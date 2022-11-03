Menopause Market Worth $24.4 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 5.29%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menopause market size is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness regarding menopause-associated health aspects, rising prevalence of post-menopausal syndrome, and high adoption of women's health apps are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The dietary supplements treatment segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors contributing to segment growth are the rising geriatric population and the launch of innovative products. For instance, Pulmuone, a South-Korea based dietary supplement firm, launched a product containing soybean and hop extracts for the treatment of menopause-related symptoms.

based dietary supplement firm, launched a product containing soybean and hop extracts for the treatment of menopause-related symptoms. The OTC pharma products treatment segment is divided into hormonal and non-hormonal products. Over-the-Counter (OTC) hormone preparations are becoming more common for use by women undergoing menopause. Some of the major products in the segment include Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), ibuprofen, topical progesterone, and melatonin.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to factors such as the growing prevalence of menopausal symptoms. Moreover, an increase in awareness about dietary requirements is leading to a greater demand among older women.

held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to factors such as the growing prevalence of menopausal symptoms. Moreover, an increase in awareness about dietary requirements is leading to a greater demand among older women. Latin America is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness about women's health and growing adoption of dietary supplements for menopausal symptoms.

is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness about women's health and growing adoption of dietary supplements for menopausal symptoms. In January 2022 , Amyris entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the MenoLabs LLC assets. MenoLabs is dedicated to providing products to improve menopause-related health issues.

Read 100-page full market research report for more Insights, "Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Dietary Supplements, OTC Pharma Products), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Menopause Market Growth & Trends

Key players in the region are conducting campaigns to create awareness about women's health and the role of dietary supplements in easing the transition through it. For instance, in October 2021, Klassen, a reproductive mental health specialist, started the campaign, Let's Talk Menopause, to make women aware of menopausal symptoms and treatment. The campaign started in 200 subway stations in New York and is its first-of-kind campaign in the U.S.

Rising research supporting the benefits of the dietary supplements than the HRT is projected to drive the market. There are various dietary supplements available in the market containing ingredients such as soy isoflavones, black cohosh, red clover, and amberen. Manufacturers are involved in the launch of new products for managing menopausal symptoms. For instance, in December 2021, Doctor's Seaweed's Weed and Wonderful, a U.K.-based food startup, launched seaweed-based supplements for menopause, which are organic and contain nutrients such as iodine and isoflavones.

The pandemic slowed down the market growth as the focus of pharmaceutical companies shifted towards the production of drugs and immune supplements for COVID-19. However, the demand for OTC pharma products and dietary supplements increased during the later phase of 2020 because of the postponement of hormonal replacement therapies, delays in physician's appointments, and the easy availability of OTC drugs from online channels and retail pharmacies. The market is now stabilizing owing to the ease in the restrictions and the rising awareness regarding menopausal manifestation.

Menopause Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global menopause market based on treatment and region:

Menopause Market - Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dietary Supplements

OTC Pharma Products

Hormonal



Non-hormonal

Menopause Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Austria

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa

List of Key Players of the Menopause Market

Bayer AG

Theramex

AbbVie, Inc.

Abbott

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Rainbow Light

PADAGIS LLC

