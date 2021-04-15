Menasha Corporation Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

NEENAH, Wis., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their employees.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and business execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financial performance, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major operating and market challenges, they continued to lead with purpose and with the goal of making significant contributions to their customers, workforces, shareholders, and communities.

"It is an honor for Menasha Corporation to receive this award," said Jim Kotek, President and CEO, Menasha Corporation. "It is our employees who are to be commended for this recognition—they demonstrate daily the importance of our company values and their incredible commitment to our customers cannot be overstated. The pandemic presented extra challenges for our employees in 2020 and I view this award as a testament to their extraordinary efforts and success."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges and join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation's products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, industrial/automotive, health and beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and electronics companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America's oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 6,400 employees in 112 facilities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.menashacorporation.com.

