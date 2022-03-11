Menswear Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Nike Inc. & The Gap Inc | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 11, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menswear Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The menswear market is set to grow by USD 182.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.72% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for menswear in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income will facilitate the menswear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of promotional activities, premiumization of menswear, and the evolving menswear fashion. However, the trade policy reforms are hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. Technavio menswear market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Company Profiles
The menswear market is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their presence worldwide to compete in the market. The menswear market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corp., Kering SA, Levi Strauss, and Co., Nike Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp.
Few companies with key offerings
- Nike Inc - The company offers a wide range of men's wear products such as running shorts, training tops, bombers, hoodies among others.
- The Gap Inc. - The company offers products such as shirts, jeans, and other fashion essentials under the brand name Old Navy.
- H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB - The company offers a wide range its clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware to consumers in Asia and Oceania.
- PVH Corp. - The company offers a wide range of fashion products through its sub-brands - Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein & Heritage Brand
- Ralph Lauren Corp. -, The company offers Ralph Lauren branded apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, and related products through wholesale and retail businesses
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the menswear market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified as top wear, bottom wear, CJS, accessories, and others, and intimate and sleepwear.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline and online.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
Menswear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 182.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.40
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corp., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., Nike Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Top wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CJS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB
- Industria de Diseno Textil SA
- Kering SA
- Levi Strauss and Co.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Nike Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
