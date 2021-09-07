Mendocino Farms' Newest Bay Area Location Coming to Mountain View

Why is this important? The Mountain View location marks the 40 th overall Mendocino Farms restaurant and the eighth Bay Area location. The restaurant is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening with a special offer for locals who join My Mendo and select "NorCal-Mountain View" as their favorite location before opening day. The offer includes a free sandwich or salad and is valid with any menu purchase for the first two weeks post-opening.

"We're thrilled to join the Village at San Antonio Center and look forward to becoming a part of the community and sharing our culinary innovations with local residents and employees," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "As a restaurant committed to crafting new and intriguing flavor combinations, we've long admired the innovation happening in Mountain View, and we hope to become both a source of inspiration and fuel for local residents and visitors alike."

What's good to eat? Mendocino Farms' menu offers tempting twists on classics and never-before-tasted combinations, all in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads and more. Guests can enjoy approachable yet flavorful selections like the Avocado and Quinoa Superfood Ensalada, made with chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, house-made superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, and avocado topped with chipotle vinaigrette – or Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Reuben with plant-based corned beef from Unreal Deli, Havarti cheese, apple and celery root slaw, housemade bread and butter pickles, and smoky thousand island dressing on panini-pressed rye.

Priding itself on crafting unexpected flavor combinations that take you places, the restaurant is expanding its core menu of feel-good favorites to feature three, first-of-their-kind grain bowls inspired by tastes from around the globe. The bowls will be available at the Mountain View location (and other Bay Area locations) for the first time on grand opening day.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pickup or delivery. Third-party delivery partners include: UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. A neighborhood gathering spot, Mendocino Farms also offers flexible catering options to bring family, friends and coworkers together.

Click here for a sneak peek of the new Mountain View location.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms offers a feel-good food experience that takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 40 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment, the company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com .

