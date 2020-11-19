Men's Risk of Depression Up 69%; PTSD Up 68%; General Anxiety Up 55%

September to October · Focus declined 76% August to October · Stress levels climbed 20% · Negativity rose 12%

The Mental Health Index: U.S. Worker Edition, powered by Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform, is distributed in partnership with the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, One Mind at Work, and the HR Policy Association and its American Health Policy Institute.

According to Louis Gagnon, CEO, Total Brain, "Research suggests distinct gender differences in coping styles. When it comes to dealing with stress, men tend to focus on fixing problems, as opposed to women who try to change their internal response to stressors. A problem-focused approach is often successful, except when the source of the stress cannot be eliminated. We believe that given the robust resurgence of COVID-19, the Mental Health Index illustrates this concept quite eloquently."

"The impact of the pandemic on mental health is starting to even out across the gender gap," said Michael Thompson, National Alliance president and CEO. "While men may have been less impacted environmentally over the last eight months, their passive approach to coping may be catching up with them as the pandemic endures."

Garen Staglin, Chairman of One Mind at Work, commented, "Employers should see this latest data and understand that all of their employees – men and women alike – are suffering from the pandemic. Workplaces should use this uncertain time to start prioritizing employees' mental wellbeing by providing critical support now while incorporating and maintaining best practices for workplaces that prioritize mental health and neurodiversity."

Colleen McHugh, executive vice president of the American Health Policy Institute and strategic advisor for HR Policy Association said, "As we head into the holiday season, typically a more challenging time for many Americans, American Health Policy Institute member companies remain concerned about the mental health of their employees. These large employers are continuing to innovate new ways to support their employees and are also focusing on increased outreach and communications during this tough time. The new data released by the Mental Health Index show that such support is needed now more than ever."

The full Mental Health Index results can be found here . For more information and additional insights there will be a complimentary 30-minute webinar on Friday, November 20 at 12 p.m. ET. Joining Gagnon, Thompson and McHugh are Katy Schneider Riddick, Director of Strategy and Engagement, One Mind at Work and James Garvie, SVP HR, Total Rewards & Technology, Southern Company. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3806035773333986571 .

Methodology: The Mental Health Index: U.S. Worker Edition contains data drawn from a weekly randomized sample of 500 working Americans taken from a larger universe of Total Brain users. The Index is NOT a survey or a poll. Data is culled from neuroscientific brain assessments using standardized digital tasks and questions from the Total Brain platform. Participants include workers from all walks of life and regions, job levels, occupations, industries, and types of organizations (public vs. private). The brain assessments used to compile the Mental Health Index were taken weekly from February 3 to November 3, 2020.

