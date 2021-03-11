Mend Launches Point-of-Care Advertising Platform for Advertisers Seeking Captive Patient Audience

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend, a leader in telemedicine & patient engagement, is excited to announce its Enhanced Virtual Waiting Room. This new virtual waiting room enhancement provides advertisers a unique opportunity to deliver highly targeted point-of-care content while also improving the overall patient experience far beyond anything currently available in the telehealth market.

"We know that the average wait time for patients across all telehealth platforms is 21 minutes," said Matt McBride, CEO, Mend. "Imagine staring at a blank screen for 21 minutes while you wait on pins and needles for your medical care. With the Enhanced Virtual Waiting Room, we're not only helping our providers by serving highly engaging educational content to their patients, but we're allowing relevant advertisers to tap into a completely captive audience when patients are most engaged."

Benefits of the Enhanced Virtual Waiting Room include:

Mend has a patient's undivided attention for an average of 21 minutes allowing for multiple advertisements

Advertisers can target patients by provider specialty, NPI license, name or geography (ex: dermatology patient served skin care products)

Tremendous reach across local, regional and national markets

Extraordinary flexibility and freedom in the length/size/format that content is shown

Multiple impression opportunities per visit across endless categories

The Enhanced Virtual Waiting Room is currently available for advertisers. For more information on the Enhanced Virtual Waiting Room, visit https://lp.mendfamily.com/evwr .

About Mend

Mend's all-in-one patient engagement solution is the easiest-to-use telehealth platform on the market. Our innovative tools focus on simplicity and filling in the gaps that are created for a practice incorporating virtual care into their workflow, making us a leader in the telehealth space. Mend can also manage patient scheduling, capture all digital intake forms in advance of care, facilitate messaging between staff or with patients, handle all notifications, reminders and payments and predict no-shows earlier for the practice, all while integrating with most EMR's and practice management solutions. Our innovative support programs focus on provider satisfaction and successful connections because we understand that those are the key to adoption and reaching as many patients as possible. Mend's platform ensures that patients get the best care possible in the simplest way possible for patients and providers.

