Men's Liberty Becomes A Trusted Product Resource for The National Association For Continence

LARGO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Liberty male external catheter for urinary management has expanded their partnership with The National Association For Continence (NAFC). There are more than 5 million men in the United States that are managing urinary incontinence or the involuntary release of urine. Still, it can feel embarrassing and difficult to talk about for most men. Both organizations have partnered to better educate and help provide options for men managing male urinary incontinence.

Men's Liberty Male External catheter helps to improve the quality of life for men who suffer from urinary incontinence and wish to bypass absorbent products. Men's Liberty is appropriate for most men; regardless of anatomy size, penile retraction, or whether they are circumcised or uncircumcised. Men's Liberty's unique design allows for a one-size-fits-most application and its closed system reduces the skin irritation, UTIs and infection that can be caused by other incontinence solutions.

In addition, Men's Liberty's insurance coverage eliminates or greatly reduces the out-of-pocket expense of traditional adult diapers, absorbent products, condom catheters or medically unnecessary Foley catheters. Men's Liberty is covered by Medicare, Medicare Advantage, VA / TriCare, Kaiser and more than 3000 private insurance plans providing a UI solution that is covered up to 100% after standard deductibles and copays.

NAFC receives over 1 million visitors to its website each year looking for education, solutions, and support for their bladder and bowel conditions. The Trusted Product Resources Program was developed to provide information to those looking for treatment options by showcasing companies who offer top quality products and customer care to their customers. Men's Liberty is proud to be a member of this elite program.

BioDerm will continue to work with NAFC to raise awareness about solutions for men with urinary incontinence and provide educational content. As the partnership between Men's Liberty and The National Association of Incontinence expands it will provide their mutual patients and doctors with greater insight to encourage more informed decisions about their incontinence.

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com

About The NAFC

National Association for Continence is a national, private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with incontinence, voiding dysfunction, and related pelvic floor disorders. NAFC's purpose is to be the leading source for public education and advocacy about the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments, and management alternatives for incontinence. Please visit NAFC.org

