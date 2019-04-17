Mendix Honors Impact Awards 2019 winners

Unveiled at Mendix World 2019, the premier global conference for business and IT leaders focusing on low-code application development to drive digital innovation, the winners are:

Winners were unveiled and called on stage in front of a crowd of over 4,000 attendees at Mendix World.

"Go make it! That's the Mendix mantra, and the same spirit and drive we clearly saw in all the submissions for the Impact Awards." said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. "Personally, I've found it tremendously inspiring to hear more about how all the finalists are rising to the challenge of opening up new opportunities through innovative approaches to software development. Mendix provides the tools, but it's clear from what we've seen tonight at Mendix World that the winners are the true heroes driving transformation with incredible business impact. Congratulations to all of them."

More information about the Impact Awards 2019 can be found on the official awards portal.

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix no-code/low-code platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

SOURCE Mendix

