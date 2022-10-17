Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market to Grow by USD 12.04 Bn, Online to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men hair care and styling products market size is set to grow by USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The men's hair care and styling products market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. There has been a rapid transition in the mode of buying as buyers now prefer shopping from online stores to conventional brick-and-mortar stores. The wide geographical reach and the strong presence of major retailers have allowed customers to access a wide range of products. Hence, online distribution channels offer tremendous potential for the sales of men's hair care and styling products. Such factors of online distribution channels will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the men's hair care and styling products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist men hair care and styling products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the men hair care and styling products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the men hair care and styling products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men hair care and styling products market vendors

Men Hair Care And Styling Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BluMaan , CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Exhibit 89: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Hanz de Fuko LLC

Exhibit 94: Hanz de Fuko LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: Hanz de Fuko LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Hanz de Fuko LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Harry Inc.

Exhibit 97: Harry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Harry Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Harry Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 LOreal SA

Exhibit 100: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 103: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.7 Moquer

Exhibit 105: Moquer - Overview



Exhibit 106: Moquer - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Moquer - Key offerings

10.8 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.

Exhibit 108: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD.

Exhibit 117: THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 118: THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 120: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 123: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 125: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 128: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

