterprises."

Combined with the new Intel Optane persistent memory, MemVerge's Memory Machine software enables enterprises to handle this data surge within memory, with a roadmap to achieve petabyte scale at nanosecond-speed. Compatible with existing and future applications, Memory Machine software optimized for the Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides data services designed for memory, such as instant and non-disruptive ZeroIO Snapshot, cutting the dependency on traditional storage media for data persistence. The powerful combination of Intel Optane persistent memory and MemVerge Memory Machine software creates a Big Memory layer that will bring memory-centric computing to the real world.

"We're honored to collaborate with these industry leaders to bring Big Memory to the enterprise with our Memory Machine software. Their investment demonstrates their alignment with our vision of a memory-intensive future," said Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge. "We founded MemVerge on the premise that every application should run in memory. There are clear use cases in AI/ML and financial market data analytics today that can benefit immediately from this new memory-centric architecture. Our goal as the first mover in developing next generation software for the Big Memory revolution is to set the bar for a vastly more effective way for enterprises to run data-intensive workloads."

Early Access Program and Upcoming Webinar on Big Memory Computing

MemVerge Memory Machine software will be available to select customers as part of the Early Access Program this quarter.

Please join MemVerge, Intel, IDC and other industry leaders on May 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET for more details about the Big Memory Computing market, investments, emerging technologies and products. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gDXc3wD7QtaLhMNc8PCQPg

Supporting Quotes

Intel Capital

"We are proud to lead the Big Memory Revolution with Intel Optane persistent memory and ecosystem partners like MemVerge," said Alper Ilkbahar, vice president and general manager, Memory and Storage Products at Intel Data Platforms Group. "The MemVerge team and its innovative Memory Machine software are at the forefront of this industry shift to Big Memory Computing. By combining MemVerge Memory Machine with Intel Optane persistent memory, more applications can run in-memory."

"It's exciting to see the progress MemVerge is making in creating Big Memory software that can help organizations overcome the obstacles faced when dealing with massive machine-generated data," said Mark Rostick, vice president and senior managing director, Intel Capital. "With MemVerge's Memory Machine technology and Intel's Optane DC persistent memory, enterprises will be able to more efficiently and quickly gain insights from enormous amounts of data in near-real time."

NetApp

"At NetApp, we strive to empower our customers to accelerate their business potential with data," said Brad Anderson, executive vice president at NetApp. "MemVerge's software combines persistent memory, hyperconverged architecture, and container orchestration, all critical components to support data-intensive applications including AI, machine learning and intelligent analytics. Our investment in MemVerge supports what we feel is the next step in the evolution of storage technology."

SK hynix

"MemVerge has invented a powerful software solution that will thrive in a world driven by AI, IoT, and other big data workloads," said Heejin Chung, head of venture investment at SK hynix. "We're pleased to invest in MemVerge and believe that, together with our leading expertise in building memory technology, we will foster innovation in this field. We look forward to seeing MemVerge's technology evolve and be adopted in the market."

About MemVerge

MemVerge, the inventor of Memory Machine™ software, opens the door to Big Memory, a world of abundance, persistence and high availability. While the use of in-memory computing grew in the past decade, DRAM's high cost, small scale and lack of persistence largely relegated it to only the most performance-critical workloads. MemVerge was founded on the vision that every application should run in memory. The advent of Storage Class Memory (SCM) is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of petabyte-size pools of shared persistent memory. Designed for these Big Memory pools, MemVerge Memory Machine software provides powerful data services such as ZeroIO™ Snapshot and memory replication, addressing application data persistence directly in memory. Compatible with existing and future applications, MemVerge technology will revolutionize data center architecture and make data-centric workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), trading and financial market data analytics and high-performance computing (HPC) easier to develop and deploy. Enterprises can now train and infer from AI/ML models faster, work with larger data sets in memory, complete more queries in less time and consistently replicate memory between servers. Based in Silicon Valley, MemVerge is used by leading enterprises for their data-intensive workloads in bare metal, cloud, container and virtual environments.

