Menstrual Cups Market Analysis in Personal Products Industry | $ 366.30 Million growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Menstrual Cups Market is segmented as below:

Product

Reusable Menstrual Cups



Disposable Menstrual Cups

Distribution Channel

Retail



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the menstrual cups market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41145

Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the menstrual cups market in the personal products industry include Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Menstrual Cups Market size

Menstrual Cups Market trends

Menstrual Cups Market industry analysis

Tax exemption on menstrual products is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the strong presence of substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the menstrual cups market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Global feminine hygiene products market is segmented by Product (Sanitary napkins, Tampons, Pantyliners, Menstrual cups, and Feminine hygiene wash) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market - Global organic and natural feminine care market is segmented by product (menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist menstrual cups market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the menstrual cups market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the menstrual cups market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menstrual cups market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Reusable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS

LOON LAB INC.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Me Luna GmbH

Merula GmbH

Mooncup Ltd.

Sckoon Inc.

The Flex Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/menstrual-cups-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio