Menswear Market to grow by USD 222.72 Billion, Growth Momentum of 6.93% CAGR by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global menswear market is expected to grow by USD 222.72 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing number of promotional activities. In addition, the rising demand for organic menswear is anticipated to boost the growth of the Menswear Market. 42% of the growth originates from APAC. Request a Free Sample Report.

Parent market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mens Wear Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global menswear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, luxury goods, and rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.

Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, clothing, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods. Growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market will be driven by the following factors:

Rising working men population

Demand for eco-friendly products

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

High influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decision

Increased preference for personalization and customization of products

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free

sample report.

Menswear Market: Vendor Landscape

The global menswear market is fragmented due to multiple established vendors. The key vendors in the market compete in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies adopt various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Several global vendors are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. The competition among key vendors will result in innovations in menswear products. Vendors with large market shares and high brand equity are termed, dominant players. Market competitors use different marketing strategies that play a vital role in increasing the sales of their products.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Menswear Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Top wear - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bottom wear - size and forecast 2021-2026

CJS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Accessories and others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Intimate and sleepwear - size and forecast 2021-2026

Menswear Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Menswear Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Smart Clothing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the smart clothing market segmentation by end-user (healthcare, sports, defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the men's coats, jackets, and suits market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Menswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $222.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Top wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Top wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on CJS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on CJS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on CJS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Accessories and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Accessories and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Intimate and sleep wear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Intimate and sleep wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Intimate and sleep wear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Exhibit 115: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview



Exhibit 116: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments



Exhibit 117: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news



Exhibit 118: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

11.4 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Exhibit 120: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Segment focus

11.5 Kering SA

Exhibit 124: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Kering SA - Segment focus

11.6 Levi Strauss and Co

Exhibit 128: Levi Strauss and Co - Overview



Exhibit 129: Levi Strauss and Co - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Levi Strauss and Co - Key news



Exhibit 131: Levi Strauss and Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Levi Strauss and Co - Segment focus

11.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 133: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 134: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 135: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 136: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

11.8 Nike Inc

Exhibit 138: Nike Inc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Nike Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Nike Inc - Key news



Exhibit 141: Nike Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Nike Inc - Segment focus

11.9 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 143: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 147: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 151: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 VF Corp.

Exhibit 156: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: VF Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio