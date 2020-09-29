Men of Color in Communications Hosts Online Summit to Address the Critical Needs of Our Time on Thursday, October 1

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the second annual Men of Color in Communications Summit, an online summit convening over 2,000 attendees on Thursday, October 1.

The MCC Summit is an immersive, full-day event for men of color in the communications field covering industry best practices, professional development, leadership training, and executive advancement. The MCC Summit will also address racial injustice and the racial unrest we are facing in our country.

"It is a troubling time for communities of color. Now more than ever, it is important to recognize the contributions men of color make in our industry and to learn from these leaders on how to advance and make a difference," said Gwen Haynes, Director of Operations for ColorComm, Inc. and Men of Color in Communications. "The MCC Summit is open to all; and this is a fascinating time to learn the challenges men of color face, while also highlighting the success stories of some of the most accomplished men in the business," said Haynes.

Speakers include: David Kenny, CEO and CDO of Nielsen; Damien Hooper-Campbell, CDO at Zoom; Damon Jones, CCO at Proctor & Gamble; Fernando Machado, Global CMO at Burger King; Jeffrey Litvack, CEO of Adweek; Alfred Edmond, Jr., SVP of Black Enterprise; Luis Miguel Messianu, CEO & Creative Chairman at Alma; Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change, and many more.

