Mendix Issues The Call: "Makers, Assemble!" As Registration Opens For The World's Largest And Most-Anticipated Low-Code Conference -- Mendix World 2021!

BOSTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today opened registration for Mendix World 2021, the largest low-code event of the year. The conference is the annual gathering of developers, technology leaders, and business leaders and analysts from across the globe, a place where attendees discover the latest innovations in enterprise software development and learn how low-code is setting the course for enterprise digitalization. A record number of attendees are expected for the three-day, free-of-charge, worldwide conference that kicks off on September 7.

This year's theme is "Makers, Assemble!" It is first an invitation to "makers" worldwide — from professional developers to business analysts to domain engineers, who are creating the solutions driving digital initiatives forward throughout the enterprise — to convene online for three days of information, innovation, and solution sharing. The theme is also a call for these makers to assemble enterprise-grade solutions from Mendix's growing Marketplace of pre-built components, connectors, templates, customizable solutions and workflows that are infused with the domain and industry expertise of Mendix engineers and a rich ecosystem of independent software vendors and partners.

With more than 90 breakout sessions, live interactive demonstrations, industry and business roundtables, and numerous other opportunities to connect, the all-virtual conference offers something for everyone involved in enterprise digitalization, from CIOs, IT leaders, enterprise architects, and developers to business leaders and domain experts. The conference will explore high-level topics, including architecting for scale, leading business transformation, and digitalizing customer experience, and take deep dives into the platform technology for the benefit of those starting with low-code as well as expert developers. Mendix World brings together a wealth of content that attendees can select to build their own personalized conference agenda.

Industry presenters include Mendix engineering and R&D experts as well as the leading thinkers, thought leaders, and visionaries in low-code. Top tech consulting, IT and research firms, such as Accenture, Capgemini and Forrester will discuss the state of low-code, identify untapped opportunities, and provide big-picture analysis about the future of software development — essential info for those considering where to place their technology bets. Conference goers will have numerous opportunities to network with peers, sponsors, and partners on the virtual expo floor.

One major enterprise that will make a repeat performance at Mendix World is Innovapost, the IT shared-services provider for Canada Post, the largest postal operator in Canada. CEO Franco Chirichella holds the reins of Innovapost's $400 million operating budget and is responsible for delivering transformative technology to all Canada Post companies, including 350 applications and 20,000 IT changes a year.

"We know firsthand what the potential is for low-code as a transformational differentiator that delivers value quickly" Chirichella said. "We're excited to come back to Mendix World as a team in 2021 to see the latest Mendix has to offer."

More than 30 Mendix customers and partners will share first-hand accounts of how they are leveraging low-code to transform their businesses by creating powerful digital solutions in banking, insurance, manufacturing, logistics, higher education, retail, and government. Some of these customer presenters are:

NS, the Dutch national railway company: Built an app using Mendix that enabled its nine million yearly passengers across the Netherlands to schedule trips while having real-time visibility into how crowded the trains are.

company: Built an app using Mendix that enabled its nine million yearly passengers across to schedule trips while having real-time visibility into how crowded the trains are. T he Municipality of Dubai : Used Mendix to digitize hundreds of paper-based governmental services for 36 departments and 13,000 employees, and then made these digital services available to 1.5 million users per month.

Used Mendix to digitize hundreds of paper-based governmental services for 36 departments and 13,000 employees, and then made these digital services available to 1.5 million users per month. PostNL , the Netherlands' national postal carrier that serves 17 million customers across the Benelux, built an order management system comprised of 62 microservices that process over 10 million daily transactions. This new system ensures the timely delivery of 1.3 million parcels per day.

, national postal carrier that serves 17 million customers across the Benelux, built an order management system comprised of 62 microservices that process over 10 million daily transactions. This new system ensures the timely delivery of 1.3 million parcels per day. Continental AG: The 232,000-employee-strong automotive supplier relied on Mendix to transform business domain experts into citizen developers who teamed up with professional developers to deliver applications like Electronic Capital Request, built in just 12 weeks, and automating budget requests and approvals for over 10,000 users..

"A large, inspired community is essential for any software platform to thrive," said Mendix CEO and Cofounder Derek Roos. "Year after year, thousands of developers and IT and business leaders come together at Mendix World to share how they are creating solutions with low-code and build their low-code expertise. This kind of idea and innovation exchange goes on all year long in the Mendix community, but it reaches a new level of excitement and intensity at Mendix World. We look forward to welcoming 'makers' from around the world to assemble online with us. Whatever their level of experience with low-code, they'll take away valuable new knowledge, ideas, and skills."

Early registration will ensure that attendees are up-to-date about speaker announcements and other key news heading into the conference as it happens. For more information about Mendix World and to register, please visit Mendix World 2021 Registration.

