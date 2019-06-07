Men In Black™: International Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Danny Elfman & Chris Bacon Available June 7 Via Sony Music Masterworks

Of the soundtrack, composer Danny Elfman says, "I have always loved scoring the Men in Black series. It allows me to enter a weird quirky unique musical world that only exists in the MIB universe. Revisiting and updating is always a joy. And sharing this chapter with co-composer Chris Bacon was also a great experience. "

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Men in Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray, and written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen, E. Bennett Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire and Barry Sonnenfeld. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

MEN IN BLACK™: INTERNATIONAL (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK)

TRACKLIST –

1. Logos 2. L Train 3. Seeing Is Believing 4. Job Interview 5. I Found You 6. Viper Room 7. Twins 8. Who's That Guy? 9. VR Room 10. Too Much 11. Vungus Aftermath 12. Here Comes Trouble 13. Riding a Bike 14. Blue Giant 15. Pink Trousers 16. Flying Fists 17. Kabla 18. Demise 19. Where's The Weapon? 20. Ah, Paris 21. The Truth 22. Portal 23. Like a Son 24. Promotions 25. Red Button 26. End Credits

ABOUT DANNY ELFMAN

For over 30 years, four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman, has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. He has collaborated with directors such as Tim Burton, Gus Van Sant, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson, Ang Lee, Rob Minkoff, Guillermo del Toro, Brian De Palma, James Ponsoldt and David O' Russell. Beginning with his first score on Tim Burton's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Elfman has scored over 100 films, including: Milk (Oscar nominated), Good Will Hunting (Oscar nominated), Big Fish (Oscar nominated), Men in Black(Oscar nominated), Edward Scissorhands, Batman, To Die For, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spiderman, A Simple Plan, Midnight Run, Sommersby, Dolores Claiborne, and the Errol Morris documentaries The Unknown Known, and Standard Operating Procedure. Most recently he has provided the music for Tim Burton's film Dumbo, Warner Bros. Justice League, Gus Van Sant's Don't Worry He Won't Get Far On Foot and The Grinch for Universal.

A native of Los Angeles, Elfman grew up loving film music. He travelled the world as a young man, absorbing its musical diversity. He helped found the band Oingo Boingo, and came to the attention of a young Tim Burton, who asked him to write the score for Pee-wee's Big Adventure. 34 years later, the two have forged one of the most fruitful composer-director collaborations in film history. In addition to his film work, Elfman wrote the iconic theme music for the television series The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives.

Elfman has expanded his writing to composing orchestral concert works which include: Serenada Schizophrana, a symphony commissioned by the American Composer's Orchestra, which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2005, Rabbit and Rogue, for the American Ballet Theater choreographed by Twyla Tharp, performed at The Metropolitan Opera house in 2008, and Iris for Cirque du Soleil directed by French choreographer Philippe Decouflé. In 2011, Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton live orchestral concert, premiered at Royal Albert Hall, and has since toured around the world and won two Emmys.

In 2017 Elfman's violin concerto, "Eleven-Eleven" written for violinist Sandy Cameron had its world premiere in Prague and was performed by Cameron and the Czech National Orchestra. In 2018, Elfman's violin concerto, "Eleven-Eleven" had its U.S. premiere performed by Cameron and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and this year, "Eleven-Eleven" was recorded by Sandy Cameron and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and released on Sony Classical International. Also, Elfman's first Piano Quartet, commissioned by the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, premiered at the Berlin Philharmonie.

"I need to push myself into new territory with fresh challenges as much as I can and whenever I can. I am told I have a recognizable style but my greatest pleasure is when I can surprise the audience with my music."

ABOUT CHRIS BACON

Chris Bacon burst onto the film scoring scene with his full throttled score for Duncan Jones's hit thriller Source Code. "From the point that I could start thinking about what I wanted to do when I grew up," says Chris Bacon, "it was always to write movie music." Having cut his teeth as a protégé—orchestrating, co-composing, and writing additional music—of James Newton Howard (on films like Gnomeo and Juliet and King Kong), Bacon made his solo debut with the score for Angels Fall and hasn't looked back. He gave animated accompaniments to Space Chimps and Alpha and Omega, and composed the dramatic score for the war documentary High Ground produced by Don Hahn. Chris also wrote the underscore for the second half of NBC's Smash season one, which earned him his first Emmy Award Nomination. Chris recently received his second Emmy Award Nomination on Bates Motel for best Original Dramatic Score for a Series. He has also contributed additional music to David O. Russell's Academy Award nominated American Hustle, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron, Paddington produced by David Heyman, and Sony Picture's Goosebumps. His most recent work includes Rob Reiner's Being Charlie, ABC's TV drama When We Rise, the Amazon reboot The Tick directed by Wally Pfister, the Fox feature Snatched directed by Jonathan Levine, and the Paramount animation-adventure feature, Sherlock Gnomes.

Bacon grew up in Utah, learning playing piano and saxophone before studying music composition in college. He moved to L.A. to attend USC's film scoring program, which resulted in his apprenticeship with Howard. "It comes back to instinct," he says of his process, "and for better or worse, following my ears."

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html .

