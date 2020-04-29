Mental Health Urgent Care Offered At Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services

UNIONTOWN, Pa., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services,(CRCSI) one of the larger providers of mental health services in Western Pennsylvania, is OPEN and seeing clients either via tele-therapy or in person during this time of crisis. The mental health urgent care, Open Access, is available for individuals seeking immediate help. Staff can offer an immediate Open Access assessment at the Uniontown office or coordinate an assessment utilizing video conferencing on a cell phone or home computer by calling 724-437-0729.

According to Michael Quinn, CEO of CRCSI, "When the governor's office started reporting the spread of the coronavirus in March, we knew we had to move our services online to tele-therapy and tele-psychiatry visits. Our IT team jumped into action to get us up and running in a time frame that was nothing short of amazing. We have online videos providing instruction for our clients to access prior to their tele-therapy appointments. They can also speak directly to our IT team who will assist them with set up."

Per Ronald Lobo, MD, Psychiatrist and Medical Director of CRCSI, "If our patients are feeling ill or unsure of attending an office visit, therapy and medication services are still available by tele-health. From children to adult, we now offer therapy visits via a secure online platform. We plan to continue our much needed services in the safest and most professional manner. Our goal is simple, offer immediate and effective help to those in need of mental health support during this crisis and beyond."

Chestnut Ridge Counseling Service's Crisis Team answers the Crisis Hotline at 724-437-1003, 24/7 and provides crisis intervention care in the community. This dedicated team is the first response for mental health emergencies in Fayette and surrounding counties of western Pennsylvania. They work closely with local authorities, hospitals and EMTs to provide the best care possible to those in a mental health emergency.

With a staff of 7 Psychiatrists, Certified Nurse Practitioners and therapists, Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services has been the primary provider of mental healthcare for the past 55 years in Fayette County. CRCSI offers over 20 specialized treatment programs to help individuals address problem behaviors, improve coping and functioning skills and develop positive approaches to life. Staff takes to heart the motto "We treat each person as if they are family".

SOURCE Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services