Men's Health Honors Eggland's Best with 2019 Best Foods for Men Award

"We work every day at Eggland's Best to provide families with a nutritionally superior egg that also has the best taste, quality, and freshness," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are truly honored to be recognized as an 'All-Star' in the prestigious Men's Health food awards."

Eggland's Best Organic eggs are produced by cage-free hens that are fed a wholesome, certified organic and all-vegetarian hen feed. This special feed contains no added hormones, antibiotics, steroids, animal by-products, or recycled or processed foods. Like all Eggland's Best eggs, Eggland's Best Organic eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12 than ordinary eggs. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"It's no surprise that Eggland's Best continues to win these types of awards," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "I always feel confident using Eggland's Best eggs because of their higher levels of vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids – both crucial nutrients for men and women. Plus, they provide great taste at a great value, which is why they are the only eggs I recommend to my clients and serve to my family."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. Recently, the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded a first-of-its-kind patent to Eggland's Best for its method of producing a better shell egg. For more information about the Men's Health Best Foods for Men Awards, visit www.menshealth.com and for more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

