Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $8.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2018 totaled $30.5 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2017.

Interest income related to purchased loan accounting entries increased net income during the third quarter of 2018 by $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and net income during the first nine months of 2018 by $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; during the respective 2017 periods, net income increased $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and $2.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, as a result of these entries. A bank owned life insurance claim during the first quarter of 2017 increased reported net income during the first nine months of 2017 by $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.15, or 34.1 percent, during the third quarter of 2018 compared to the prior-year third quarter, and $0.48, or 40.3 percent, during the first nine months of 2018 compared to the respective 2017 period.

Net income during the third quarter of 2018 and the first nine months of 2018 benefited from a reduction in the corporate federal income tax rate, which was lowered from 35 percent to 21 percent on January 1, 2018, as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Mercantile's effective tax rate was 19.0 percent during both the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, down from 30.8 percent and 30.7 percent during the respective prior-year periods.

"We are pleased to report that our current quarter operating results represent a continuation of the robust performance demonstrated during the first half of the year," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our sustained strength in core profitability, sound capital position, and healthy commercial and residential mortgage loan pipelines position us to finish the year in strong fashion and take advantage of future growth opportunities."

Third quarter highlights include:

Strong earnings performance and capital position

Robust net interest margin

Growth in several fee income categories

Controlled overhead costs

Strong asset quality, as reflected by low levels of nonperforming assets and loans in the 30- to 89-days delinquent category

New commercial term loan originations of approximately $119 million

Continued strength in commercial loan pipeline

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $34.5 million during the third quarter of 2018, up $1.3 million, or 3.9 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2018 was $29.8 million, up $1.2 million, or 4.2 percent, from the third quarter of 2017, reflecting a higher level of earning assets and an increased net interest margin.

The net interest margin was 3.87 percent in the third quarter of 2018, up from 3.83 percent in the prior-year third quarter. The improved net interest margin exhibits a higher yield on average earning assets, primarily reflecting an increased yield on commercial loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset a higher cost of funds, mainly due to increased costs of certain non-time deposit accounts, time deposits, and borrowed funds. The increased yield on commercial loans primarily reflects the impact of higher interest rates on certain variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of the past four quarters. The change in earning asset mix mainly reflects loan growth and a reduction in interest-earning deposit balances. On average, higher-yielding loans represented 86.8 percent of earning assets during the third quarter of 2018, up from 84.8 percent during the prior-year third quarter, while lower-yielding interest-earning deposit balances represented 2.0 percent of earning assets during the current-year third quarter, down from 3.9 percent during the respective 2017 period.

Net interest income and the net interest margin during the third quarters of 2018 and 2017 were affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization entries associated with the fair value measurements recorded effective June 1, 2014. Increases in interest income on loans totaling $0.4 million and $1.8 million were recorded during the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance. Increases in interest expense on subordinated debentures totaling $0.2 million were recorded during both the current-year third quarter and prior-year third quarter.

Mercantile recorded provisions for loan losses of $0.4 million and $1.0 million during the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2018 primarily reflects loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the prior-year third quarter mainly reflects an increased allocation related to the economic conditions environmental factor and loan growth.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2018 was $4.7 million, up $0.1 million, or 2.2 percent, from the $4.6 million recorded during the third quarter of 2017. The increase in noninterest income primarily reflects higher credit and debit card fees, service charges on accounts, and payroll processing revenue. Mortgage banking activity income declined slightly in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the prior-year third quarter, mainly reflecting the impacts of rising residential mortgage loan interest rates and a limited supply of homes for sale in Mercantile's markets.

Noninterest expense totaled $21.7 million during the third quarter of 2018, up $1.4 million, or 7.1 percent, from the respective 2017 period. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased salary costs, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases and higher stock-based compensation expense, as well as pay increases for all hourly employees.

Mr. Kaminski continued, "As anticipated, our net interest margin remained strong during the third quarter of 2018, reflecting ongoing sound asset quality, disciplined loan pricing, and a beneficial balance sheet structure. Our cost of funds continued to trend upwards in the third quarter, reflecting the continuing rising interest rate environment; however, its impact was more than offset by an increased yield on earning assets, primarily reflecting higher interest rates on certain variable-rate commercial loans. We believe that our current balance sheet structure postures our net interest income to benefit from any further Federal Open Market Committee tightening. Our strategic initiatives related to enhancing fee income continue to be successful, and we remain focused on controlling overhead costs. Although mortgage banking activity income continues to be hampered by the increasing interest rate environment and lack of inventory in our markets, we are pleased with the current pipeline and elevated level of pre-qualifications, and are enhancing our efforts to sell a greater percentage of originated mortgage loans."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, total assets were $3.30 billion, up $13.4 million from December 31, 2017. Over the same time period, total loans increased $139 million, equating to an annualize growth rate of 7.2 percent, while interest-earning deposits decreased $117 million, or 80.6 percent. During the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, total loans were up $143 million, or 5.6 percent, while interest-earning deposits were down $94.9 million, or 77.1 percent. The declines in interest-earning deposit balances primarily resulted from the funds being used to meet loan funding requirements. Approximately $119 million in commercial term loans to new and existing borrowers were originated during the third quarter of 2018, as continuing sales and relationship-building efforts resulted in additional lending opportunities. As of September 30, 2018, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $152 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Raymond Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "After experiencing sluggish net loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2017 and a slight contraction in the loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to certain larger commercial loan payoffs, we are very pleased with the net growth of $146 million during the combined second and third quarters of the current year, which produced an annualized growth rate of about 7 percent for the first nine months of 2018. The loan growth realized during the past two quarters reflects growth in the commercial portfolio, most notably in the commercial and industrial category, as well as the residential mortgage loan portfolio. We continue to attract new customer relationships and meet the needs of our existing customers with an ongoing commitment to sound underwriting and appropriate pricing. Based on our current pipeline, we believe that the commercial loan portfolio will reflect solid growth in future periods. Our strategic initiatives that were designed to increase residential mortgage market penetration continue to be effective, as depicted by growth in the portfolio for the tenth consecutive quarter. Residential mortgage loan pre-qualifications remain elevated, with the current level being about two times higher than the level at the same time last year."

As of September 30, 2018, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans combined represented approximately 59 percent of total commercial loans, while non-owner occupied CRE loans equaled about 35 percent of total commercial loans.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 were $2.51 billion, down $13.6 million and up $19.8 million from December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017, respectively, while local deposits were up $7.9 million and $43.2 million during the respective time periods. New commercial loan relationships and the success of various deposit account initiatives drove the growth in local deposits. Wholesale funds were $321 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2018, compared to $323 million and $325 million as of December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018, were $5.8 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, compared to $9.4 million, or 0.3 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2017. The decline in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2018 primarily reflects successful loan collection efforts and sales of bank-owned properties that were no longer being used or considered for use as bank facilities. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list generally declined in number and dollar volume during the first nine months of 2018. Net loan recoveries were $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million during the first nine months of 2018. Net loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the prior-year third quarter and $1.1 million during the first nine months of 2017.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $379 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of $13.6 million from year-end 2017. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8 percent as of September 30, 2018, compared to 12.6 percent at December 31, 2017. At September 30, 2018, the Bank had approximately $87 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,616,502 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2018.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2018 positions us to meet profitability and growth targets. As evidenced by the ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased fourth quarter dividend and special dividend earlier today, we remain committed to enhancing total shareholder value. Our market-leading products and services and focus on developing mutually-beneficial relationships have been instrumental in our ability to gain new clients and retain existing customers successfully. We are excited about the opportunities that are available to us in our markets as we continue to seek out prospective customers."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.3 billion and operates 47 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include: changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 51,824,000 $ 55,127,000 $ 53,941,000 Interest-earning deposits 28,193,000 144,974,000 123,110,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 80,017,000 200,101,000 177,051,000 Securities available for sale 326,531,000 335,744,000 330,090,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,072,000 11,036,000 11,036,000 Loans 2,697,417,000 2,558,552,000 2,554,272,000 Allowance for loan losses (21,692,000) (19,501,000) (19,193,000) Loans, net 2,675,725,000 2,539,051,000 2,535,079,000 Premises and equipment, net 48,104,000 46,034,000 45,606,000 Bank owned life insurance 69,628,000 68,689,000 66,858,000 Goodwill 49,473,000 49,473,000 49,473,000 Core deposit intangible 6,038,000 7,600,000 8,156,000 Other assets 33,518,000 28,976,000 31,306,000 Total assets $ 3,300,106,000 $ 3,286,704,000 $ 3,254,655,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 879,442,000 $ 866,380,000 $ 826,038,000 Interest-bearing 1,629,368,000 1,655,985,000 1,663,005,000 Total deposits 2,508,810,000 2,522,365,000 2,489,043,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 112,378,000 118,748,000 122,280,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 240,000,000 220,000,000 220,000,000 Subordinated debentures 46,029,000 45,517,000 45,347,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 13,424,000 14,204,000 15,439,000 Total liabilities 2,920,641,000 2,920,834,000 2,892,109,000 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 312,544,000 309,772,000 309,033,000 Retained earnings 80,275,000 61,001,000 55,258,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (13,354,000) (4,903,000) (1,745,000) Total shareholders' equity 379,465,000 365,870,000 362,546,000 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,300,106,000 $ 3,286,704,000 $ 3,254,655,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 32,918,000 $ 30,746,000 $ 97,087,000 $ 86,406,000 Investment securities 2,255,000 1,906,000 6,628,000 5,594,000 Other interest-earning assets 313,000 382,000 1,071,000 641,000 Total interest income 35,486,000 33,034,000 104,786,000 92,641,000 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,574,000 2,652,000 9,921,000 6,543,000 Short-term borrowings 63,000 45,000 181,000 142,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,201,000 1,033,000 3,134,000 2,690,000 Other borrowed money 808,000 660,000 2,286,000 1,920,000 Total interest expense 5,646,000 4,390,000 15,522,000 11,295,000 Net interest income 29,840,000 28,644,000 89,264,000 81,346,000 Provision for loan losses 400,000 1,000,000 1,100,000 2,350,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,440,000 27,644,000 88,164,000 78,996,000 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on accounts 1,127,000 1,076,000 3,259,000 3,148,000 Credit and debit card income 1,378,000 1,215,000 3,955,000 3,497,000 Mortgage banking income 1,235,000 1,326,000 3,115,000 3,233,000 Payroll services 328,000 285,000 1,128,000 983,000 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 318,000 328,000 969,000 2,394,000 Other income 322,000 375,000 1,213,000 1,243,000 Total noninterest income 4,708,000 4,605,000 13,639,000 14,498,000 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 12,932,000 11,636,000 38,027,000 33,796,000 Occupancy 1,648,000 1,598,000 5,049,000 4,707,000 Furniture and equipment 659,000 543,000 1,789,000 1,625,000 Data processing costs 2,150,000 2,071,000 6,415,000 6,155,000 Other expense 4,261,000 4,362,000 12,931,000 13,585,000 Total noninterest expense 21,650,000 20,210,000 64,211,000 59,868,000 Income before federal income tax expense 12,498,000 12,039,000 37,592,000 33,626,000 Federal income tax expense 2,375,000 3,702,000 7,142,000 10,331,000 Net Income $ 10,123,000 $ 8,337,000 $ 30,450,000 $ 23,295,000 Basic earnings per share $0.61 $0.51 $1.83 $1.41 Diluted earnings per share $0.61 $0.51 $1.83 $1.41 Average basic shares outstanding 16,611,411 16,483,492 16,602,701 16,463,245 Average diluted shares outstanding 16,619,295 16,494,540 16,610,544 16,474,534

Mercantile Bank Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Quarterly Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2018 2017 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 29,840 29,225 30,199 28,402 28,644 89,264 81,346 Provision for loan losses $ 400 700 0 600 1,000 1,100 2,350 Noninterest income $ 4,708 4,550 4,381 4,503 4,605 13,639 14,498 Noninterest expense $ 21,650 21,414 21,147 19,848 20,210 64,211 59,868 Net income before federal income tax expense $ 12,498 11,661 13,433 12,457 12,039 37,592 33,626 Net income $ 10,123 9,446 10,881 7,979 8,337 30,450 23,295 Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 0.57 0.66 0.48 0.51 1.83 1.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 0.57 0.66 0.48 0.51 1.83 1.41 Average basic shares outstanding 16,611,411 16,601,400 16,595,115 16,525,625 16,483,492 16,602,701 16,463,245 Average diluted shares outstanding 16,619,295 16,610,819 16,604,325 16,536,225 16,494,540 16,610,544 16,474,534 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.22% 1.17% 1.36% 0.97% 1.03% 1.25% 1.00% Return on average equity 10.64% 10.25% 12.07% 8.70% 9.21% 10.97% 8.87% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.87% 3.92% 4.06% 3.76% 3.83% 3.95% 3.80% Efficiency ratio 62.67% 63.40% 61.15% 60.32% 60.78% 62.40% 62.46% Full-time equivalent employees 637 667 640 641 634 637 634 YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS Yield on loans 4.91% 4.92% 5.14% 4.76% 4.81% 4.99% 4.68% Yield on securities 2.70% 2.64% 2.61% 2.60% 2.50% 2.65% 2.43% Yield on other interest-earning assets 1.98% 1.80% 1.52% 1.29% 1.28% 1.73% 1.14% Yield on total earning assets 4.60% 4.60% 4.70% 4.35% 4.41% 4.63% 4.32% Yield on total assets 4.28% 4.27% 4.37% 4.04% 4.10% 4.31% 4.01% Cost of deposits 0.56% 0.53% 0.50% 0.45% 0.43% 0.53% 0.37% Cost of borrowed funds 2.14% 2.01% 1.83% 1.74% 1.75% 2.00% 1.66% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.11% 1.02% 0.94% 0.88% 0.85% 1.02% 0.77% Cost of funds (total earning assets) 0.73% 0.68% 0.64% 0.59% 0.58% 0.68% 0.52% Cost of funds (total assets) 0.68% 0.63% 0.60% 0.55% 0.54% 0.64% 0.49% PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 386 777 2,271 683 1,757 3,434 3,925 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171 171 171 171 171 513 513 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 477 530 556 556 556 1,563 1,801 MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY Total mortgage loans originated $ 66,829 62,032 40,937 62,526 61,962 169,798 160,698 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 47,704 41,239 25,137 33,958 41,254 114,080 101,892 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 19,125 20,793 15,800 28,568 20,708 55,718 58,806 Total mortgage loans sold $ 30,713 24,114 19,813 26,254 33,858 74,640 81,692 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,116 851 729 1,051 1,131 2,696 2,875 CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.98% 9.87% 9.63% 9.56% 9.54% 9.98% 9.54% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.76% 11.81% 11.50% 11.24% 11.18% 11.76% 11.18% Common equity risk-based capital ratio 10.93% 11.03% 11.04% 10.71% 10.54% 10.93% 10.54% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.35% 12.49% 12.52% 12.19% 12.01% 12.35% 12.01% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.05% 13.19% 13.20% 12.85% 12.66% 13.05% 12.66% Tier 1 capital $ 382,829 375,167 367,546 359,047 354,087 382,829 354,087 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 404,521 396,334 387,520 378,548 373,280 404,521 373,280 Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,100,158 3,003,778 2,935,367 2,946,527 2,949,011 3,100,158 2,949,011 Book value per common share $ 22.84 22.57 22.19 22.05 21.99 22.84 21.99 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.50 19.20 18.79 18.61 18.49 19.50 18.49 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.19 0.19 0.68 0.55 ASSET QUALITY Gross loan charge-offs $ 169 273 654 920 709 1,096 2,315 Recoveries $ 294 766 1,127 628 607 2,187 1,197 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (125) (493) (473) 292 102 (1,091) 1,118 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (0.02%) (0.08%) (0.08%) 0.05% 0.02% (0.06%) 0.06% Allowance for loan losses $ 21,692 21,167 19,974 19,501 19,193 21,692 19,193 Allowance to originated loans 0.88% 0.89% 0.87% 0.88% 0.88% 0.88% 0.88% Nonperforming loans $ 4,852 4,965 5,742 7,143 8,231 4,852 8,231 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 948 842 2,384 2,260 2,327 948 2,327 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.18% 0.19% 0.23% 0.28% 0.32% 0.18% 0.32% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18% 0.18% 0.25% 0.29% 0.32% 0.18% 0.32% NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION Residential real estate: Land development $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Construction $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Owner occupied / rental $ 3,908 3,650 3,571 3,574 3,648 3,908 3,648 Commercial real estate: Land development $ 0 0 0 35 50 0 50 Construction $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Owner occupied $ 1,543 1,957 3,913 4,272 4,627 1,543 4,627 Non-owner occupied $ 0 0 0 36 84 0 84 Non-real estate: Commercial assets $ 331 180 620 1,444 2,126 331 2,126 Consumer assets $ 18 20 22 42 23 18 23 Total nonperforming assets 5,800 5,807 8,126 9,403 10,558 5,800 10,558 NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON Beginning balance $ 5,807 8,126 9,403 10,558 7,239 9,403 6,408 Additions - originated loans $ 999 300 1,426 402 4,789 2,725 9,550 Merger-related activity $ 5 17 29 0 210 51 226 Return to performing status $ 0 0 (175) 0 (120) (175) (233) Principal payments $ (857) (778) (1,557) (688) (1,089) (3,192) (3,546) Sale proceeds $ (147) (1,807) (299) (101) (373) (2,253) (576) Loan charge-offs $ (3) (50) (597) (754) (91) (650) (1,179) Valuation write-downs $ (4) (1) (104) (14) (7) (109) (92) Ending balance $ 5,800 5,807 8,126 9,403 10,558 5,800 10,558 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial: Commercial & industrial $ 818,113 776,995 739,805 753,764 776,562 818,113 776,562 Land development & construction $ 39,396 37,868 31,437 29,872 28,575 39,396 28,575 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 542,730 533,075 531,152 526,327 485,347 542,730 485,347 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 811,767 818,376 794,206 791,685 805,167 811,767 805,167 Multi-family & residential rental $ 94,101 95,656 96,428 101,918 119,170 94,101 119,170 Total commercial $ 2,306,107 2,261,970 2,193,028 2,203,566 2,214,821 2,306,107 2,214,821 Retail: 1-4 family mortgages $ 301,765 283,657 264,996 254,560 236,075 301,765 236,075 Home equity & other consumer $ 89,545 91,229 93,180 100,426 103,376 89,545 103,376 Total retail $ 391,310 374,886 358,176 354,986 339,451 391,310 339,451 Total loans $ 2,697,417 2,636,856 2,551,204 2,558,552 2,554,272 2,697,417 2,554,272 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Loans $ 2,697,417 2,636,856 2,551,204 2,558,552 2,554,272 2,697,417 2,554,272 Securities $ 337,603 342,178 348,024 346,780 341,126 337,603 341,126 Other interest-earning assets $ 28,193 69,402 163,879 144,974 123,110 28,193 123,110 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,063,213 3,048,436 3,063,107 3,050,306 3,018,508 3,063,213 3,018,508 Total assets $ 3,300,106 3,288,521 3,293,900 3,286,704 3,254,655 3,300,106 3,254,655 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 879,442 884,470 830,187 866,380 826,038 879,442 826,038 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,629,368 1,645,341 1,709,866 1,655,985 1,663,005 1,629,368 1,663,005 Total deposits $ 2,508,810 2,529,811 2,540,053 2,522,365 2,489,043 2,508,810 2,489,043 Total borrowed funds $ 401,575 373,642 373,824 387,468 390,868 401,575 390,868 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,030,943 2,018,983 2,083,690 2,043,453 2,053,873 2,030,943 2,053,873 Shareholders' equity $ 379,465 374,919 368,340 365,870 362,546 379,465 362,546 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans $ 2,658,092 2,596,828 2,552,070 2,534,729 2,534,364 2,602,718 2,466,156 Securities $ 342,593 340,990 348,431 346,318 339,125 343,983 338,901 Other interest-earning assets $ 61,810 63,336 123,633 138,095 116,851 82,700 75,029 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,062,495 3,001,154 3,024,134 3,019,142 2,990,340 3,029,401 2,880,086 Total assets $ 3,295,129 3,232,038 3,249,794 3,248,828 3,220,053 3,259,153 3,106,899 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 893,181 848,650 805,214 849,751 805,650 849,337 785,940 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,628,346 1,635,755 1,690,135 1,635,727 1,648,235 1,651,186 1,574,293 Total deposits $ 2,521,527 2,484,405 2,495,349 2,485,478 2,453,885 2,500,523 2,360,233 Total borrowed funds $ 383,830 365,124 376,890 384,168 393,910 375,307 382,496 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,012,176 2,000,879 2,067,025 2,019,895 2,042,145 2,026,493 1,956,789 Shareholders' equity $ 377,574 365,521 365,521 363,823 359,131 371,005 351,288

