Menswear Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Nike Inc. & The Gap Inc | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of promotional activities, premiumization of menswear, and the evolving menswear fashion. However, the trade policy reforms are hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. Technavio menswear market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The menswear market is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their presence worldwide to compete in the market. The menswear market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corp., Kering SA, Levi Strauss, and Co., Nike Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp.

Few companies with key offerings

Nike Inc - The company offers a wide range of men's wear products such as running shorts, training tops, bombers, hoodies among others.

The Gap Inc. - The company offers products such as shirts, jeans, and other fashion essentials under the brand name Old Navy.

H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB - The company offers a wide range its clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware to consumers in Asia and Oceania.

PVH Corp. - The company offers a wide range of fashion products through its sub-brands - Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein & Heritage Brand

Ralph Lauren Corp. - The company offers Ralph Lauren branded apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, and related products through wholesale and retail businesses

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the menswear market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified as top wear, bottom wear, CJS, accessories, and others, and intimate and sleepwear.

, the market is classified as top wear, bottom wear, CJS, accessories, and others, and intimate and sleepwear. By Distribution Channel , the market is classified as offline and online.

, the market is classified as offline and online. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

Menswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 182.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corp., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., Nike Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Top wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CJS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Kering SA

Levi Strauss and Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Nike Inc.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

