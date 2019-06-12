Meningococcal Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global meningococcal vaccines market. Advancements in healthcare, increase in awareness and education through various non-profit organizations, and a rise in patient awareness and health care expenditure are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.



The global meningococcal vaccines market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on type, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global meningococcal vaccines market.



Global Meningococcal vaccines Market: Key Segments

The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region.In terms of type, the global market has been classified into polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccines, combination vaccines, and Men B vaccines.



The polysaccharide vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Menomune, Mencevax, NmVac4, and others.The conjugate vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Menactra, Menveo, NeisVac-C, Nimenrix, Meningitec, Menjugate, MenAfriVac, and NmVac4-DT.



The combination vaccines segment has been further split into MenHibrix, and Menitorix.The Men B vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Bexsero, and Trumenba.



Based on end-user, the market has been classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Meningococcal vaccines Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global meningococcal vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Sanofi SA, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Nuron Biotech, JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Baxter International, and Biomed Pvt. Ltd.



The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented as below:



Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Menomune

Mencevax

NmVac4

Others



Conjugate Vaccines

Menactra

Menveo

NeisVac-C

Nimenrix

Meningitec

Menjugate

MenAfriVac

NmVac4-DT

Combination Vaccines

MenHibrix

Menitorix

Men B Vaccines

Bexsero

Trumenba



Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by End-user

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others



Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



