Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2020 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $11.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Proceeds from a bank owned life insurance claim and a gain on the sale of a former branch facility increased net income in the prior-year period by $1.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.04, or approximately 7 percent, during the current-year first quarter compared to the prior-year first quarter.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter 2020 financial performance, which depicts the ongoing success of certain strategic initiatives," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our robust financial results reflect solid growth in the commercial loan portfolio, increased fee income, managed overhead costs, and sound asset quality."

First quarter highlights include:

Robust earnings and capital position

Solid growth in key fee income categories

Controlled overhead costs

Strong asset quality

Annualized net commercial loan growth of approximately 5 percent

Residential mortgage loan originations up nearly 200 percent compared to the respective 2019 period

Continued strength in commercial loan and residential loan pipelines

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $36.9 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $37.3 million during the prior-year first quarter. Net interest income during the first quarter of 2020 was $30.3 million, down $0.3 million, or 1.1 percent, from the first quarter of 2019, reflecting a decreased net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth.

The net interest margin was 3.63 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.88 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.54 percent during the first quarter of 2020, down from 4.89 percent during the prior-year first quarter primarily due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.76 percent in the current-year first quarter compared to 5.32 percent in the respective 2019 period. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by 225 basis points during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020.

The negative impact of the decreased yield on commercial loans on the yield on average earning assets was partially mitigated by an improved yield on securities, which equaled 4.73 percent and 2.82 percent during the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increased yield on securities mainly reflected the recording of $1.8 million in accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds as interest income during the first three months of 2020. No accelerated discount accretion was recorded during the first three months of 2019. The accelerated discount accretion recorded during the first quarter of 2020 positively impacted the net interest margin by 22 basis points. As part of Mercantile's interest rate risk management program, U.S. Government agency bonds are periodically purchased at discounts during rising interest rate environments; if these bonds are called during decreasing interest rate environments, the remaining unaccreted discount amounts are immediately recognized as interest income. The cost of funds declined from 1.01 percent during the first quarter of 2019 to 0.91 percent during the current-year first quarter primarily due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $0.8 million and $0.9 million during the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of an increased allocation related to the economic conditions environmental factor; in addition, the provision expense also reflected ongoing net loan growth. The provision expense recorded during the first three months of 2019 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth.

Noninterest income was $6.6 million during both the first quarter of 2020 and the prior-year first quarter. Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2019 included a bank owned life insurance claim of $1.3 million and a gain on the sale of a former branch facility of $0.6 million. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, noninterest income increased $1.8 million, or 38.1 percent, during the current-year first quarter compared to the respective 2019 period. The improved level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking activity income stemming from the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were designed to increase market presence and a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, which spurred a significant increase in refinance activity. Increased service charges on accounts, payroll processing fees, and credit and debit card income also contributed to the higher level of noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.9 million during the first quarter of 2020, up $1.1 million, or 5.1 percent, from the prior-year first quarter. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased salary costs, mainly reflecting higher residential mortgage loan originator commissions and employee merit pay increases. In addition, higher occupancy and furniture costs, mainly reflecting increased depreciation expense associated with an expansion of Mercantile's main office, and data processing costs, primarily depicting growth in transaction volume and new product offerings, contributed to the increased level of noninterest expense.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are pleased to once again report increases in key noninterest income revenue streams, and we remain focused on meeting growth objectives in a cost conscious manner. The noteworthy increase in mortgage banking activity income reflects a substantial increase in refinance activity stemming from the decline in residential mortgage loan interest rates, an increase in the percentage of originated loans being sold, and the continuing success of various initiatives that were implemented to increase market share, including the hiring of proven mortgage loan originators in our markets."

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, total assets were $3.66 billion, up $24.5 million, or 0.7 percent, from December 31, 2019. Total loans increased $44.9 million, or 1.6 percent, during the first three months of 2020, and $102 million, or 3.6 percent, during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $77 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are pleased with the net commercial loan growth achieved during the first three months of 2020, and we remain committed to growing the portfolio in a disciplined manner with a continuing emphasis on sound underwriting and risk-based pricing. Based on our current loan pipeline, we believe we will fund additional commercial loans in future periods. While we continue to devote resources to identify and attract new client relationships and meet the typical credit needs of our existing customers, much of our attention has now been diverted to help customers work through the challenges they are confronted with as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to implementing commercial loan and retail loan payment deferral programs, we are actively participating in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program."

As of March 31, 2020, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 59 percent of total commercial loans, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $2.65 billion, down $45.0 million, or 1.7 percent, from December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits and local deposits were down $32.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively, during the first three months of 2020. The decline in local deposits in large part reflects the maturity of certain certificates of deposit that were not renewed during the first quarter of 2020. Mercantile did not aggressively seek to renew these certificates of deposit, which were opened as part of a special time deposit campaign that was introduced mid-first quarter 2019 and ended in early April 2019, due to its excess liquidity position. Wholesale funds were $495 million, or approximately 16 percent of total funds, as of March 31, 2020, compared to $487 million, or approximately 15 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, were $3.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $4.5 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2019. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, loan charge-offs were nominal, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of nearly $0.2 million, or an annualized 0.03 percent of average total loans.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $418 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.8 million from year-end 2019. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9 percent as of March 31, 2020, compared to 13.0 percent at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Bank had approximately $94 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,205,207 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2020.

As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019 and instituted in conjunction with the completion of its existing program that was introduced in January 2015 and later expanded in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 222,000 shares for $6.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $28.25, during the first quarter of 2020. During the period of January 2015 through March 2020, Mercantile repurchased approximately 1,612,000 shares for $38.9 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $24.13, under the original and new programs on a combined basis. Mercantile has elected to curtail stock repurchases to preserve capital for lending and other purposes while management assesses the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management has the ability to reinstate the buyback program as circumstances warrant.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the world with some great challenges. Our pandemic response plan, which is designed to accommodate evolving information and guidance provided by government agencies and health officials, focuses on protecting our employees and customers and doing our part to help stop the spread of the virus. In addition, the plan includes flexibility to ensure we are able to satisfactorily meet our customers' banking needs. We entered this period of uncertainty from a position of financial strength, including a strong capital position, sound asset quality, and sufficient liquidity. These sources of financial strength and our commitment to community have allowed us to offer loan payment deferrals to many commercial and retail customers and to participate in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program."

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials (the "Investor Presentation") that management intends to use during its previously announced First Quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:00 Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains more detailed information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

MARCH 31,



2020

2019

2019













ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 49,781,000 $ 53,262,000 $ 46,322,000 Interest-earning deposits

186,938,000

180,469,000

168,572,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

236,719,000

233,731,000

214,894,000













Securities available for sale

312,147,000

334,655,000

337,876,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

18,002,000

18,002,000













Loans

2,901,543,000

2,856,667,000

2,799,639,000 Allowance for loan losses

(24,828,000)

(23,889,000)

(23,135,000) Loans, net

2,876,715,000

2,832,778,000

2,776,504,000













Premises and equipment, net

59,143,000

57,327,000

50,109,000 Bank owned life insurance

70,613,000

70,297,000

69,789,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

3,443,000

3,840,000

5,084,000 Other assets

31,132,000

32,812,000

30,023,000













Total assets $ 3,657,387,000 $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,551,754,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 956,290,000 $ 924,916,000 $ 857,734,000 Interest-bearing

1,689,126,000

1,765,468,000

1,753,240,000 Total deposits

2,645,416,000

2,690,384,000

2,610,974,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

133,270,000

102,675,000

111,235,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

394,000,000

354,000,000

384,000,000 Subordinated debentures

47,051,000

46,881,000

46,369,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

19,261,000

22,414,000

15,447,000 Total liabilities

3,238,998,000

3,216,354,000

3,168,025,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

299,584,000

305,035,000

305,346,000 Retained earnings

114,012,000

107,831,000

83,107,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

4,793,000

3,695,000

(4,724,000) Total shareholders' equity

418,389,000

416,561,000

383,729,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,657,387,000 $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,551,754,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

















INTEREST INCOME















Loans, including fees

$ 33,442,000



$ 35,789,000

Investment securities



4,017,000





2,441,000

Other interest-earning assets



475,000





407,000

Total interest income



37,934,000





38,637,000



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



4,641,000





4,804,000

Short-term borrowings



40,000





104,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



2,212,000





2,234,000

Other borrowed money



724,000





850,000

Total interest expense



7,617,000





7,992,000



















Net interest income



30,317,000





30,645,000



















Provision for loan losses



750,000





850,000



















Net interest income after















provision for loan losses



29,567,000





29,795,000



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on accounts



1,222,000





1,077,000

Credit and debit card income



1,361,000





1,337,000

Mortgage banking income



2,627,000





1,057,000

Payroll services



577,000





505,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance



336,000





1,630,000

Other income



427,000





1,026,000

Total noninterest income



6,550,000





6,632,000



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and benefits



13,528,000





13,015,000

Occupancy



2,059,000





1,762,000

Furniture and equipment



778,000





635,000

Data processing costs



2,483,000





2,216,000

Other expense



4,092,000





4,202,000

Total noninterest expense



22,940,000





21,830,000



















Income before federal income















tax expense



13,177,000





14,597,000



















Federal income tax expense



2,504,000





2,773,000



















Net Income

$ 10,673,000



$ 11,824,000



















Basic earnings per share



$0.65





$0.72

Diluted earnings per share



$0.65





$0.72



















Average basic shares outstanding



16,350,281





16,429,571

Average diluted shares outstanding



16,351,559





16,435,176



MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)



























Quarterly

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019





1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

EARNINGS





















Net interest income $ 30,317

31,168

31,605

31,116

30,645

Provision for loan losses $ 750

(700)

700

900

850

Noninterest income $ 6,550

7,312

6,676

6,334

6,632

Noninterest expense $ 22,940

23,335

22,027

22,087

21,830

Net income before federal income





















tax expense $ 13,177

15,845

15,554

14,463

14,597

Net income $ 10,673

13,317

12,600

11,715

11,824

Basic earnings per share $ 0.65

0.81

0.77

0.71

0.72

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65

0.81

0.77

0.71

0.72

Average basic shares outstanding

16,350,281

16,373,458

16,390,203

16,428,187

16,429,571

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,351,559

16,375,740

16,393,078

16,434,714

16,435,176

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS





















Return on average assets

1.19%

1.45%

1.38%

1.33%

1.39%

Return on average equity

10.20%

12.87%

12.39%

12.08%

12.75%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.63%

3.63%

3.71%

3.79%

3.88%

Efficiency ratio

62.22%

60.64%

57.54%

58.98%

58.56%

Full-time equivalent employees

626

619

624

652

631

























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS





















Yield on loans

4.69%

5.01%

5.06%

5.18%

5.21%

Yield on securities

4.73%

2.90%

2.99%

2.85%

2.82%

Yield on other interest-earning assets

1.22%

1.65%

2.15%

2.38%

2.40%

Yield on total earning assets

4.54%

4.61%

4.73%

4.85%

4.89%

Yield on total assets

4.23%

4.31%

4.42%

4.53%

4.56%

Cost of deposits

0.70%

0.79%

0.83%

0.85%

0.77%

Cost of borrowed funds

2.31%

2.36%

2.35%

2.40%

2.43%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.36%

1.47%

1.52%

1.55%

1.47%

Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.91%

0.98%

1.02%

1.06%

1.01%

Cost of funds (total assets)

0.85%

0.91%

0.95%

0.99%

0.94%

























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS





















Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 285

316

327

569

211

Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 397

397

397

450

477

























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY





















Total mortgage loans originated $ 132,859

110,611

132,852

80,205

44,932

Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 46,538

49,407

61,839

41,986

29,891

Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 86,321

61,204

71,013

38,219

15,041

Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell $ 95,327

81,590

104,890

49,396

21,502

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 2,086

3,062

2,886

1,419

698

























CAPITAL





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

10.14%

10.15%

9.67%

9.82%

9.41%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.47%

11.28%

11.08%

11.17%

11.16%

Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.92%

11.00%

10.53%

10.47%

10.46%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.28%

12.36%

11.87%

11.82%

11.84%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.03%

13.09%

12.60%

12.55%

12.56%

Tier 1 capital $ 406,445

405,148

395,010

388,788

379,334

Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 431,273

429,038

419,424

412,841

402,469

Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,309,336

3,276,754

3,327,723

3,289,958

3,204,295

Book value per common share $ 25.82

25.36

24.93

24.34

23.37

Tangible book value per common share $ 22.55

22.12

21.64

21.05

20.05

Cash dividend per common share $ 0.28

0.27

0.27

0.26

0.26

























ASSET QUALITY





















Gross loan charge-offs $ 40

112

519

78

174

Recoveries $ 229

287

180

96

79

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (189)

(175)

339

(18)

95

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(0.03%)

(0.02%)

0.05%

(0.01%)

0.01%

Allowance for loan losses $ 24,828

23,889

24,414

24,053

23,135

Allowance to loans

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

0.89%

0.89%

Nonperforming loans $ 3,469

2,284

2,644

3,505

4,138

Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 271

452

243

446

396

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.12%

0.08%

0.09%

0.12%

0.15%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.10%

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.13%

























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION





















Residential real estate:





















Land development $ 37

34

32

33

45

Construction $ 283

0

0

0

0

Owner occupied / rental $ 2,922

2,364

2,576

3,225

3,404

Commercial real estate:





















Land development $ 43

0

0

0

0

Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

Owner occupied $ 287

326

240

642

791

Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

26

26

62

Non-real estate:





















Commercial assets $ 156

0

0

2

207

Consumer assets $ 12

12

13

23

25

Total nonperforming assets $ 3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

4,534

























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON





















Beginning balance $ 2,736

2,887

3,951

4,534

4,952

Additions - originated loans & former bank facilities $ 1,344

30

339

26

539

Other activity $ (31)

135

57

34

0

Return to performing status $ (7)

0

(126)

0

0

Principal payments $ (110)

(232)

(1,014)

(512)

(382)

Sale proceeds $ (192)

(36)

(253)

(74)

(429)

Loan charge-offs $ 0

(48)

(59)

(36)

(146)

Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

(8)

(21)

0

Ending balance $ 3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

4,534

























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION





















Commercial:





















Commercial & industrial $ 873,679

846,551

882,747

881,196

839,207

Land development & construction $ 62,908

56,118

48,418

45,158

45,892

Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 579,229

579,004

567,267

556,868

551,517

Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 823,366

835,345

883,079

852,844

835,679

Multi-family & residential rental $ 133,148

124,526

126,855

128,489

127,903

Total commercial $ 2,472,330

2,441,544

2,508,366

2,464,555

2,400,198

Retail:





















1-4 family mortgages $ 356,338

339,749

346,095

335,618

316,315

Home equity & other consumer $ 72,875

75,374

78,552

81,320

83,126

Total retail $ 429,213

415,123

424,647

416,938

399,441

Total loans $ 2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

2,881,493

2,799,639

























END OF PERIOD BALANCES





















Loans $ 2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

2,881,493

2,799,639

Securities $ 330,149

352,657

363,535

365,926

355,878

Other interest-earning assets $ 186,938

180,469

144,263

92,750

168,572

Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,418,630

3,389,793

3,440,811

3,340,169

3,324,089

Total assets $ 3,657,387

3,632,915

3,710,380

3,576,139

3,551,754

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 956,290

924,916

967,189

918,581

857,734

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,689,126

1,765,468

1,799,902

1,700,628

1,753,240

Total deposits $ 2,645,416

2,690,384

2,767,091

2,619,209

2,610,974

Total borrowed funds $ 576,996

506,301

517,523

543,098

544,566

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,266,122

2,271,769

2,317,425

2,243,726

2,297,806

Shareholders' equity $ 418,389

416,561

407,200

400,117

383,729

























AVERAGE BALANCES





















Loans $ 2,861,047

2,871,674

2,903,161

2,848,343

2,787,430

Securities $ 344,906

362,347

363,394

357,718

354,459

Other interest-earning assets $ 153,638

176,034

118,314

94,616

67,915

Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,359,591

3,410,055

3,384,869

3,300,677

3,209,804

Total assets $ 3,602,784

3,650,087

3,622,168

3,529,598

3,441,774

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 923,827

948,602

930,851

875,645

852,247

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,724,030

1,759,377

1,741,563

1,719,433

1,668,563

Total deposits $ 2,647,857

2,707,979

2,672,414

2,595,078

2,520,810

Total borrowed funds $ 517,961

509,932

529,590

530,802

532,864

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,241,991

2,269,309

2,271,153

2,250,235

2,201,427

Shareholders' equity $ 419,612

410,593

403,350

389,133

376,103



























