MenuSano Releases Recipe Cost Feature

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MenuSano releases a feature that provides food-service professionals with the total cost of creating recipes. Available to all MenuSano 3.0 users, this feature will allow food-service providers to create recipes and analyze the cost of each of their recipes. The Recipe Costing feature can be purchased as an add-on to an existing package or on a per-month or per-year basis. With this feature, food-service providers can calculate the cost of all of their recipes before purchasing the items, ensuring that they are selling each item for the right price, which helps them gain a better view of their profit margins.

By using MenuSano's existing recipe-maker feature, the Recipe Costing module enables customers to use an ingredient cost database to calculate the cost of the ingredient used in the recipe and determine the total recipe cost. Users can list all ingredient costs available in the ingredient price database and add suppliers to the system. A bulk importing feature is also available that allows users to download an Excel template, add the cost of their ingredients, and bulk upload into the system.

MenuSano's Nutrition Analysis Software will calculate the ingredient cost based on the available measurement unit and the imported base price. Users can also export all ingredient costs to an Excel sheet, which helps facilitate costs, expenses, and daily reporting.

MenuSano's founder Sonia Couto says, "We work with all our clients to ensure the system is valuable for their business. As a tech company, we are always looking to build features that will bring value to our clients' businesses. Recipe cost was the next big thing on our list, and I'm so happy to be able to offer it to our clients."

With MenuSano's new Recipe Costing feature, food-service providers can calculate the cost of all of their recipes, ensuring that they are selling each item for the right price, which helps them gain a better view of their profit margins. Their bottom line is our bottom line.

MenuSano's mission is to improve public health by providing restaurants, hospitals, schools, and other food-service providers useful nutrition information that they can use in their operations. It also aims to reduce and control diseases with proper diet and healthy eating.

