Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $18.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2021 totaled $32.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $19.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2020.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The growth in core commercial loans during the first half of 2021 reflects our unwavering focus on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients and developing new relationships, while at the same time assisting customers with Paycheck Protection Program lending activities.

"As evidenced by the continuing strength in mortgage banking income, our strategic initiatives designed to increase market share remained effective during the period. As Mercantile employees return to their physical locations in light of currently improving COVID-19 conditions, I would like to personally thank each of them for their exceptional efforts to assist our customers with their banking needs during these challenging times. The resiliency displayed by our team members and clients during the pandemic has been truly remarkable, and we look forward to continuing to build mutually beneficial relationships with existing and prospective customers."

Second quarter highlights include:

Strong earnings and capital position

Robust mortgage banking income and growth in other key fee income categories

Loan loss reserve release, primarily reflecting improved economic and business conditions

Continued strength in asset quality metrics

Solid growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans

Sustained strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines

Further growth in local deposits

Announced third quarter 2021 regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of 3.4 percent from the regular cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2021

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $45.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.9 million, or 9.3 percent, from the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the second quarter of 2021 was $30.9 million, up from $30.6 million during the respective 2020 period due to the positive impact of earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to increased interest rate swap income, a gain on the sale of a branch facility, and higher credit and debit card income. The net interest margin was 2.76 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.17 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The decreased net interest margin resulted from the lower interest rate environment and a higher level of excess liquidity.

The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.85 percent during the second quarter of 2020 to 3.20 percent during the respective 2021 period mainly due to a change in earning asset mix and decreased yields on commercial loans and securities. The lower yield on commercial loans primarily stemmed from the origination of new loans and renewal of maturing loans in the decreased interest rate environment. The decreased yield on securities mainly reflected a lower level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds and reduced yields on newly purchased bonds, attributed to the declining interest rate environment. Accelerated discount accretion totaled $0.9 million during the second quarter of 2020; no accelerated discount accretion was recorded during the second quarter of 2021.

A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted during the remainder of 2020 and first six months of 2021, negatively impacted both the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 35 basis points to 40 basis points during the second quarter and first six months of 2021. The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs, lower business and consumer investing and spending, and Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities.

The cost of funds decreased from 0.68 percent during the second quarter of 2020 to 0.44 percent during the current-year second quarter, primarily due to a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, and lower rates paid on local time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.

Mercantile recorded a negative provision expense of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision expense of $7.6 million during the prior-year second quarter. The negative provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter was mainly comprised of a reduced allocation associated with the economic and business conditions environmental factor, reflecting improvement in both current and forecasted economic conditions. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of an allocation related to a newly created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor and an increased allocation related to the existing economic and business conditions environmental factor.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, compared to $11.0 million during the prior-year second quarter. Noninterest income during the current-year second quarter included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a branch facility. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $2.5 million, or nearly 23 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the respective 2020 period. The higher level of noninterest income mainly reflected fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased credit and debit card income. The interest rate swap program provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk. Growth in service charges on accounts and payroll service fees also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income. Mortgage banking income remained solid during the second quarter of 2021, slightly exceeding the amount recorded during the prior-year second quarter as an increase in purchase mortgage loans offset a decline in refinance mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, up $3.0 million, or 12.8 percent, from the second quarter of 2020. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting a bonus accrual, increased health insurance costs, annual employee merit pay increases, and a lower level of deferred salary expense related to Paycheck Protection Program loan originations. No bonus accrual was recorded during the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 and associated weakened economic environment. The increase in health insurance costs mainly reflected a higher level of claims, some of which resulted from the treatment of COVID-19 related medical conditions.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "Despite an expected reduction in refinance activity, we were able to record another quarter of strong mortgage banking income, in large part reflecting increased purchase activity and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to boost market share. In an effort to enhance mortgage loan production, we will continue to identify opportunities to add lending talent to the mortgage team and expand our market presence. Based on the current loan pipeline and application volume, along with our recent lender hires and entrance into new markets, we believe solid mortgage banking income can be realized in future periods.

"We remain committed to improving our noninterest income revenue streams and are very pleased with the success of the recently introduced interest rate swap program, along with the growth in other key fee income categories. Our desire to meet growth objectives in a cost-conscious manner remains a priority, and we will continue to regularly review our branch system and other expense categories to identify potential opportunities to conduct business more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, total assets were $4.76 billion, up $320 million, or 7.2 percent, from December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $55.4 million during the first six months of 2021, primarily reflecting net growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $135 million and $42.4 million, respectively, which more than offset a net reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $120 million. As of June 30, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $167 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits increased $120 million during the first six months of 2021, mainly reflecting ongoing local deposit growth, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities and an increase in sweep accounts, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "During the second quarter, we continued our efforts to grow the commercial loan portfolio by assessing and meeting the credit needs of our existing customers and fostering relationships with new clients. We remain focused on growing the portfolio in a prudent manner, with emphasis on proper underwriting and risk-based pricing. We are very pleased with the levels of net core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the quarter, along with the ongoing strength of our commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were $3.67 billion, up $260 million, or 7.6 percent, from December 31, 2020. Local deposits were up $276 million during the first six months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $16.0 million during the same time period. The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, primarily reflected federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending, along with Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of June 30, 2021. Wholesale funds were $425 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.2 million, $4.1 million, and $3.4 million at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively, with each dollar amount representing 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. During the second quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics have remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing low levels of past due loans and nonperforming assets are a testament of our commitment to underwriting loans in a sound manner and the abilities of our commercial borrowers' management teams to effectively guide their entities through pandemic-related challenges."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $452 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.3 million from year-end 2020. Mercantile Bank of Michigan's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0 percent as of June 30, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, Mercantile Bank of Michigan had approximately $110 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,007,185 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

As part of $20.0 million common stock repurchase programs announced in May of 2019 and 2021, respectively, Mercantile repurchased approximately 229,000 shares for $7.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.99, during the second quarter of 2021 and approximately 347,000 shares for $10.9 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.28, during the first six months of 2021. The 2021 program replaced the 2019 program, which was nearing exhaustion.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Although the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have diminished, we will closely monitor any new developments and adjust our response plan as deemed necessary. Our enduring strong operating performance and overall financial position have enabled us to continue the cash dividend program and provide shareholders with a cash return on their investment. We were pleased to announce earlier today that our Board of Directors declared an increased third quarter 2021 regular cash dividend. We are focused on remaining a steady high performer that provides consistent and profitable growth and believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the last six months of 2021 and beyond."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 43 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation







Second Quarter 2021 Results







MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

JUNE 30,



2021

2020

2020 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 75,893,000 $ 62,832,000 $ 84,516,000 Interest-earning deposits

683,638,000

563,174,000

386,711,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

759,531,000

626,006,000

471,227,000













Securities available for sale

506,125,000

387,347,000

307,661,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

18,002,000

18,002,000













Loans

3,248,841,000

3,193,470,000

3,291,919,000 Allowance for loan losses

(35,913,000)

(37,967,000)

(32,246,000) Loans, net

3,212,928,000

3,155,503,000

3,259,673,000













Premises and equipment, net

58,250,000

58,959,000

59,155,000 Bank owned life insurance

72,679,000

72,131,000

70,900,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

1,827,000

2,436,000

3,072,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

27,720,000

22,888,000

41,137,000 Other assets

50,879,000

44,599,000

34,079,000













Total assets $ 4,757,414,000 $ 4,437,344,000 $ 4,314,379,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,620,829,000 $ 1,433,403,000 $ 1,445,620,000 Interest-bearing

2,050,442,000

1,978,150,000

1,816,660,000 Total deposits

3,671,271,000

3,411,553,000

3,262,280,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

169,737,000

118,365,000

167,527,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

394,000,000

394,000,000

394,000,000 Subordinated debentures

47,904,000

47,563,000

47,222,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

22,614,000

24,309,000

18,129,000 Total liabilities

4,305,526,000

3,995,790,000

3,889,158,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

293,232,000

302,029,000

300,897,000 Retained earnings

157,150,000

134,039,000

118,239,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

1,506,000

5,486,000

6,085,000 Total shareholders' equity

451,888,000

441,554,000

425,221,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,757,414,000 $ 4,437,344,000 $ 4,314,379,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation





















Second Quarter 2021 Results





















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 33,789,000



$ 34,322,000

$ 66,774,000

$ 67,764,000

Investment securities

1,802,000





2,749,000



3,434,000



6,766,000

Other interest-earning assets

183,000





93,000



351,000



568,000

Total interest income

35,774,000





37,164,000



70,559,000



75,098,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

2,346,000





3,700,000



5,063,000



8,342,000

Short-term borrowings

40,000





55,000



76,000



94,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,050,000





2,214,000



4,077,000



4,427,000

Other borrowed money

467,000





624,000



939,000



1,348,000

Total interest expense

4,903,000





6,593,000



10,155,000



14,211,000





























Net interest income

30,871,000





30,571,000



60,404,000



60,887,000





























Provision for loan losses

(3,100,000)





7,600,000



(2,800,000)



8,350,000





























Net interest income after

























provision for loan losses

33,971,000





22,971,000



63,204,000



52,537,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,209,000





1,045,000



2,363,000



2,267,000

Mortgage banking income

7,695,000





7,640,000



16,495,000



10,267,000

Credit and debit card income

1,920,000





1,374,000



3,598,000



2,735,000

Interest rate swap income

1,495,000





0



2,148,000



0

Payroll services

405,000





370,000



962,000



947,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

297,000





307,000



574,000



643,000

Gain on sale of branch

1,058,000





0



1,058,000



0

Other income

477,000





248,000



821,000



675,000

Total noninterest income

14,556,000





10,984,000



28,019,000



17,534,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

16,194,000





14,126,000



31,279,000



27,654,000

Occupancy

1,977,000





1,862,000



3,991,000



3,921,000

Furniture and equipment

902,000





851,000



1,791,000



1,629,000

Data processing costs

2,775,000





2,633,000



5,392,000



5,117,000

Other expense

4,344,000





3,744,000



8,856,000



7,835,000

Total noninterest expense

26,192,000





23,216,000



51,309,000



46,156,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

22,335,000





10,739,000



39,914,000



23,915,000





























Federal income tax expense

4,244,000





2,041,000



7,583,000



4,545,000





























Net Income $ 18,091,000



$ 8,698,000

$ 32,331,000

$ 19,370,000





























Basic earnings per share

$1.12





$0.54



$2.00



$1.19

Diluted earnings per share

$1.12





$0.54



$2.00



$1.19





























Average basic shares outstanding

16,116,070





16,212,500



16,199,096



16,281,391

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,116,666





16,213,264



16,199,620



16,282,341



Mercantile Bank Corporation























Second Quarter 2021 Results























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020











2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

2021

2020 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 30,871

29,533

31,849

29,509

30,571

60,404

60,887 Provision for loan losses $ (3,100)

300

2,500

3,200

7,600

(2,800)

8,350 Noninterest income $ 14,556

13,463

14,333

13,307

10,984

28,019

17,534 Noninterest expense $ 26,192

25,117

25,941

26,423

23,216

51,309

46,156 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 22,335

17,579

17,741

13,193

10,739

39,914

23,915 Net income $ 18,091

14,239

14,082

10,686

8,698

32,331

19,370 Basic earnings per share $ 1.12

0.87

0.87

0.66

0.54

2.00

1.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12

0.87

0.87

0.66

0.54

2.00

1.19 Average basic shares outstanding

16,116,070

16,283,044

16,279,052

16,233,196

16,212,500

16,199,096

16,281,391 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,116,666

16,283,490

16,279,243

16,233,666

16,213,264

16,199,620

16,282,341





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.53%

1.26%

1.25%

0.98%

0.85%

1.40%

1.01% Return on average equity

16.27%

13.02%

12.75%

9.86%

8.26%

14.66%

9.23% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

2.76%

2.77%

3.00%

2.86%

3.17%

2.76%

3.38% Efficiency ratio

57.66%

58.42%

56.17%

61.71%

55.87%

58.03%

58.86% Full-time equivalent employees

634

621

621

618

637

634

637





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

3.99%

4.03%

4.34%

4.03%

4.18%

4.01%

4.42% Yield on securities

1.54%

1.61%

1.69%

2.26%

3.37%

1.57%

4.06% Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.12%

0.11%

0.12%

0.12%

0.15%

0.12%

0.55% Yield on total earning assets

3.20%

3.26%

3.55%

3.45%

3.85%

3.23%

4.17% Yield on total assets

3.02%

3.09%

3.35%

3.25%

3.62%

3.05%

3.91% Cost of deposits

0.25%

0.31%

0.37%

0.41%

0.48%

0.28%

0.58% Cost of borrowed funds

1.73%

1.78%

1.75%

1.78%

1.91%

1.75%

2.09% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.74%

0.82%

0.91%

0.99%

1.11%

0.78%

1.23% Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.44%

0.49%

0.55%

0.59%

0.68%

0.46%

0.79% Cost of funds (total assets)

0.41%

0.47%

0.51%

0.56%

0.64%

0.44%

0.74%





























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

























Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 54

51

158

332

169

105

454 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

342

342 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 291

318

318

318

371

609

768





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 237,299

245,200

218,904

237,195

275,486

482,499

408,345 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 144,476

81,529

99,490

93,068

58,015

226,005

104,553 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 92,823

163,671

119,414

144,127

217,471

256,494

303,792 Total saleable mortgage loans $ 140,497

195,655

159,942

191,318

225,665

336,152

320,992 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 7,690

9,182

9,476

10,199

7,760

16,872

9,846





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.51%

8.36%

8.89%

8.69%

8.74%

8.51%

8.74% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.47%

9.67%

9.77%

9.80%

10.21%

9.47%

10.21% Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.87%

11.11%

11.34%

11.37%

11.34%

10.87%

11.34% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.11%

12.41%

12.68%

12.74%

12.74%

12.11%

12.74% Total risk-based capital ratio

13.09%

13.51%

13.80%

13.82%

13.73%

13.09%

13.73% Tier 1 capital $ 445,410

437,567

430,146

420,225

412,526

445,410

412,526 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 481,324

476,462

468,113

455,797

444,772

481,324

444,772 Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,677,180

3,526,161

3,391,563

3,298,047

3,238,444

3,677,180

3,238,444 Book value per common share $ 28.23

27.21

27.04

26.59

26.20

28.23

26.20 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.03

24.02

23.86

23.37

22.96

25.03

22.96 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.29

0.29

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.58

0.56





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 68

53

340

124

335

121

375 Recoveries $ 386

481

234

250

153

867

382 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (318)

(428)

106

(126)

182

(746)

(7) Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.04%)

(0.05%)

0.01%

(0.02%)

0.02%

(0.05%)

< (0.01%) Allowance for loan losses $ 35,913

38,695

37,967

35,572

32,246

35,913

32,246 Allowance to loans

1.11%

1.15%

1.19%

1.07%

0.98%

1.11%

0.98% Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

1.20%

1.33%

1.33%

1.27%

1.16%

1.20%

1.16% Nonperforming loans $ 2,746

2,793

3,384

4,141

3,212

2,746

3,212 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 404

374

701

512

198

404

198 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.12%

0.10%

0.08%

0.10% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07%

0.07%

0.09%

0.11%

0.08%

0.07%

0.08%





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 34

34

35

36

36

34

36 Construction $ 0

0

0

198

198

0

198 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,137

2,305

2,607

2,597

2,750

2,137

2,750 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 363

646

1,232

1,576

275

363

275 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

22

23

25

0

25 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 606

169

172

198

98

606

98 Consumer assets $ 10

13

17

25

28

10

28 Total nonperforming assets

3,150

3,167

4,085

4,653

3,410

3,150

3,410





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 3,167

4,085

4,653

3,410

3,740

4,085

2,736 Additions $ 522

116

972

1,615

220

638

1,533 Return to performing status $ 0

(115)

0

(72)

(26)

(115)

(33) Principal payments $ (484)

(559)

(1,064)

(249)

(278)

(1,043)

(388) Sale proceeds $ 0

(77)

(245)

0

(49)

(77)

(241) Loan charge-offs $ (55)

(33)

(231)

(51)

(173)

(88)

(173) Valuation write-downs $ 0

(250)

0

0

(24)

(250)

(24) Ending balance $ 3,150

3,167

4,085

4,653

3,410

3,150

3,410





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,103,807

1,284,507

1,145,423

1,321,419

1,307,456

1,103,807

1,307,456 Land development & construction $ 43,111

58,738

55,055

50,941

52,984

43,111

52,984 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 550,504

544,342

529,953

549,364

567,621

550,504

567,621 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 950,993

932,334

917,436

878,897

841,145

950,993

841,145 Multi-family & residential rental $ 161,894

147,294

146,095

137,740

132,047

161,894

132,047 Total commercial $ 2,810,309

2,967,215

2,793,962

2,938,361

2,901,253

2,810,309

2,901,253 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 380,292

337,844

337,888

322,118

325,923

380,292

325,923 Home equity & other consumer $ 58,240

59,311

61,620

63,723

64,743

58,240

64,743 Total retail $ 438,532

397,155

399,508

385,841

390,666

438,532

390,666 Total loans $ 3,248,841

3,364,370

3,193,470

3,324,202

3,291,919

3,248,841

3,291,919





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,248,841

3,364,370

3,193,470

3,324,202

3,291,919

3,248,841

3,291,919 Securities $ 524,127

452,259

405,349

330,426

325,663

524,127

325,663 Other interest-earning assets $ 683,638

596,855

563,174

495,308

386,711

683,638

386,711 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,456,606

4,413,484

4,161,993

4,149,936

4,004,293

4,456,606

4,004,293 Total assets $ 4,757,414

4,713,023

4,437,344

4,420,610

4,314,379

4,757,414

4,314,379 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,620,829

1,605,471

1,433,403

1,449,879

1,445,620

1,620,829

1,445,620 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,050,442

2,039,491

1,978,150

1,922,155

1,816,660

2,050,442

1,816,660 Total deposits $ 3,671,271

3,644,962

3,411,553

3,372,034

3,262,280

3,671,271

3,262,280 Total borrowed funds $ 613,205

584,672

562,360

600,892

611,298

613,205

611,298 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,663,647

2,624,163

2,540,510

2,523,047

2,427,958

2,663,647

2,427,958 Shareholders' equity $ 451,888

441,243

441,554

431,900

425,221

451,888

425,221





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,365,686

3,318,281

3,268,866

3,292,025

3,254,985

3,324,006

3,052,441 Securities $ 483,805

419,514

365,631

327,668

333,843

451,837

339,374 Other interest-earning assets $ 619,358

591,617

559,593

457,598

251,833

605,564

202,735 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,468,849

4,329,412

4,194,090

4,077,291

3,840,661

4,381,407

3,594,550 Total assets $ 4,752,858

4,578,887

4,459,370

4,346,624

4,119,573

4,666,372

3,861,179 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,619,976

1,510,334

1,478,616

1,454,887

1,304,986

1,565,458

1,114,406 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,074,759

2,026,896

1,936,069

1,863,302

1,767,985

2,050,959

1,746,008 Total deposits $ 3,694,735

3,537,230

3,414,685

3,318,189

3,072,971

3,616,417

2,860,414 Total borrowed funds $ 594,199

576,645

588,100

583,994

607,074

585,471

562,518 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,668,958

2,603,541

2,524,169

2,447,296

2,375,059

2,636,430

2,308,526 Shareholders' equity $ 445,930

443,548

438,171

429,865

422,230

444,761

420,921

