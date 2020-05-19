Mentice Launches Seventh Generation Platform Aimed to Transform Endovascular Therapy

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC), today announced the global introduction of its seventh-generation simulation platform - VIST® G7 to become the endovascular simulation platform for Mentice solutions including artificial intelligence guidance, integration to robotics, and big data analytics. Building on Mentice's success over the last twenty years, this newly redesigned platform incorporates patented intellectual property, features the latest advances in sensor and haptic technologies, and takes advantage of newly developed software solutions.

Using patented technologies, a premium version of this seventh-generation platform is offered as the VIST® G7+. The G7+ brings simulation to the next level of realism allowing doctors to simultaneously manipulate multiple devices while using a single access point for therapies such as bifurcation lesion interventions and branched devices.

"As we continue our transformation journey from a simulator company to a performance solutions provider, we are now offering our customers an unparallel level of realism for even the most complex cases," said Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice. "Over the years, Mentice has shared a common goal with our medical device partners, strategic alliances, healthcare systems, teaching entities, and professional associations; to help improve clinical performance and patient outcomes. With our ability to import real patient data into our platform for some of the most challenging cases, we are offering even experienced doctors the ability to practice and rehearse complex cases, learn new techniques, and retain proficiency for low volume procedures in a realistic, immersive, and safe for the patient and the doctor environment," Göran continued.

"In the past, endovascular simulators were challenged to match the haptic feedback a seasoned doctor will experience on a real patient while pinning and advancing micro-catheters, making micro-adjustments, selecting small vessels, and applying certain tricks and techniques acquired over many years of practice," said Lars Lönn, Professor of Interventional Radiology, National University Hospital, Copenhagen. "Performing an interventional procedure on the new G7 platform feels incredibly like the real thing even in the most intricate cases," Dr. Lönn continued.

Key features offered by the seventh-generation platform.

VIST® OS: State of the art operating system that makes use of a proprietary and patented physics engine and includes a medical device communications protocol, a third-party integration API, and an applications communications layer.

Support for anatomical complexities: Realistic simulation of interventions that include vessel bifurcation and use of multiple devices using a single access point. A dual haptics configuration allows for interventions that require dual access points.

HapticRealism™ Technology: HapticRealism™ Technology offers improved haptics significantly improving force feedback and making available a wider spectrum of haptic forces to exactly mimic reality. Optical sensors for automated identification of real devices and improved software controls simulating a real-life interventional procedure. Ability to measure and recreate applied forces on any medical device.

Flexible: Ability to change procedures instantaneously using self-calibration. Integrates automated particle elimination technology to minimize the need for manual sensor cleaning. Extensible to additional imaging modalities including TEE.

Scalable: Significant improvements in processing power over prior generations offering scalability for future applications. Able to connect to cloud infrastructure and ready to support future software and services.

"This new G7+ platform with improved, measurable, and accurate haptics further increases the fidelity of scenarios and it is a much needed addition to our practice allowing us to simulate challenging bifurcation PCI cases,'' says Dr Khalid Barakat, Director of Cardiovascular Simulation at Barts Heart Centre and Honorary Senior Lecturer for Device Innovation at Queen Mary University of London. "Our aspiration is to perform procedure rehearsals for the most complex PCI cases testing novel bifurcation strategies and devices," Dr. Barakat continued.

"Our seventh-generation endovascular simulation platform aligns with our mission to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes by introducing innovative solutions that eliminate proficiency barriers," said Edward Fält, Vice President of Products, Mentice. "As we are working closely with our clinical experts and responding to the needs of physicians around the world, this new platform will become the launchpad for future software advancements in precision medicine and robotics and focused on improving clinical performance and patient outcomes," Edward continued.

To learn more about the VIST® seventh-generation platform, Mentice will hold an online webinar on May 26th at 15:00 Central European Time with Edward Fält, VP of Product, Mentice and co-host Dr. Barakat as they present the VIST® G7 and G7+ unique capabilities. Please pre-register at http://www.mentice.com/vist-g7.

