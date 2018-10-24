MENA Copper (Cu) Tubes Market Opportunity Assessment 2018-2025
17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Copper (Cu) Tubes Market in MENA, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Opportunity assessment of Copper tubes in MENA covers growth trends and future market potential for copper tubes in the fast growing HVAC segment. LME stabilisation of copper price has made copper tubes projects attractive and increased demand from the HVAC segment has led to OEM expansions. For a new market entrant, it is imperative to note that LME price of copper is very volatile and hedging is required to offset risk. Prudent project management for establishing new plants and new geographic entries is important to offset price fluctuations. OEMs expansion plans to meet attractive HVAC growth rates make this market an attractive entry option.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Advisory
- Global copper tubes consumption expected to grow at 2% mainly driven by demand from housing and infrastructure development
- Global Snapshot
- Key Takeaways
2. Scope & Limitations
- Key Market Takeaways-MENA
- MENA Overview
3. Key Driver in MENA for Cu Tubes
- Growth in Demand
- Large pool of suppliers will assist the price sensitive MENA market to shift to renewable energy
- Copper tubes will continue to be a major component of all cooling equipment in the long term; low threat of competition from substitute material in MENA
- MENA has traditionally been an import dependent market; quality and price competitiveness are important criteria to be successful
- LME accounts for 80% of cost component and has a direct impact on material carrying cost; copper remains the material of choice in MENA
- Long term contracts exist for large OEMs; smaller producers procure 2MT MOQ
- Large supplier base - differentiating factors are product quality, specifications, and brand image
- Working directly and maintaining touch points with OEMs for product development will ensure higher returns
- Successful Entry Strategies
- Substitute Material-Aluminium Tubes Penetration to be Low, despite Copper's LME Price Fluctuations
- Copper continued to be in use despite LME price fluctuations; replacement threat with aluminium is low in MENA
4. The Industry Going Forward
- Compactness and improved quality of ACR systems achieved with the Microgroove technology can make strides in future construction and infrastructure - increased consumption of Copper tubes
- Consumption Driver 1
- Consumption Driver 2-Mega Cities of the Future
- Consumption Driver 3-Future Smart City Projects in the GCC by 2025
- 40% growth in air conditioner and refrigeration (ACR) due to smart city projects
- Developments in GCC
- Oil prices adversely impacted government budgets in 2016 and 2017; 5% VAT introduction in 2018 and 2019 as part of corrective measure
5. Recommendations
- Decision Makers Spotlight-CEOs Perspective (1/2)
- Decision Makers Spotlight-CEOs Perspective (2/2)
6. Appendix
- List of Acronyms Used
- Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including Inorganic Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjhlfd/menacopper_cu?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article