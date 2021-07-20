Mental Canvas Launches Global $100K Challenge to Reimagine Drawing
Jul 20, 2021, 10:37 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Canvas, Inc. a software technology company whose unique platform allows creatives to draw in a new dimension, together with partners Andrews McMeel Universal, Go Comics!, Complex Networks, Havas Health +, Hearst, Microsoft Surface, Perkins Eastman, and San Francisco Chronicle, announce a $100K Challenge for the most impressive and imaginative scenes created with Mental Canvas Draw™.
"Technology has revolutionized text, photography and music, but drawing has largely remained unchanged since the Renaissance as today's illustration tools merely simulate drawing on paper," said Julie Dorsey, founder of Mental Canvas and Computer Science professor at Yale University. "Mental Canvas reimagines drawing and brings it into the digital age with an entirely new set of capabilities. We're challenging creatives worldwide to show us what they're thinking with Mental Canvas Draw -- to show us what's possible when drawing is freed from the limitations of the page."
"Mental Canvas pushes the boundaries of drawing, bringing an element of exploration and storytelling that's just not possible with pen and paper," said Michael Cowan, Senior Director of Microsoft Surface Product Marketing Management. "This is a great example of hardware and software coming together to harness pen and touch to help creatives bring their ideas to life in a more natural and personal way."
The Challenge runs from July 14, 2021 to Oct 11, 2021 and spans five categories: Architecture and Places, Education, Comics, Napkin Sketches, and Storytelling. Learn more at www.mentalcanvas.com/challenge.
About Mental Canvas
Mental Canvas, Inc. is a software technology company whose mission is to enhance visual communication by elevating the medium of drawing -- its conception, creation and consumption. From advertisements to conceptual sketches to movie storyboards, people use Mental Canvas to explore ideas, communicate concepts, design products and tell stories. Mental Canvas' spatial drawings are a rich new interactive media type, which can be consumed across all web-enabled devices. Mental Canvas is backed by EQT Ventures, HearstLab, M12 - Microsoft's Venture Fund, SVB Financial Group and, in 2018, was the winner of M12's inaugural, international Female Founders Competition.
