Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $11.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2020 totaled $19.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $23.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2019.

Proceeds from a bank owned life insurance claim increased net income in the prior-year second quarter by $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of this transaction, diluted earnings per share decreased $0.09, or 14.3 percent, during the current-year second quarter compared to the respective prior-year period. Proceeds from bank owned life insurance claims and a gain on the sale of a former branch facility increased net income in the first six months of 2019 by $3.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share decreased $0.05, or 4.0 percent, during the first six months of 2020 compared to the respective prior-year period.

"We are pleased with our financial performance during the second quarter of 2020, especially when taking into consideration the unique and persistent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The tremendous efforts of the Mercantile team allowed us to successfully navigate through these challenges, including meeting customers' banking needs while working remotely. We also increased our loan loss reserve during the quarter to reflect the potential deterioration in our loan portfolio stemming from the pandemic and associated weakened economic conditions."

Second quarter highlights include:

Solid capital position

Asset quality metrics remained strong

Paycheck Protection Program loan fundings of approximately $549 million

Continued strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines

Substantial increase in mortgage banking income

Controlled overhead costs

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $41.6 million during the second quarter of 2020, up $4.1 million, or 11.0 percent, from the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the second quarter of 2020 was $30.6 million, down $0.5 million, or 1.8 percent, from the second quarter of 2019, reflecting a decreased net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth.

The net interest margin was 3.17 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.79 percent in the second quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 3.85 percent during the second quarter of 2020, down from 4.85 percent during the prior-year second quarter, primarily due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.20 percent in the current-year second quarter compared to 5.27 percent in the respective 2019 period. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by 225 basis points during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020.

An improved yield on securities, which equaled 3.37 percent and 2.85 percent in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, partially mitigated the decline in the yield on average earning assets resulting from the lower yield on commercial loans. The increased yield on securities mainly reflected the recording of $0.9 million in accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds as interest income during the second quarter of 2020. No accelerated discount accretion was recorded during the second quarter of 2019. The accelerated discount accretion recorded during the second quarter of 2020 positively impacted the net interest margin by 10 basis points. As part of Mercantile's interest rate risk management program, U.S. Government agency bonds are periodically purchased at discounts during rising interest rate environments; if these bonds are called during decreasing interest rate environments, the remaining unaccreted discount amounts are immediately recognized as interest income.

Negatively impacting the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2020 was a significant volume of excess on balance sheet liquidity consisting of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a correspondent bank. The excess funds are primarily a product of federal government stimulus programs as well as lower business and consumer investing and spending.

The cost of funds declined from 1.06 percent during the second quarter of 2019 to 0.68 percent during the current-year second quarter, primarily due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts and borrowings, reflecting the declining interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the decrease in the cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $7.6 million and $0.9 million during the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter was primarily comprised of an allocation associated with the newly-created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor ("COVID-19 factor") and an increased allocation related to the existing economic conditions environmental factor. The COVID-19 factor was added to address the unique challenges and economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic and its potential impact on the collectability of the loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2019 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 was $11.0 million, compared to $6.3 million during the prior-year second quarter. Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 included a bank owned life insurance claim of $1.3 million. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $5.9 million, or nearly 118 percent, during the current-year second quarter compared to the respective 2019 period. The higher level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking income, which more than offset decreased service charges on accounts and credit and debit card income. The improved mortgage banking income mainly reflected a significant increase in refinance activity spurred by a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, the continuing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase market share, and an increase in the percentage of originated loans being sold. The decline in service charges on accounts primarily resulted from reduced transaction volume in business accounts, while the decrease in credit and debit card income mainly reflected lower card usage. The reduction in both of these revenue streams largely reflects the impact of COVID-19 related restrictions, including business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Noninterest expense totaled $23.2 million during the second quarter of 2020, up $1.1 million, or 5.1 percent, from the prior-year second quarter. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting higher residential mortgage loan originator commissions and associated incentives. In addition, higher data processing costs, primarily representing growth in transaction volume and new product offerings, and occupancy and furniture costs, mainly reflecting increased depreciation expense associated with an expansion of Mercantile's main office, contributed to the increased level of noninterest expense.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "A substantial increase in refinance activity stemming from the decreased interest rate environment, coupled with the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were designed to expand market penetration, resulted in a record breaking level of mortgage banking income during the second quarter of 2020. The level of purchase mortgage applications has increased in light of certain COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and is at an all-time high, and recent application activity suggests that refinance opportunities persist. Based on the current pipeline and application volume, we believe that solid mortgage banking income can be recorded in future periods. We expect service charges on accounts and credit and debit card income, which both declined in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior-year second quarter largely as a result of COVID-19 restrictions being put in place, to rebound as certain restrictions are relaxed. We remain committed to meeting growth objectives in a cost conscious manner and are continually reviewing our branch system, product delivery channels, and treasury management solutions in an effort to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $4.31 billion, up $681 million, or 18.8 percent, from December 31, 2019. Total loans increased $476 million during the first six months of 2020, primarily reflecting Paycheck Protection Program loan originations of $549 million during the second quarter. Commercial lines of credit declined $109 million during the second quarter of 2020, in large part reflecting the negative impact of stay-at-home orders on certain customers' sales volumes and the resulting reduction in borrowing needs. As of June 30, 2020, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $78 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits increased $206 million during the first six months of 2020, mainly resulting from growth in certain local deposit account categories and sweep accounts.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "As evidenced by the over 2,000 loans, totaling almost $550 million, being booked during the second quarter, our team was extremely successful in assisting customers to obtain funds under the Paycheck Protection Program. In fact, the efficient efforts of our team were noticed in the marketplace, resulting in numerous new relationship opportunities from businesses that experienced difficulties in working with their current banks to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans. These businesses approached us directly or were referred to us by third parties. Our team members' focus is now shifting to assist loan recipients in the gathering and submitting of the required information to allow for the rendering of a forgiveness determination by the Small Business Administration once details of the forgiveness phase of the program are known."

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "In addition to processing Paycheck Protection Program loans, our team members processed commercial and retail loan payment deferrals under internally developed programs designed to provide customers with needed cash flow relief. Our asset quality metrics remained strong as of June 30, 2020, and we have continued to closely monitor the performance of our entire loan portfolio for any signs of stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have identified certain segments of the commercial loan portfolio, none of which exceed five percent of total commercial loans, that we believe are more susceptible to the risks presented by the pandemic and are being subjected to more stringent monitoring procedures. Although we have spent a considerable amount of time helping customers navigate through the challenges facing them as a result of the pandemic, we have continued to allocate resources to identify and attract new client relationships and meet the conventional credit needs of our existing customers. Our current pipeline remains strong, leading us to believe that additional commercial loans will be funded in future periods."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 56 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2020, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $3.26 billion, up $572 million, or 21.3 percent, from December 31, 2019. Local deposits were up $629 million during the first six months of 2020, while brokered deposits were down $56.8 million during the same time period. The growth in local deposits mainly reflected Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of June 30, 2020. Wholesale funds were $471 million, or approximately 12 percent of total funds, as of June 30, 2020, compared to $487 million, or approximately 15 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, were $3.4 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $4.0 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, loan charge-offs totaled $0.3 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.1 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $425 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $8.7 million from year-end 2019. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5 percent as of June 30, 2020, compared to 13.0 percent at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the Bank had approximately $113 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,230,649 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2020.

As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019 and instituted in conjunction with the completion of its existing program that was introduced in January 2015 and later expanded in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 222,000 shares for $6.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $28.25, during the first quarter of 2020; no shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2020. Mercantile has elected to temporarily cease stock repurchases to preserve capital for lending and other purposes while management assesses the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management has the ability to reinstate the buyback program as circumstances warrant.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "We believe our COVID-19 pandemic response plan has effectively protected our employees and customers, while allowing us to continue to meet our clients' banking needs. The response plan remains fluid and will be updated as necessary to reflect new information and guidance provided by government agencies and health officials. As announced earlier today, we continued our cash dividend program and provided shareholders a cash return on their investment. We are pleased that our strong financial position enabled us to continue the program during the ongoing unique and challenging environment."

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

JUNE 30,



2020

2019

2019 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 84,516,000 $ 53,262,000 $ 57,675,000 Interest-earning deposits

386,711,000

180,469,000

92,750,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

471,227,000

233,731,000

150,425,000













Securities available for sale

307,661,000

334,655,000

347,924,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

18,002,000

18,002,000













Loans

3,333,056,000

2,856,667,000

2,881,493,000 Allowance for loan losses

(32,246,000)

(23,889,000)

(24,053,000) Loans, net

3,300,810,000

2,832,778,000

2,857,440,000













Premises and equipment, net

59,155,000

57,327,000

51,823,000 Bank owned life insurance

70,900,000

70,297,000

67,678,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

3,072,000

3,840,000

4,634,000 Other assets

34,079,000

32,812,000

28,740,000













Total assets $ 4,314,379,000 $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,576,139,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,445,620,000 $ 924,916,000 $ 918,581,000 Interest-bearing

1,816,660,000

1,765,468,000

1,700,628,000 Total deposits

3,262,280,000

2,690,384,000

2,619,209,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

167,527,000

102,675,000

119,669,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

394,000,000

354,000,000

374,000,000 Subordinated debentures

47,222,000

46,881,000

46,540,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

18,129,000

22,414,000

16,604,000 Total liabilities

3,889,158,000

3,216,354,000

3,176,022,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

300,897,000

305,035,000

306,669,000 Retained earnings

118,239,000

107,831,000

90,618,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

6,085,000

3,695,000

2,830,000 Total shareholders' equity

425,221,000

416,561,000

400,117,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,314,379,000 $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,576,139,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation

























Second Quarter 2020 Results

























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 34,322,000



$ 36,765,000

$ 67,764,000

$ 72,555,000

Investment securities

2,749,000





2,485,000



6,766,000



4,926,000

Other interest-earning assets

93,000





569,000



568,000



976,000

Total interest income

37,164,000





39,819,000



75,098,000



78,457,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

3,700,000





5,529,000



8,342,000



10,334,000

Short-term borrowings

55,000





68,000



94,000



173,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,214,000





2,261,000



4,427,000



4,494,000

Other borrowed money

624,000





845,000



1,348,000



1,695,000

Total interest expense

6,593,000





8,703,000



14,211,000



16,696,000





























Net interest income

30,571,000





31,116,000



60,887,000



61,761,000





























Provision for loan losses

7,600,000





900,000



8,350,000



1,750,000





























Net interest income after

























provision for loan losses

22,971,000





30,216,000



52,537,000



60,011,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,045,000





1,143,000



2,267,000



2,220,000

Mortgage banking income

7,640,000





1,345,000



10,267,000



2,402,000

Credit and debit card income

1,374,000





1,513,000



2,735,000



2,850,000

Payroll services

370,000





355,000



947,000



860,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

307,000





1,608,000



643,000



3,238,000

Other income

248,000





370,000



675,000



1,397,000

Total noninterest income

10,984,000





6,334,000



17,534,000



12,967,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

14,126,000





13,286,000



27,654,000



26,302,000

Occupancy

1,862,000





1,629,000



3,921,000



3,391,000

Furniture and equipment

851,000





621,000



1,629,000



1,257,000

Data processing costs

2,633,000





2,295,000



5,117,000



4,511,000

Other expense

3,744,000





4,256,000



7,835,000



8,456,000

Total noninterest expense

23,216,000





22,087,000



46,156,000



43,917,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

10,739,000





14,463,000



23,915,000



29,061,000





























Federal income tax expense

2,041,000





2,748,000



4,545,000



5,522,000





























Net Income $ 8,698,000



$ 11,715,000

$ 19,370,000

$ 23,539,000





























Basic earnings per share

$0.54





$0.71



$1.19



$1.43

Diluted earnings per share

$0.54





$0.71



$1.19



$1.43





























Average basic shares outstanding

16,212,500





16,428,187



16,281,391



16,428,875

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,213,264





16,434,714



16,282,341



16,434,941



Mercantile Bank Corporation



























Second Quarter 2020 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019











2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

2020

2019 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 30,571

30,317

31,168

31,605

31,116

60,887

61,761 Provision for loan losses $ 7,600

750

(700)

700

900

8,350

1,750 Noninterest income $ 10,984

6,550

7,312

6,676

6,334

17,534

12,967 Noninterest expense $ 23,216

22,940

23,335

22,027

22,087

46,156

43,917 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 10,739

13,177

15,845

15,554

14,463

23,915

29,061 Net income $ 8,698

10,673

13,317

12,600

11,715

19,370

23,539 Basic earnings per share $ 0.54

0.65

0.81

0.77

0.71

1.19

1.43 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54

0.65

0.81

0.77

0.71

1.19

1.43 Average basic shares outstanding

16,212,500

16,350,281

16,373,458

16,390,203

16,428,187

16,281,391

16,428,875 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,213,264

16,351,559

16,375,740

16,393,078

16,434,714

16,282,341

16,434,941





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

0.85%

1.19%

1.45%

1.38%

1.33%

1.01%

1.36% Return on average equity

8.26%

10.20%

12.87%

12.39%

12.08%

9.23%

12.41% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.17%

3.63%

3.63%

3.71%

3.79%

3.38%

3.83% Efficiency ratio

55.87%

62.22%

60.64%

57.54%

58.98%

58.86%

58.77% Full-time equivalent employees

637

626

619

624

652

637

652





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

4.18%

4.69%

5.01%

5.06%

5.18%

4.42%

5.19% Yield on securities

3.37%

4.73%

2.90%

2.99%

2.85%

4.06%

2.83% Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.15%

1.22%

1.65%

2.15%

2.38%

0.55%

2.42% Yield on total earning assets

3.85%

4.54%

4.61%

4.73%

4.85%

4.17%

4.87% Yield on total assets

3.62%

4.23%

4.31%

4.42%

4.53%

3.91%

4.55% Cost of deposits

0.48%

0.70%

0.79%

0.83%

0.85%

0.58%

0.82% Cost of borrowed funds

1.91%

2.31%

2.36%

2.35%

2.40%

2.09%

2.41% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.11%

1.36%

1.47%

1.52%

1.55%

1.23%

1.51% Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.68%

0.91%

0.98%

1.02%

1.06%

0.79%

1.04% Cost of funds (total assets)

0.64%

0.85%

0.91%

0.95%

0.99%

0.74%

0.97%





























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS



























Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 169

285

316

327

569

454

780 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

342

342 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 371

397

397

397

450

768

927





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 275,486

132,859

110,611

132,852

80,205

408,345

125,137 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 58,015

46,538

49,407

61,839

41,986

104,553

71,877 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 217,471

86,321

61,204

71,013

38,219

303,792

53,260 Total saleable mortgage loans $ 225,665

95,327

81,590

104,890

49,396

320,992

70,898 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 7,760

2,086

3,062

2,886

1,419

9,846

2,117





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.74%

10.14%

10.15%

9.67%

9.82%

8.74%

9.82% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.21%

11.47%

11.28%

11.08%

11.17%

10.21%

11.17% Common equity risk-based capital ratio

11.34%

10.92%

11.00%

10.53%

10.47%

11.34%

10.47% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.74%

12.28%

12.36%

11.87%

11.82%

12.74%

11.82% Total risk-based capital ratio

13.73%

13.03%

13.09%

12.60%

12.55%

13.73%

12.55% Tier 1 capital $ 412,526

406,445

405,148

395,010

388,788

412,526

388,788 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 444,772

431,273

429,038

419,424

412,841

444,772

412,841 Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,238,444

3,309,336

3,276,754

3,327,723

3,289,958

3,238,444

3,289,958 Book value per common share $ 26.20

25.82

25.36

24.93

24.34

26.20

24.34 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.96

22.55

22.12

21.64

21.05

22.96

21.05 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.28

0.28

0.27

0.27

0.26

0.56

0.52





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 335

40

112

519

78

375

252 Recoveries $ 153

229

287

180

96

382

175 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 182

(189)

(175)

339

(18)

(7)

77 Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.02%

(0.03%)

(0.02%)

0.05%

(0.01%)

< (0.01%)

0.01% Allowance for loan losses $ 32,246

24,828

23,889

24,414

24,053

32,246

24,053 Allowance to loans

0.97%

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

0.89%

0.97%

0.89% Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

1.16%

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

0.89%

1.16%

0.89% Nonperforming loans $ 3,212

3,469

2,284

2,644

3,505

3,212

3,505 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 198

271

452

243

446

198

446 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.10%

0.12%

0.08%

0.09%

0.12%

0.10%

0.12% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08%

0.10%

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.08%

0.11%





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION

























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 36

37

34

32

33

36

33 Construction $ 198

283

0

0

0

198

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,750

2,922

2,364

2,576

3,225

2,750

3,225 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

43

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 275

287

326

240

642

275

642 Non-owner occupied $ 25

0

0

26

26

25

26 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 98

156

0

0

2

98

2 Consumer assets $ 28

12

12

13

23

28

23 Total nonperforming assets

3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

3,410

3,951





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

4,534

2,736

4,952 Additions - originated loans/former branch $ 220

1,344

30

339

26

1,564

565 Other activity $ 0

(31)

135

57

34

(31)

34 Return to performing status $ (26)

(7)

0

(126)

0

(33)

0 Principal payments $ (278)

(110)

(232)

(1,014)

(512)

(388)

(894) Sale proceeds $ (49)

(192)

(36)

(253)

(74)

(241)

(503) Loan charge-offs $ (173)

0

(48)

(59)

(36)

(173)

(182) Valuation write-downs $ (24)

0

0

(8)

(21)

(24)

(21) Ending balance $ 3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

3,410

3,951





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,307,456

873,679

846,551

882,747

881,196

1,307,456

881,196 Land development & construction $ 52,984

62,908

56,118

48,418

45,158

52,984

45,158 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 567,621

579,229

579,004

567,267

556,868

567,621

556,868 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 841,145

823,366

835,345

883,079

852,844

841,145

852,844 Multi-family & residential rental $ 132,047

133,148

124,526

126,855

128,489

132,047

128,489 Total commercial $ 2,901,253

2,472,330

2,441,544

2,508,366

2,464,555

2,901,253

2,464,555 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 367,060

356,338

339,749

346,095

335,618

367,060

335,618 Home equity & other consumer $ 64,743

72,875

75,374

78,552

81,320

64,743

81,320 Total retail $ 431,803

429,213

415,123

424,647

416,938

431,803

416,938 Total loans $ 3,333,056

2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

2,881,493

3,333,056

2,881,493





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,333,056

2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

2,881,493

3,333,056

2,881,493 Securities $ 325,663

330,149

352,657

363,535

365,926

325,663

365,926 Other interest-earning assets $ 386,711

186,938

180,469

144,263

92,750

386,711

92,750 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,045,430

3,418,630

3,389,793

3,440,811

3,340,169

4,045,430

3,340,169 Total assets $ 4,314,379

3,657,387

3,632,915

3,710,380

3,576,139

4,314,379

3,576,139 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,445,620

956,290

924,916

967,189

918,581

1,445,620

918,581 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,816,660

1,689,126

1,765,468

1,799,902

1,700,628

1,816,660

1,700,628 Total deposits $ 3,262,280

2,645,416

2,690,384

2,767,091

2,619,209

3,262,280

2,619,209 Total borrowed funds $ 611,298

576,996

506,301

517,523

543,098

611,298

543,098 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,427,958

2,266,122

2,271,769

2,317,425

2,243,726

2,427,958

2,243,726 Shareholders' equity $ 425,221

418,389

416,561

407,200

400,117

425,221

400,117





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,294,883

2,861,047

2,871,674

2,903,161

2,848,343

3,077,965

2,818,055 Securities $ 333,843

344,906

362,347

363,394

357,718

339,374

356,098 Other interest-earning assets $ 251,833

153,638

176,034

118,314

94,616

202,735

81,339 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,880,559

3,359,591

3,410,055

3,384,869

3,300,677

3,620,074

3,255,492 Total assets $ 4,119,573

3,602,784

3,650,087

3,622,168

3,529,598

3,861,179

3,485,929 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,304,986

923,827

948,602

930,851

875,645

1,114,406

864,011 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,767,985

1,724,030

1,759,377

1,741,563

1,719,433

1,746,008

1,694,138 Total deposits $ 3,072,971

2,647,857

2,707,979

2,672,414

2,595,078

2,860,414

2,558,149 Total borrowed funds $ 607,074

517,961

509,932

529,590

530,802

562,518

531,827 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,375,059

2,241,991

2,269,309

2,271,153

2,250,235

2,308,526

2,225,965 Shareholders' equity $ 422,230

419,612

410,593

403,350

389,133

420,921

382,654

