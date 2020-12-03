HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Mendez Law Office is proud to announce its expansion into Central Texas. Mendez Law Office, a Houston-based leading law firm in the fields of immigration, criminal, and family law, will inaugurate its second location in Austin, Texas, in January 2021.

With the excitement to continue to serve its current clients and to start reaching new individuals who reside in Brazos Valley, Central Texas, and Texas as a whole, the Mendez Law Office has the resources and experience needed in order to successfully represent its clients in the great state of Texas, and further if needed.

The Mendez Law Office is led by attorney Mathew Mendez whose expertise in immigration, criminal, and family law has allowed him to successfully represent his clients in Texas through the past eight years. Distance has not been an obstacle for Mendez Law Office. The firm has been able to expand its reach and is proud to represent a wide range of clientele from nearly every country in Central America and South America.

With the ultimate goal of providing legal representation to underserved communities, expanding its operations to Austin was the next step in the firm's plan to achieve its goal. Even though the city of Austin has a significantly large Latino population, the closest immigration court is over 80 miles away and located in the city of San Antonio. Moreover, the city of Austin has a high demand for legal representation in Spanish in the fields of immigration law, criminal law, and family law.

Although its number of offices are expanding, the firm's mission and goal of providing excellent legal representation to Spanish-speaking clients facing difficult situations remain the same. Furthermore, its outreach and partnerships with communities of faith continue to be the bedrock of the law firm and it is proud to be known as a faith-focused firm. The Mendez Law Office, Abogados de Fe™, and its team are committed to serving clients with humility and appreciation in this new exciting endeavor.

