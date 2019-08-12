Mendix Positioned as a Leader in the New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (Paul Vincent, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark Driver, Jason Wong, Yefim Natis, 8 August 2019). In addition, Mendix was positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the entire Magic Quadrant.

This year, Gartner's Magic Quadrant for High Productivity Application Platform as a Service was renamed Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. As noted in the report, "By 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity. The enterprise LCAP market is growing strongly, due to continued demand for applications and a shortage of skilled developers. Low-code development is a natural evolution of rising abstraction levels in application development, which will eventually lead to viable cross-enterprise, highly scalable citizen development and composition of applications."

Gartner's 2019 recognition follows previous assessments that named Mendix as a Leader for the two previous years, each time positioned furthest for completeness of vision in this Magic Quadrant. This report follows closely on the heels of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDPs) in which Mendix was also recognized as a Leader and evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

A recent Mendix customer review on Gartner Peer Insights states, "Excellent framework for app development. Modern, easy to learn and usable by anyone (developers, graphic designers, analysts). The possibility of being able to create app visually (for example, by dragging and dropping elements) is one of its most successful aspects."

"Delivering on rising demand for rapid software development takes more than just great tooling and technology," said Johan den Haan, chief technology officer for Mendix. "Platforms need to deliver comprehensive capabilities with an experience that is intuitive, efficient, and tailored to users' needs. And having the right architecture — one that is well-equipped for multi-cloud and hybrid computing, and fully supports on-premises, virtual private multi-cloud, and multi-tenant public cloud deployment options — is essential."

By combining full-stack visual development capabilities, a cloud-native architecture, AI-assisted development, and an integrated set of tools for the complete application lifecycle, Mendix is uniquely suited to enable rapid, high-quality low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise in several ways:

Empower Business and Professional Developers: Mendix Studio and Mendix Studio Pro align citizen developers and IT professionals around a single unified low-code development platform.

and align citizen developers and IT professionals around a single unified low-code development platform. Support Across All Clouds: Enterprises that require flexible, multi-cloud solutions for different line-of-business requirements, existing contractual reasons, compliance requirements, or specific integrations now have robust new options for low-code application delivery across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Enterprises that require flexible, for different line-of-business requirements, existing contractual reasons, compliance requirements, or specific integrations now have robust new options for low-code application delivery across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. True Native Mobile Development: Mendix continues to push the boundaries of what low-code technology can deliver and is now the only low-code application development platform that can deliver true native mobile applications . By integrating low-code abstraction of iOS, Android, Java, and Objective-C programming into Mendix Studio Pro, Mendix empowers all developers to deliver consumer-grade UX on mobile apps containing the native, device-specific gestures, animations, and micro-interactions that users now expect.

Mendix continues to push the boundaries of what low-code technology can deliver and is now the only low-code application development platform that can deliver . By integrating low-code abstraction of iOS, Android, Java, and Objective-C programming into Mendix Studio Pro, Mendix empowers all developers to deliver consumer-grade UX on mobile apps containing the native, device-specific gestures, animations, and micro-interactions that users now expect. Artificial Intelligence, At Your Service: The second-generation of Mendix Assist , a ground-breaking AI tool that helps build low-code apps, shortens the learning curve for new developers who need next-step guidance as they create their apps. It also enables experienced developers to accelerate repetitive tasks, avoid errors, and improve software quality.

"We believe Gartner positioned Mendix furthest for completeness of vision in this report for a number of reasons including our unified IDE approach, which further improves and enables the collaboration of IT and business, making Mendix one of the first enterprise LCAPs to offer a multi-persona developer experience in a single integrated platform," said Derek Roos, Mendix CEO. "Our platform is designed with the ability to support both business developers in Mendix Studio and professional IT developers in Mendix Studio Pro, which supports advanced forms of business-IT collaboration. Our AI-assisted development further promotes productivity and consistency of outcomes. We believe we've worked hard to earn our position as a Leader in this important category and are thrilled to be recognized once again as having the leading market vision among all low code vendors."

A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

