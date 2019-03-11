Mentoring Method Announces Rebrand to "ion Learning" and Jumpstarts Cultural Revolution

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentoring Method, an award-winning SaaS technology company and the creators of the only digital learning experience designed for large-scale cultural change, announced today the launch of its new brand name, ion Learning. The new name aims to better reflect the company's mission, to transform corporate learning through small group mentoring experiences.

"Our goal when we launched Mentoring Method was to find a scalable way to help our customers create behavioral changes, and we achieved this by offering online learning solutions that require both real human connection and accountability," said cofounder and CEO of ion Learning, Shavon Lindley. "What we learned along the way is how important safety and trust are when it comes to trying new skills, particularly in an organization that has diverse talent. That is the key reason we decided to change our name to ion Learning. The root word of trust in Gaelic is ion, and the suffix -ion denotes action, a noun that is vital for change to occur. Both resonate perfectly with what we hope to accomplish as a company, instill trust and evoke change."

ion Learning envisions a world where in every workplace, each person is valued for their uniqueness and feels that they belong. It is only then that true diversity of thought can reach all levels of an organization, which is reflected in the brand's new tagline, cultural revolution through learning evolution.

"Our learning experience creates meaningful interactions between diverse members of an organization and is designed to challenge similarity biases," said

Lindley. "We also help clients with retaining multi-generational talent, integrating new teams after a merger or acquisition, and creating a more inclusive culture that helps cultivate the pipeline for diverse leaders. We're thrilled to launch our new brand and look forward to providing clients a truly unique methodology and technology to scale their learning and create true culture change."

Lindley has interviewed over 200 diverse executives for her Forbes column and ESPN radio show. Her recent TEDx talk transcended generations on the topic of disrupting exclusionary behavior. Shavon's COO, cofounder, and primary problem solver, Christina Asbaty, has over a decade of experience in sales strategy, leadership, and business development and oversees the day to day operations and is the thought leader behind the development of the platform.

Since the company was founded in 2015, it has received numerous accolades including the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards 2018, garnering a Silver award for "Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology" and a Bronze award for "Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools." In 2019, the company competed for Startup of the Year at SXSW and was hand selected to present at the Titan Generator event at Google in Austin. Also, a Golden Gate University doctoral student is currently researching the potential impact of ion's unique model of blending online learning with small mentoring group within organizations.

ion Learning provides companies with traditional e-learning combined with small-group mentoring at a scale that can work for businesses of any size. Its learning content is focused on immersion, integration, and inclusion, and employs a mentoring-based approach for maximum results. The company was previously known as Mentoring Method, the company rebranded in the spring of 2019 into ion Learning to reflect its dynamic tech-based approach to inclusivity learning. For more information, visit www.ionlearning.com.

