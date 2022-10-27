Mentice Launches New Website

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in virtual and physical simulation solutions for Image-guided Interventional Therapies, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website www.mentice.com.

Mentice is proud to present the platform's innovative design, structure, and content to the clinical and MedTech communities. The new website is designed to inspire and guide visitors in search of customized solutions and services that can support their organization and facilitate procedural and device adoption, knowledge transfer, building relationships, and focusing on continuous improvement.

With a self-guided and more defined website journey, Mentice intends to give visitors a clearer understanding of what value the company can bring to their institution, department, or industry.

"We have a fantastic customer base pushing the boundaries of interventional procedures on a daily basis, and we are proud to be a part of this community striving to improve the patient experience. The new website is a testament to the feedback we receive, listening to our customers on what challenges we are supporting to solve and indeed a communications platform for the global Mentice team and our investors," says Martin Harris, VP of Marketing at Mentice.

