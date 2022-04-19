Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Solid First Quarter 2022 Results

Strong core commercial loan growth, ongoing strength in asset quality metrics, and substantial increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $14.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.

"We are pleased with our financial results during the first three months of 2022," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The significant increase in core commercial loans, continued strength in asset quality metrics, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and managed overhead costs represent the main successes during the quarter and have positioned us to achieve sound operating results for the remainder of the year despite the significant drop in mortgage banking revenue stemming from changed market conditions. Our entire team continues to do an outstanding job of meeting the needs of our customers, including serving as a trusted advisor and assisting them navigate through the latest challenges of the current economic environment."

First quarter highlights include:

Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 11 percent

Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline

Net interest income growth

Significant increases in several key fee income categories

Continued low levels of nonperforming assets and gross loan charge-offs

Robust capital position

Augmented regulatory capital levels with issuance of additional subordinated notes

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $43.0 million during the prior-year first quarter. Net interest income during the first three months of 2022 was $30.9 million, up $1.4 million, or 4.6 percent, from $29.5 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $9.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, down from $13.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset increases in all other key fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.77 percent in the prior-year first quarter. The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.26 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 2.99 percent during the respective 2022 period primarily due to a reduced yield on commercial loans, mainly reflecting a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program loan fee accretion, and a change in earning asset mix, depicting an increase in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and a decrease in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets. A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 47 basis points and 44 basis points during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 41 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods. The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities. The cost of funds decreased from 0.49 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.42 percent during the current-year first quarter, primarily reflecting lower rates paid on local time deposits stemming from a declining interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the lower cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded a credit loss provision expense of $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.3 million during the prior-year first quarter. The provision expense recorded during both periods mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth; the recording of net loan recoveries and continued strong loan quality metrics during the periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with commercial loan growth. Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, compared to $13.5 million during the prior-year first quarter. The lower level of noninterest income almost exclusively reflected decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset growth in several key fee income sources, including interest rate swap income, service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees. Sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations partially mitigated the negative impacts of reduced refinance activity, rising mortgage loan interest rates, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. Overhead costs during the first three months of 2021 included write-downs of former branch facilities totaling $0.5 million. Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 4.8 percent, during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly depicting annual merit pay increases and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs stemming from decreased production.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with our growth in several key fee income categories during the first quarter of 2022, in large part reflecting our continuing focus on cross selling our market-leading suite of treasury management products and services. Although residential mortgage loan production is being negatively impacted by current market conditions and rising interest rates, we have successfully penetrated the purchase market and continue to add talented lenders to the mortgage team in an effort to boost production. Our earning asset yield was positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate late in the first quarter, and we are positioned to benefit from additional rate increases, which appear likely based on current forecasts and Federal Reserve communications. We have made a concerted effort to effectively manage our overhead costs and are continually reviewing our cost structure to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $5.18 billion, down $81.9 million from December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $102 million during the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $82.0 million and residential mortgage loans of $48.0 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $27.9 million. The increase in core commercial loans during the first three months of 2022 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 11 percent. As of March 31, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $184 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits decreased $217 million during the first three months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth and securities purchases. In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021 contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "The strong level of core commercial loan growth during the first three months of 2022, slightly more than one-half of which was from an increase in commercial and industrial loans, provides us with additional opportunities to market treasury management products and services. Importantly, our core commercial loan growth was achieved with new originations more than offsetting approximately $46 million in payoffs related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with nearly one-third of the dollar volume of payoffs being associated with credit relationships that were experiencing financial difficulties. Based on the continuing strength of our commercial loan pipeline and potential lending opportunities communicated by our commercial lenders, we believe commercial loan originations will remain robust in future periods. We are also pleased with the increase in residential mortgage loans during the first three months of 2022, especially when considering current market conditions and the associated impediments that are limiting market opportunities."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $3.98 billion, down $107 million, or 2.6 percent, from December 31, 2021. Local deposits declined $99.2 million during the first three months of 2022, while brokered deposits were down $7.7 million. The reduced level of local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds. Wholesale funds were $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.6 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs totaled $0.2 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics remained exceptional during the first quarter of 2022, depicting our ongoing commitment to sound underwriting and our commercial borrowers' effectiveness in meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic environment, including supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and tight labor market conditions."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $436 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. The Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8 percent as of March 31, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Bank had approximately $157 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 15,843,347 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, Mercantile had the ability to repurchase $6.8 million in common stock shares as part of a $20.0 million common stock repurchase program announced in May of 2021. No shares were repurchased during the first quarter of 2022. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements. The program may be discontinued at any time.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. Based on our overall financial condition, including strong capital levels, a healthy commercial loan pipeline, identified client acquisition opportunities, and potential to improve net interest income in rising interest rate environments, we believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the remainder of 2022 and beyond. We are excited about Mercantile's future and remain focused on being a steady high performer that delivers consistent and profitable growth."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.2 billion and operates 45 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unstable political and economic environment; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation











First Quarter 2022 Results

























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

MARCH 31,



2022

2021

2021













ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 71,480,000 $ 59,405,000 $ 55,489,000 Interest-earning deposits

698,724,000

915,755,000

596,855,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

770,204,000

975,160,000

652,344,000













Securities available for sale

605,661,000

592,743,000

434,257,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,721,000

18,002,000

18,002,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

14,746,000

16,117,000

40,297,000 Assets held for sale

0

0

13,159,000













Loans

3,555,790,000

3,453,459,000

3,364,370,000 Allowance for credit losses

(35,153,000)

(35,363,000)

(38,695,000) Loans, net

3,520,637,000

3,418,096,000

3,325,675,000













Premises and equipment, net

56,078,000

57,298,000

55,388,000 Bank owned life insurance

75,508,000

75,242,000

72,395,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

1,112,000

1,351,000

2,118,000 Other assets

64,759,000

54,267,000

47,246,000













Total assets $ 5,175,899,000 $ 5,257,749,000 $ 4,710,354,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,686,203,000 $ 1,677,952,000 $ 1,605,471,000 Interest-bearing

2,290,048,000

2,405,241,000

2,039,491,000 Total deposits

3,976,251,000

4,083,193,000

3,644,962,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

204,271,000

197,463,000

141,310,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

382,263,000

374,000,000

394,000,000 Subordinated debentures

48,415,000

48,244,000

47,733,000 Subordinated notes

88,428,000

73,646,000

0 Liabilities held for sale

0

0

17,280,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

39,800,000

24,644,000

23,826,000 Total liabilities

4,739,428,000

4,801,190,000

4,269,111,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

286,831,000

285,752,000

299,358,000 Retained earnings

181,532,000

174,536,000

143,642,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(31,892,000)

(3,729,000)

(1,757,000) Total shareholders' equity

436,471,000

456,559,000

441,243,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,175,899,000 $ 5,257,749,000 $ 4,710,354,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation















First Quarter 2022 Results















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

















INTEREST INCOME















Loans, including fees

$ 33,251,000



$ 32,985,000

Investment securities



2,265,000





1,632,000

Other interest-earning assets



366,000





168,000

Total interest income



35,882,000





34,785,000



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



1,825,000





2,717,000

Short-term borrowings



50,000





36,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,864,000





2,027,000

Other borrowed money



1,258,000





472,000

Total interest expense



4,997,000





5,252,000



















Net interest income



30,885,000





29,533,000



















Provision for credit losses



100,000





300,000



















Net interest income after















provision for credit losses



30,785,000





29,233,000



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on accounts



1,416,000





1,155,000

Mortgage banking income



3,281,000





8,800,000

Credit and debit card income



1,881,000





1,678,000

Interest rate swap income



1,351,000





653,000

Payroll services



638,000





557,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance



287,000





277,000

Other income



423,000





343,000

Total noninterest income



9,277,000





13,463,000



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and benefits



15,510,000





15,086,000

Occupancy



2,104,000





2,014,000

Furniture and equipment



934,000





889,000

Data processing costs



2,973,000





2,617,000

Other expense



4,221,000





4,511,000

Total noninterest expense



25,742,000





25,117,000



















Income before federal income















tax expense



14,320,000





17,579,000



















Federal income tax expense



2,828,000





3,340,000



















Net Income

$ 11,492,000



$ 14,239,000



















Basic earnings per share



$0.73





$0.87

Diluted earnings per share



$0.73





$0.87



















Average basic shares outstanding



15,840,801





16,283,044

Average diluted shares outstanding



15,841,037





16,283,490



Mercantile Bank Corporation





















First Quarter 2022 Results





















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)



























Quarterly

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021





1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

EARNINGS





















Net interest income $ 30,885

32,534

31,124

30,871

29,533

Provision for credit losses $ 100

(3,400)

1,900

(3,100)

300

Noninterest income $ 9,277

12,632

15,568

14,556

13,463

Noninterest expense $ 25,742

33,347

26,210

26,192

25,117

Net income before federal income





















tax expense $ 14,320

15,219

18,582

22,335

17,579

Net income $ 11,492

11,639

15,051

18,091

14,239

Basic earnings per share $ 0.73

0.74

0.95

1.12

0.87

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73

0.74

0.95

1.12

0.87

Average basic shares outstanding

15,840,801

15,696,204

15,859,955

16,116,070

16,283,044

Average diluted shares outstanding

15,841,037

15,696,451

15,860,314

16,116,666

16,283,490

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS





















Return on average assets

0.90%

0.92%

1.23%

1.53%

1.26%

Return on average equity

10.36%

10.15%

13.10%

16.27%

13.02%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

2.57%

2.74%

2.71%

2.76%

2.77%

Efficiency ratio

64.10%

73.83%

56.13%

57.66%

58.42%

Full-time equivalent employees

630

627

629

634

621

























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS





















Yield on loans

3.87%

4.07%

4.07%

3.99%

4.03%

Yield on securities

1.52%

1.46%

1.46%

1.54%

1.61%

Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.19%

0.15%

0.16%

0.12%

0.11%

Yield on total earning assets

2.99%

3.12%

3.13%

3.20%

3.26%

Yield on total assets

2.82%

2.94%

2.94%

3.02%

3.09%

Cost of deposits

0.19%

0.19%

0.23%

0.25%

0.31%

Cost of borrowed funds

1.82%

1.66%

1.67%

1.73%

1.78%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.66%

0.63%

0.69%

0.74%

0.82%

Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.42%

0.38%

0.42%

0.44%

0.49%

Cost of funds (total assets)

0.39%

0.36%

0.39%

0.41%

0.47%

























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY





















Total mortgage loans originated $ 168,187

210,228

259,512

237,299

245,200

Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 101,409

124,557

143,635

144,476

81,529

Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 66,778

85,671

115,877

92,823

163,671

Mortgage loans originated to sell $ 75,747

129,546

177,837

140,497

195,655

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 3,204

6,850

6,659

7,690

9,182

























CAPITAL





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

7.53%

7.79%

8.17%

8.51%

8.36%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.04%

9.19%

9.33%

9.47%

9.67%

Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.02%

10.12%

10.34%

10.87%

11.11%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.13%

11.26%

11.53%

12.11%

12.41%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.09%

13.95%

12.47%

13.09%

13.51%

Tier 1 capital $ 464,396

456,133

448,010

445,410

437,567

Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 587,976

565,143

484,594

481,324

476,462

Total risk-weighted assets $ 4,173,590

4,051,253

3,884,999

3,677,180

3,526,161

Book value per common share $ 27.55

28.82

28.78

28.23

27.21

Tangible book value per common share $ 24.36

25.61

25.53

25.03

24.02

Cash dividend per common share $ 0.31

0.30

0.30

0.29

0.29

























ASSET QUALITY





















Gross loan charge-offs $ 205

179

744

68

53

Recoveries $ 294

1,519

354

386

481

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (89)

(1,340)

390

(318)

(428)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(0.01%)

(0.16%)

0.05%

(0.04%)

(0.05%)

Allowance for credit losses $ 35,153

35,363

37,423

35,913

38,695

Allowance to loans

0.99%

1.02%

1.13%

1.11%

1.15%

Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

0.99%

1.04%

1.17%

1.20%

1.33%

Nonperforming loans $ 1,612

2,468

2,766

2,746

2,793

Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 0

0

111

404

374

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.05%

0.07%

0.08%

0.08%

0.08%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.03%

0.05%

0.06%

0.07%

0.07%

























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION





















Residential real estate:





















Land development $ 31

32

33

34

34

Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

Owner occupied / rental $ 1,579

1,768

2,063

2,137

2,305

Commercial real estate:





















Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

Owner occupied $ 0

0

100

363

646

Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

0

0

Non-real estate:





















Commercial assets $ 0

662

673

606

169

Consumer assets $ 2

6

8

10

13

Total nonperforming assets $ 1,612

2,468

2,877

3,150

3,167

























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON





















Beginning balance $ 2,468

2,877

3,150

3,167

4,085

Additions $ 93

218

361

522

116

Return to performing status $ (213)

0

(50)

0

(115)

Principal payments $ (641)

(377)

(291)

(484)

(559)

Sale proceeds $ 0

(111)

(209)

0

(77)

Loan charge-offs $ (95)

(139)

0

(55)

(33)

Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

(84)

0

(250)

Ending balance $ 1,612

2,468

2,877

3,150

3,167

























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION





















Commercial:





















Commercial & industrial $ 1,153,814

1,137,419

1,074,394

1,103,807

1,284,507

Land development & construction $ 52,693

43,240

38,380

43,111

58,738

Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 582,732

565,758

551,762

550,504

544,342

Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,007,361

1,027,415

998,697

950,993

932,334

Multi-family & residential rental $ 207,962

176,593

179,126

161,894

147,294

Total commercial $ 3,004,562

2,950,425

2,842,359

2,810,309

2,967,215

Retail:





















1-4 family mortgages $ 522,556

442,546

411,618

380,292

337,844

Home equity & other consumer $ 28,672

60,488

59,732

58,240

59,311

Total retail $ 551,228

503,034

471,350

438,532

397,155

Total loans $ 3,555,790

3,453,459

3,313,709

3,248,841

3,364,370

























END OF PERIOD BALANCES





















Loans $ 3,555,790

3,453,459

3,313,709

3,248,841

3,364,370

Securities $ 623,382

610,745

577,566

524,127

452,259

Other interest-earning assets $ 698,724

915,755

741,557

683,638

596,855

Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,877,896

4,979,959

4,632,832

4,456,606

4,413,484

Total assets $ 5,175,899

5,257,749

4,964,412

4,757,414

4,713,023

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,686,203

1,677,952

1,647,380

1,620,829

1,605,471

Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,290,048

2,405,241

2,221,611

2,050,442

2,039,491

Total deposits $ 3,976,251

4,083,193

3,868,991

3,671,271

3,644,962

Total borrowed funds $ 724,578

694,588

619,441

613,205

584,672

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,014,626

3,099,829

2,841,052

2,663,647

2,624,163

Shareholders' equity $ 436,471

456,559

452,278

451,888

441,243

























AVERAGE BALANCES





















Loans $ 3,484,511

3,373,551

3,276,863

3,365,686

3,318,281

Securities $ 613,317

600,852

547,336

483,805

419,514

Other interest-earning assets $ 784,193

738,328

733,801

619,358

591,617

Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,882,021

4,712,731

4,558,000

4,468,849

4,329,412

Total assets $ 5,168,562

5,010,786

4,856,611

4,752,858

4,578,887

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,625,453

1,708,052

1,641,158

1,619,976

1,510,334

Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,364,437

2,194,644

2,125,920

2,074,759

2,026,896

Total deposits $ 3,989,890

3,902,696

3,767,078

3,694,735

3,537,230

Total borrowed funds $ 707,478

632,036

614,061

594,199

576,645

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,071,915

2,826,680

2,739,981

2,668,958

2,603,541

Shareholders' equity $ 449,863

455,084

455,902

445,930

443,548



