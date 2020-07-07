Mend VIP Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Solve Patient Access by Reducing No-Show & Cancel Rates

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend VIP, a leader in patient access AI, patient engagement & telemedicine software , today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to predict patient attendance, facilitate digital forms, implement successful telemedicine programs, and host patient self-scheduling.

"Mend enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to solve patient access and engagement challenges," said Matt McBride, CEO, Mend VIP, Inc. "Creating significant value by maximizing productivity of scheduled appointments and creating digital experiences that increase the patient experience through digital engagement that patients are demanding."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Mend joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

About Mend VIP

Mend VIP helps healthcare organizations solve patient access and engagement challenges. Mend offers the following solutions: AI patient attendance predictor , automated patient appointment reminders , integrated digital forms , HIPAA compliant telehealth , & patient self-scheduling solutions . Mend's PredictiveIQ is the industry's first-ever patent-pending AI that predicts no-shows and cancellations before they happen with up to 99% accuracy. PredictiveIQ is driven by artificial intelligence, learning the behaviors of your patients each day and ensuring that the optimal engagement strategy is used in order to drive patient attendance to scheduled appointments. Using PMS/EHR data, PredictiveIQ can predict which patients will not attend (no-show or cancel), allowing providers to focus on backfilling these potential slots, or engaging the patient at risk to confirm the appointment or reschedule to a better option. National averages show 23% no show rates, meaning Mend can 'protect' the revenue associated with these appointments while ensuring more efficient capacity management of clinical staff.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination service offerings.

