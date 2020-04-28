Men's Health Again Honors Eggland's Best With 2020 Best Foods For Men Award

"Our goal at Eggland's Best is to provide a nutritionally superior egg that doesn't compromise on taste, freshness, or overall quality," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "It speaks volumes that we continue to be recognized by Men's Health in its influential awards."

Compared to ordinary eggs at the grocery store, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"Eggland's Best Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled eggs are a convenient, on-the-go snack packed with protein and essential vitamins, making them a no brainer for the Best Foods For Men Awards," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients and serve them to my family, not only for the boosted nutrition, but also EB's better taste and freshness!"

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

