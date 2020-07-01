Menasha Packaging Wins Fourteen Prestigious Awards from Shop! Retail Association

Entries are evaluated on the display's ability to increase sales, obtain retail placements and work strategically to position the brand at the point of sale. Awards are presented to the most innovative and effective in-store and at-retail displays. All gold winners are eligible for the "Display of the Year," which represents the highest recognition the industry can bestow upon an at-retail display.

Menasha took home a gold in the Home and Garden category for its work with Milwaukee Tool on the Milwaukee Tool Power Tool Pallet Train display. Known among power tool enthusiasts as the "Cadillac of tools," Milwaukee Tool's products were displayed with notable visual impact and effective representation of their brand.

Menasha also won awards for merchandising excellence in the following categories: Food, Hair Care, Skin Care, Snacks, Cosmetics & Fragrances, General Merchandising, Carbonated Drinks, Healthcare, and Chain Drug.

"Innovation in design and execution are essential in driving a total supply chain approach for our customers," said Paul Murphy, Vice President of Retail for Menasha Packaging. "We create solutions that grab the attention at point of sale, optimize the supply chain network from concept to in-store or online, and have the agility to change in this evolving retail environment. We appreciate being recognized for our work."

Menasha Packaging is the industry's largest independent retail-focused packaging and merchandising supply chain solutions provider. Founded in Neenah, Wis. in 1849, Menasha Packaging now has more than 3,600 employees at facilities throughout North America. Menasha Packaging is a privately held, family-owned company and a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation. Visit its website at www.menashapackaging.com.

