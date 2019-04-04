Menke to present at the 2019 Employee Ownership Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck Bachman, Senior Corporate Counsel of Menke, will discuss everything you need to know about The 2018 Main Street Employee Ownership Act and its Impact on SBA Lending on Tuesday, April 9th. The act was signed into law in 2018, and provides government backed financing for employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, buyouts. As a CPA and attorney, Chuck specializes in the design and installation of ESOPs. He has over 20 years of experience and has been involved in hundreds of ESOP transactions. Chuck is a member of the California Bar Association, AICPA, ESOP Association advisory committee, the NCEO, and the steering committee of the California/ Western States Chapter of the ESOP Association.

Visit the Menke Booth

Stop by booth #22 to talk ESOPs with us. Whether its ESOP administration, ESOP valuation, share repurchase obligations, a feasibility study or a second stage transaction, we love to talk ESOPs with you. Learn how you can leverage our deep ESOP expertise to your benefit while saving cost.

About ESOPs

ESOP is an acronym that stands for Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The purpose of an ESOP is to enable employees to acquire a beneficial ownership in their Company without having to invest their own money. As such, they are primarily used for business succession or employee benefit purposes. ESOPs enjoy several tax advantages over their non-ESOP counterparts. According to the NCEO, there are currently around 7,000 ESOP plans in the U.S. According to several studies, ESOP's often enjoy higher productivity and lower turnover compared to non-ESOP companies.

About Menke

Menke & Associates was formed in 1974, upon the passing of ERISA. John Menke, President of Menke, co-authored the ESOP legislation under ERISA, which codified them into law. Menke has enabled over 3,500 companies to successfully transition to employee ownership. The only single source ESOP advisor, we proudly call ourselves The Nation's Premier ESOP Advisor. Our comprehensive ESOP platform provides everything you need to setup and maintain an ESOP, including Structuring, Legal & Tax Compliance, Valuation, Repurchase Obligation Studies, Documentation, Debt Capital Raising, Employee Communication, and Administration. Learn more at www.menke.com

