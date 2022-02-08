Mend Sleep Launches 12.5'' Euro Top Hybrid BLISS Mattress at $650/Queen (Presidents' Day Sale)

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend Sleep, LLC., the company behind the Mend Sleep (www.mendsleep.com) direct-to-consumer sleep products brand, has just launched a new mattress, Bliss, at a crazy low entry price for its thickness and quality range.

The Mend Bliss mattress is a sturdy 12.5'' Euro top hybrid of medium-soft firmness. It combines the super bouncy and breathable Mend foam with supportive, motion-isolating quantum coils and a Euro Top removable cover with reinforced edges for added stability.

As part of the Presidents' Day promo, all Mend products are subject to a 35% discount applied automatically upon adding the products to cart. On top of that, all Mend mattresses are delivered with free pillows, taking the total savings up to $1000 (on Mend Adapt split-king).

The Bliss mattress, typically priced between $575.00 and $1,310.00 can be acquired, for a limited time only, at prices ranging between $373.75 and $851.5 and will be delivered, like all the other Mend mattresses, with free pillows. The queen size version costs only $650, which is rare if not impossible to find for a mattress in this thickness range, made entirely in the U.S., fiberglass free, using certified materials, and having successfully passed all safety tests.

"Our Mend Adapt mattress exceeded all expectations in terms of comfort, support, coolness, and pressure relief. The feedback received from customers and reviewers so far is very encouraging. However, we realized that not everyone can afford to spend $1000+ on a mattress and more affordable options are needed for guest rooms, rental units, school dorms, etc. People with lower budgets and their guests deserve great, cool, restful sleep too, and Mend Bliss is our answer to their needs," stated Jonathan Walker, founder of Mend Sleep.

Just like the other Mend mattresses, Bliss is backed up by a 180 days risk-free trial and lifetime warranty and comes with free shipping and returns. Preliminary tests showed that it supports heavy sleepers, sleeps cool, and isolates motion very well, but the developers welcome any feedback that could help them improve their products or create new, better ones.

Mend Sleep is a US-based direct-to-consumer sleep company that prides itself in providing premium, innovative, and durable products made exclusively in the United States, following the highest safety and quality standards.

