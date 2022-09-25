Mens' Skincare Products Market to record USD 5.78 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Sep 25, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Men's Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 5.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
Although the innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from counterfeit men skincare products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global mens' skincare products market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive in the market. The report identifies Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
The global mens' skincare products market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline segment currently accounts for maximum revenue generation in the market. The segment includes specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, medical clinics and institutes, drugstores, convenience stores, and department and clubhouse stores. The proliferation of these stores is driving the growth of the segment.
- Product
- Face Skincare Products
- Body Skincare Products
By product, the market growth in the face skincare products segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 32% of the global market share. New product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for mens' skincare products market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mens' skincare products market report covers the following areas:
- Mens' Skincare Products Market Size
- Mens' Skincare Products Market Trends
- Mens' Skincare Products Market Industry Analysis
Mens' Skincare Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mens' skincare products market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mens' skincare products market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mens' Skincare Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mens' skincare products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mens' skincare products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mens' skincare products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mens' skincare products market vendors
Related Reports:
- Professional Skincare Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography -
Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Organic Skincare Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2022-2026
|
Mens' Skincare Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.42
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Groupe Clarins
- L'Occitane International SA
- L'Oreal SA
- Procter & Gamble
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Unilever PLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article