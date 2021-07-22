Mend Adds One-touch Connectivity To LanguageLine Solutions For Telehealth

Mend's all-in-one patient engagement solution is the easiest-to-use telehealth platform on the market. Its comprehensive features focus on simplicity and efficiency that help healthcare organizations incorporate virtual care into their workflow while prioritizing patient and provider needs.

Mend's new integration with LanguageLine enables on-demand, one-touch access to more than 15,000 professional, medically trained interpreters in 240-plus languages. Interpreter connections are made immediately, with no appointment necessary. The user simply clicks a button and an interpreter enters the call within seconds.

The LanguageLine integration expands Mend's service options by improving the patient experience with an "always-on" language-access solution. It creates a single-screen experience on Mend's HIPAA-compliant platform. Providers and patients can be confident that all features, including interpretation services, prioritize patient privacy.

"One in five U.S. residents speaks a language other than English at home. Mend's integration with LanguageLine will improve communication with these patients," Mend CEO and Co-Founder Matt McBride said. "On-demand interpretation lowers the risk of misunderstanding and misdiagnoses, and increases a patient's adherence to treatment plans. Interpreter assistance can also increase compliance, staff productivity, and most importantly, positive health outcomes and patient satisfaction."

"As telemedicine gains critical mass, it's absolutely essential that it be inclusive of everyone – especially the most vulnerable among us," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Mend is an immensely popular platform, which makes the addition of on-demand interpretation a very important step in the narrowing of health disparities. We are extremely excited about this collaboration and look forward to a bright future with Mend."

To learn more about LanguageLine's ability to provide on-demand interpretation for telehealth, please visit the LanguageLine website , call 1-800-752-6096, or email [email protected] .

About Mend

Mend's all-in-one patient engagement solution is the easiest-to-use telehealth platform on the market. Our innovative tools focus on simplicity and filling in the gaps that are created for a practice incorporating virtual care into their workflow, making us a leader in the telehealth space. Mend can also manage patient scheduling, capture all digital intake forms in advance of care, facilitate messaging between staff or with patients, handle all notifications, reminders and payments and predict no-shows earlier for the practice, all while integrating with most EMR's and practice management solutions. Our innovative support programs focus on provider satisfaction and successful connections because we understand that those are the key to adoption and reaching as many patients as possible. Mend's platform ensures that patients get the best care possible in the simplest way for patients and providers.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 15,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

