Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results

Healthy loan growth and continued strength in core profitability highlight quarter

News provided by

Mercantile Bank Corporation

06:01 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $8.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.  Net income during the first nine months of 2018 totaled $30.5 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2017.

Interest income related to purchased loan accounting entries increased net income during the third quarter of 2018 by $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and net income during the first nine months of 2018 by $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; during the respective 2017 periods, net income increased $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and $2.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, as a result of these entries.  A bank owned life insurance claim during the first quarter of 2017 increased reported net income during the first nine months of 2017 by $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.  Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.15, or 34.1 percent, during the third quarter of 2018 compared to the prior-year third quarter, and $0.48, or 40.3 percent, during the first nine months of 2018 compared to the respective 2017 period.

Net income during the third quarter of 2018 and the first nine months of 2018 benefited from a reduction in the corporate federal income tax rate, which was lowered from 35 percent to 21 percent on January 1, 2018, as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.  Mercantile's effective tax rate was 19.0 percent during both the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, down from 30.8 percent and 30.7 percent during the respective prior-year periods.

"We are pleased to report that our current quarter operating results represent a continuation of the robust performance demonstrated during the first half of the year," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "Our sustained strength in core profitability, sound capital position, and healthy commercial and residential mortgage loan pipelines position us to finish the year in strong fashion and take advantage of future growth opportunities."

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Strong earnings performance and capital position
  • Robust net interest margin
  • Growth in several fee income categories
  • Controlled overhead costs
  • Strong asset quality, as reflected by low levels of nonperforming assets and loans in the 30- to 89-days delinquent category
  • New commercial term loan originations of approximately $119 million
  • Continued strength in commercial loan pipeline

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $34.5 million during the third quarter of 2018, up $1.3 million, or 3.9 percent, from the prior-year third quarter.  Net interest income during the third quarter of 2018 was $29.8 million, up $1.2 million, or 4.2 percent, from the third quarter of 2017, reflecting a higher level of earning assets and an increased net interest margin. 

The net interest margin was 3.87 percent in the third quarter of 2018, up from 3.83 percent in the prior-year third quarter.  The improved net interest margin exhibits a higher yield on average earning assets, primarily reflecting an increased yield on commercial loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset a higher cost of funds, mainly due to increased costs of certain non-time deposit accounts, time deposits, and borrowed funds.  The increased yield on commercial loans primarily reflects the impact of higher interest rates on certain variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of the past four quarters.  The change in earning asset mix mainly reflects loan growth and a reduction in interest-earning deposit balances.  On average, higher-yielding loans represented 86.8 percent of earning assets during the third quarter of 2018, up from 84.8 percent during the prior-year third quarter, while lower-yielding interest-earning deposit balances represented 2.0 percent of earning assets during the current-year third quarter, down from 3.9 percent during the respective 2017 period.

Net interest income and the net interest margin during the third quarters of 2018 and 2017 were affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization entries associated with the fair value measurements recorded effective June 1, 2014.  Increases in interest income on loans totaling $0.4 million and $1.8 million were recorded during the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.  Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance.  Increases in interest expense on subordinated debentures totaling $0.2 million were recorded during both the current-year third quarter and prior-year third quarter. 

Mercantile recorded provisions for loan losses of $0.4 million and $1.0 million during the third quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.  The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2018 primarily reflects loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the prior-year third quarter mainly reflects an increased allocation related to the economic conditions environmental factor and loan growth.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2018 was $4.7 million, up $0.1 million, or 2.2 percent, from the $4.6 million recorded during the third quarter of 2017.  The increase in noninterest income primarily reflects higher credit and debit card fees, service charges on accounts, and payroll processing revenue.  Mortgage banking activity income declined slightly in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the prior-year third quarter, mainly reflecting the impacts of rising residential mortgage loan interest rates and a limited supply of homes for sale in Mercantile's markets.

Noninterest expense totaled $21.7 million during the third quarter of 2018, up $1.4 million, or 7.1 percent, from the respective 2017 period.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased salary costs, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases and higher stock-based compensation expense, as well as pay increases for all hourly employees.

Mr. Kaminski continued, "As anticipated, our net interest margin remained strong during the third quarter of 2018, reflecting ongoing sound asset quality, disciplined loan pricing, and a beneficial balance sheet structure.  Our cost of funds continued to trend upwards in the third quarter, reflecting the continuing rising interest rate environment; however, its impact was more than offset by an increased yield on earning assets, primarily reflecting higher interest rates on certain variable-rate commercial loans.  We believe that our current balance sheet structure postures our net interest income to benefit from any further Federal Open Market Committee tightening.  Our strategic initiatives related to enhancing fee income continue to be successful, and we remain focused on controlling overhead costs.  Although mortgage banking activity income continues to be hampered by the increasing interest rate environment and lack of inventory in our markets, we are pleased with the current pipeline and elevated level of pre-qualifications, and are enhancing our efforts to sell a greater percentage of originated mortgage loans."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, total assets were $3.30 billion, up $13.4 million from December 31, 2017.  Over the same time period, total loans increased $139 million, equating to an annualize growth rate of 7.2 percent, while interest-earning deposits decreased $117 million, or 80.6 percent.  During the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, total loans were up $143 million, or 5.6 percent, while interest-earning deposits were down $94.9 million, or 77.1 percent.  The declines in interest-earning deposit balances primarily resulted from the funds being used to meet loan funding requirements.  Approximately $119 million in commercial term loans to new and existing borrowers were originated during the third quarter of 2018, as continuing sales and relationship-building efforts resulted in additional lending opportunities.  As of September 30, 2018, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $152 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Raymond Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "After experiencing sluggish net loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2017 and a slight contraction in the loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to certain larger commercial loan payoffs, we are very pleased with the net growth of $146 million during the combined second and third quarters of the current year, which produced an annualized growth rate of about 7 percent for the first nine months of 2018.  The loan growth realized during the past two quarters reflects growth in the commercial portfolio, most notably in the commercial and industrial category, as well as the residential mortgage loan portfolio.  We continue to attract new customer relationships and meet the needs of our existing customers with an ongoing commitment to sound underwriting and appropriate pricing.  Based on our current pipeline, we believe that the commercial loan portfolio will reflect solid growth in future periods.  Our strategic initiatives that were designed to increase residential mortgage market penetration continue to be effective, as depicted by growth in the portfolio for the tenth consecutive quarter.  Residential mortgage loan pre-qualifications remain elevated, with the current level being about two times higher than the level at the same time last year."

As of September 30, 2018, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans combined represented approximately 59 percent of total commercial loans, while non-owner occupied CRE loans equaled about 35 percent of total commercial loans. 

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 were $2.51 billion, down $13.6 million and up $19.8 million from December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017, respectively, while local deposits were up $7.9 million and $43.2 million during the respective time periods.  New commercial loan relationships and the success of various deposit account initiatives drove the growth in local deposits.  Wholesale funds were $321 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2018, compared to $323 million and $325 million as of December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018, were $5.8 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, compared to $9.4 million, or 0.3 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2017.  The decline in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2018 primarily reflects successful loan collection efforts and sales of bank-owned properties that were no longer being used or considered for use as bank facilities.  The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list generally declined in number and dollar volume during the first nine months of 2018.  Net loan recoveries were $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million during the first nine months of 2018.  Net loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the prior-year third quarter and $1.1 million during the first nine months of 2017.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $379 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of $13.6 million from year-end 2017.  The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8 percent as of September 30, 2018, compared to 12.6 percent at December 31, 2017.  At September 30, 2018, the Bank had approximately $87 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 16,616,502 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2018.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2018 positions us to meet profitability and growth targets.  As evidenced by the ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased fourth quarter dividend and special dividend earlier today, we remain committed to enhancing total shareholder value.  Our market-leading products and services and focus on developing mutually-beneficial relationships have been instrumental in our ability to gain new clients and retain existing customers successfully.   We are excited about the opportunities that are available to us in our markets as we continue to seek out prospective customers."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.3 billion and operates 47 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include: changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Mercantile Bank Corporation

Third Quarter 2018 Results

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2018

2017

2017

ASSETS

   Cash and due from banks

$

51,824,000

$

55,127,000

$

53,941,000

   Interest-earning deposits

28,193,000

144,974,000

123,110,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents

80,017,000

200,101,000

177,051,000

   Securities available for sale

326,531,000

335,744,000

330,090,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,072,000

11,036,000

11,036,000

   Loans

2,697,417,000

2,558,552,000

2,554,272,000

   Allowance for loan losses

(21,692,000)

(19,501,000)

(19,193,000)

      Loans, net

2,675,725,000

2,539,051,000

2,535,079,000

   Premises and equipment, net

48,104,000

46,034,000

45,606,000

   Bank owned life insurance

69,628,000

68,689,000

66,858,000

   Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible

6,038,000

7,600,000

8,156,000

   Other assets

33,518,000

28,976,000

31,306,000

      Total assets

$

3,300,106,000

$

3,286,704,000

$

3,254,655,000

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

   Deposits:

      Noninterest-bearing

$

879,442,000

$

866,380,000

$

826,038,000

      Interest-bearing

1,629,368,000

1,655,985,000

1,663,005,000

         Total deposits

2,508,810,000

2,522,365,000

2,489,043,000

   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

112,378,000

118,748,000

122,280,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

240,000,000

220,000,000

220,000,000

   Subordinated debentures

46,029,000

45,517,000

45,347,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities

13,424,000

14,204,000

15,439,000

         Total liabilities

2,920,641,000

2,920,834,000

2,892,109,000

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

   Common stock

312,544,000

309,772,000

309,033,000

   Retained earnings

80,275,000

61,001,000

55,258,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(13,354,000)

(4,903,000)

(1,745,000)

      Total shareholders' equity

379,465,000

365,870,000

362,546,000

      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,300,106,000

$

3,286,704,000

$

3,254,655,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation

Third Quarter 2018 Results

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

INTEREST INCOME

   Loans, including fees

$

32,918,000

$

30,746,000

$

97,087,000

$

86,406,000

   Investment securities

2,255,000

1,906,000

6,628,000

5,594,000

   Other interest-earning assets

313,000

382,000

1,071,000

641,000

      Total interest income

35,486,000

33,034,000

104,786,000

92,641,000

INTEREST EXPENSE

   Deposits

3,574,000

2,652,000

9,921,000

6,543,000

   Short-term borrowings

63,000

45,000

181,000

142,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,201,000

1,033,000

3,134,000

2,690,000

   Other borrowed money

808,000

660,000

2,286,000

1,920,000

      Total interest expense

5,646,000

4,390,000

15,522,000

11,295,000

      Net interest income

29,840,000

28,644,000

89,264,000

81,346,000

Provision for loan losses

400,000

1,000,000

1,100,000

2,350,000

      Net interest income after

         provision for loan losses

29,440,000

27,644,000

88,164,000

78,996,000

NONINTEREST INCOME

   Service charges on accounts

1,127,000

1,076,000

3,259,000

3,148,000

   Credit and debit card income

1,378,000

1,215,000

3,955,000

3,497,000

   Mortgage banking income

1,235,000

1,326,000

3,115,000

3,233,000

   Payroll services

328,000

285,000

1,128,000

983,000

   Earnings on bank owned life insurance

318,000

328,000

969,000

2,394,000

   Other income

322,000

375,000

1,213,000

1,243,000

      Total noninterest income

4,708,000

4,605,000

13,639,000

14,498,000

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

   Salaries and benefits

12,932,000

11,636,000

38,027,000

33,796,000

   Occupancy

1,648,000

1,598,000

5,049,000

4,707,000

   Furniture and equipment

659,000

543,000

1,789,000

1,625,000

   Data processing costs

2,150,000

2,071,000

6,415,000

6,155,000

   Other expense

4,261,000

4,362,000

12,931,000

13,585,000

      Total noninterest expense

21,650,000

20,210,000

64,211,000

59,868,000

      Income before federal income

         tax expense

12,498,000

12,039,000

37,592,000

33,626,000

Federal income tax expense

2,375,000

3,702,000

7,142,000

10,331,000

      Net Income

$

10,123,000

$

8,337,000

$

30,450,000

$

23,295,000

   Basic earnings per share

$0.61

$0.51

$1.83

$1.41

   Diluted earnings per share

$0.61

$0.51

$1.83

$1.41

   Average basic shares outstanding

16,611,411

16,483,492

16,602,701

16,463,245

   Average diluted shares outstanding

16,619,295

16,494,540

16,610,544

16,474,534

Mercantile Bank Corporation

Third Quarter 2018 Results

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Quarterly

Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2018

2017

EARNINGS

   Net interest income

$

29,840

29,225

30,199

28,402

28,644

89,264

81,346

   Provision for loan losses

$

400

700

0

600

1,000

1,100

2,350

   Noninterest income

$

4,708

4,550

4,381

4,503

4,605

13,639

14,498

   Noninterest expense

$

21,650

21,414

21,147

19,848

20,210

64,211

59,868

   Net income before federal income

      tax expense

$

12,498

11,661

13,433

12,457

12,039

37,592

33,626

   Net income

$

10,123

9,446

10,881

7,979

8,337

30,450

23,295

   Basic earnings per share

$

0.61

0.57

0.66

0.48

0.51

1.83

1.41

   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61

0.57

0.66

0.48

0.51

1.83

1.41

   Average basic shares outstanding

16,611,411

16,601,400

16,595,115

16,525,625

16,483,492

16,602,701

16,463,245

   Average diluted shares outstanding

16,619,295

16,610,819

16,604,325

16,536,225

16,494,540

16,610,544

16,474,534

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

   Return on average assets

1.22%

1.17%

1.36%

0.97%

1.03%

1.25%

1.00%

   Return on average equity

10.64%

10.25%

12.07%

8.70%

9.21%

10.97%

8.87%

   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.87%

3.92%

4.06%

3.76%

3.83%

3.95%

3.80%

   Efficiency ratio

62.67%

63.40%

61.15%

60.32%

60.78%

62.40%

62.46%

   Full-time equivalent employees

637

667

640

641

634

637

634

YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS

   Yield on loans

4.91%

4.92%

5.14%

4.76%

4.81%

4.99%

4.68%

   Yield on securities

2.70%

2.64%

2.61%

2.60%

2.50%

2.65%

2.43%

   Yield on other interest-earning assets

1.98%

1.80%

1.52%

1.29%

1.28%

1.73%

1.14%

   Yield on total earning assets

4.60%

4.60%

4.70%

4.35%

4.41%

4.63%

4.32%

   Yield on total assets

4.28%

4.27%

4.37%

4.04%

4.10%

4.31%

4.01%

   Cost of deposits

0.56%

0.53%

0.50%

0.45%

0.43%

0.53%

0.37%

   Cost of borrowed funds

2.14%

2.01%

1.83%

1.74%

1.75%

2.00%

1.66%

   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.11%

1.02%

0.94%

0.88%

0.85%

1.02%

0.77%

   Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.73%

0.68%

0.64%

0.59%

0.58%

0.68%

0.52%

   Cost of funds (total assets)

0.68%

0.63%

0.60%

0.55%

0.54%

0.64%

0.49%

PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

   Loan portfolio - increase interest income

$

386

777

2,271

683

1,757

3,434

3,925

   Trust preferred - increase interest expense

$

171

171

171

171

171

513

513

   Core deposit intangible - increase overhead

$

477

530

556

556

556

1,563

1,801

MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY

   Total mortgage loans originated

$

66,829

62,032

40,937

62,526

61,962

169,798

160,698

   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

47,704

41,239

25,137

33,958

41,254

114,080

101,892

   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

19,125

20,793

15,800

28,568

20,708

55,718

58,806

   Total mortgage loans sold

$

30,713

24,114

19,813

26,254

33,858

74,640

81,692

   Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

1,116

851

729

1,051

1,131

2,696

2,875

CAPITAL

   Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.98%

9.87%

9.63%

9.56%

9.54%

9.98%

9.54%

   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.76%

11.81%

11.50%

11.24%

11.18%

11.76%

11.18%

   Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.93%

11.03%

11.04%

10.71%

10.54%

10.93%

10.54%

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.35%

12.49%

12.52%

12.19%

12.01%

12.35%

12.01%

   Total risk-based capital ratio

13.05%

13.19%

13.20%

12.85%

12.66%

13.05%

12.66%

   Tier 1 capital

$

382,829

375,167

367,546

359,047

354,087

382,829

354,087

   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

404,521

396,334

387,520

378,548

373,280

404,521

373,280

   Total risk-weighted assets

$

3,100,158

3,003,778

2,935,367

2,946,527

2,949,011

3,100,158

2,949,011

   Book value per common share

$

22.84

22.57

22.19

22.05

21.99

22.84

21.99

   Tangible book value per common share

$

19.50

19.20

18.79

18.61

18.49

19.50

18.49

   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.24

0.22

0.22

0.19

0.19

0.68

0.55

ASSET QUALITY

   Gross loan charge-offs

$

169

273

654

920

709

1,096

2,315

   Recoveries

$

294

766

1,127

628

607

2,187

1,197

   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(125)

(493)

(473)

292

102

(1,091)

1,118

   Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.02%)

(0.08%)

(0.08%)

0.05%

0.02%

(0.06%)

0.06%

   Allowance for loan losses

$

21,692

21,167

19,974

19,501

19,193

21,692

19,193

   Allowance to originated loans

0.88%

0.89%

0.87%

0.88%

0.88%

0.88%

0.88%

   Nonperforming loans

$

4,852

4,965

5,742

7,143

8,231

4,852

8,231

   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

948

842

2,384

2,260

2,327

948

2,327

   Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.18%

0.19%

0.23%

0.28%

0.32%

0.18%

0.32%

   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.18%

0.18%

0.25%

0.29%

0.32%

0.18%

0.32%

NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION

   Residential real estate:

      Land development

$

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

      Construction

$

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

      Owner occupied / rental

$

3,908

3,650

3,571

3,574

3,648

3,908

3,648

   Commercial real estate:

      Land development

$

0

0

0

35

50

0

50

      Construction

$

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

      Owner occupied  

$

1,543

1,957

3,913

4,272

4,627

1,543

4,627

      Non-owner occupied

$

0

0

0

36

84

0

84

   Non-real estate:

      Commercial assets

$

331

180

620

1,444

2,126

331

2,126

      Consumer assets

$

18

20

22

42

23

18

23

   Total nonperforming assets

5,800

5,807

8,126

9,403

10,558

5,800

10,558

NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON

   Beginning balance

$

5,807

8,126

9,403

10,558

7,239

9,403

6,408

   Additions - originated loans

$

999

300

1,426

402

4,789

2,725

9,550

   Merger-related activity

$

5

17

29

0

210

51

226

   Return to performing status

$

0

0

(175)

0

(120)

(175)

(233)

   Principal payments

$

(857)

(778)

(1,557)

(688)

(1,089)

(3,192)

(3,546)

   Sale proceeds

$

(147)

(1,807)

(299)

(101)

(373)

(2,253)

(576)

   Loan charge-offs

$

(3)

(50)

(597)

(754)

(91)

(650)

(1,179)

   Valuation write-downs

$

(4)

(1)

(104)

(14)

(7)

(109)

(92)

   Ending balance

$

5,800

5,807

8,126

9,403

10,558

5,800

10,558

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

   Commercial:

      Commercial & industrial

$

818,113

776,995

739,805

753,764

776,562

818,113

776,562

      Land development & construction

$

39,396

37,868

31,437

29,872

28,575

39,396

28,575

      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

542,730

533,075

531,152

526,327

485,347

542,730

485,347

      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

811,767

818,376

794,206

791,685

805,167

811,767

805,167

      Multi-family & residential rental

$

94,101

95,656

96,428

101,918

119,170

94,101

119,170

         Total commercial

$

2,306,107

2,261,970

2,193,028

2,203,566

2,214,821

2,306,107

2,214,821

   Retail:

      1-4 family mortgages

$

301,765

283,657

264,996

254,560

236,075

301,765

236,075

      Home equity & other consumer

$

89,545

91,229

93,180

100,426

103,376

89,545

103,376

         Total retail

$

391,310

374,886

358,176

354,986

339,451

391,310

339,451

         Total loans

$

2,697,417

2,636,856

2,551,204

2,558,552

2,554,272

2,697,417

2,554,272

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

   Loans

$

2,697,417

2,636,856

2,551,204

2,558,552

2,554,272

2,697,417

2,554,272

   Securities

$

337,603

342,178

348,024

346,780

341,126

337,603

341,126

   Other interest-earning assets

$

28,193

69,402

163,879

144,974

123,110

28,193

123,110

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

3,063,213

3,048,436

3,063,107

3,050,306

3,018,508

3,063,213

3,018,508

   Total assets

$

3,300,106

3,288,521

3,293,900

3,286,704

3,254,655

3,300,106

3,254,655

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

879,442

884,470

830,187

866,380

826,038

879,442

826,038

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,629,368

1,645,341

1,709,866

1,655,985

1,663,005

1,629,368

1,663,005

   Total deposits

$

2,508,810

2,529,811

2,540,053

2,522,365

2,489,043

2,508,810

2,489,043

   Total borrowed funds

$

401,575

373,642

373,824

387,468

390,868

401,575

390,868

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,030,943

2,018,983

2,083,690

2,043,453

2,053,873

2,030,943

2,053,873

   Shareholders' equity

$

379,465

374,919

368,340

365,870

362,546

379,465

362,546

AVERAGE BALANCES

   Loans

$

2,658,092

2,596,828

2,552,070

2,534,729

2,534,364

2,602,718

2,466,156

   Securities

$

342,593

340,990

348,431

346,318

339,125

343,983

338,901

   Other interest-earning assets

$

61,810

63,336

123,633

138,095

116,851

82,700

75,029

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

3,062,495

3,001,154

3,024,134

3,019,142

2,990,340

3,029,401

2,880,086

   Total assets

$

3,295,129

3,232,038

3,249,794

3,248,828

3,220,053

3,259,153

3,106,899

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

893,181

848,650

805,214

849,751

805,650

849,337

785,940

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,628,346

1,635,755

1,690,135

1,635,727

1,648,235

1,651,186

1,574,293

   Total deposits

$

2,521,527

2,484,405

2,495,349

2,485,478

2,453,885

2,500,523

2,360,233

   Total borrowed funds

$

383,830

365,124

376,890

384,168

393,910

375,307

382,496

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,012,176

2,000,879

2,067,025

2,019,895

2,042,145

2,026,493

1,956,789

   Shareholders' equity

$

377,574

365,521

365,521

363,823

359,131

371,005

351,288

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

Related Links

https://www.mercbank.com

Also from this source

06:00 Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per...

02 Oct, 2018, 08:30 ET Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results

News provided by

Mercantile Bank Corporation

06:01 ET