Mentice Appoints Thanos Karras as Americas General Manager to Accelerate Group's Growth Strategy

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) today announced the appointment of Thanos Karras as the company's new General Manager for Americas. Thanos' appointment will play a critical role in supporting Mentice's continual growth strategy and will help accelerate its leadership position in high fidelity endovascular simulation solutions.

Vice President of Global Marketing since January 2019, Thanos brings to this newly defined role more than 20 years of healthcare IT and medical device industry experience. His primary objective will be to optimize the deployment of all regional assets, invest in growth areas, and accelerate the execution of the corporate strategy. In addition, he will lead activities with strategic partners, device manufacturers, and healthcare system clients establishing the company's performance solutions near the clinical practice. In addition, he will continue to be a member of the Executive Management Group helping define the strategic direction of the business.

"Ever since I joined Mentice, I have had the opportunity to work with incredible customers and collaborate with extremely talented colleagues that all share a common goal; to help improve patient safety and increase clinical performance," said Thanos. "Mentice is synonymous with creating innovative endovascular simulation solutions and we will continue to expand on this legacy. I look forward to expanding our presence in the Americas, getting closer to our clients, and accelerating the growth of a business that is focused in the region for the region," Thanos continued.

"We are thrilled to appoint Thanos as our General Manager for Americas," said Göran Malmberg, Mentice's CEO. "With his extensive general management experience, Thanos will play a key role in the execution of Mentice's growth strategy. As we are entering our next level of growth, the Americas team under Thanos' helm will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives, building strong client partnerships, and delivering on the regional financial targets," Göran continued.

Prior to joining Mentice, Thanos held executive leadership positions with companies like GE Healthcare, Siemens Health Services, and Stereotaxis. He holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Florida and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. He will be based at Mentice's Americas headquarters in Chicago.

