Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $12.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2020 totaled $30.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2019.

"In light of the challenging operating environment created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased with our overall financial performance during the third quarter of 2020," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "We have implemented strategic initiatives to address the identifiable impacts of the pandemic, and we will continue to focus on appropriately planning for potential future risks posed by it."

Third quarter highlights include:

Strong capital position

Continued solid asset quality metrics

Ongoing strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines

Substantial increase in mortgage banking income and growth in other key fee income categories

Controlled overhead costs

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $42.8 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $4.5 million, or 11.8 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, down $2.1 million, or 6.6 percent, from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a decreased net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth. Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $6.6 million from the respective 2019 period, mainly due to increased mortgage banking income.

The net interest margin was 2.86 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.71 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 3.45 percent during the third quarter of 2020, down from 4.73 percent during the prior-year third quarter, mainly due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.06 percent in the current-year third quarter compared to 5.15 percent in the respective 2019 period. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 225 basis points during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020. A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity consisting of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a correspondent bank negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets during the third quarter of 2020. The excess funds are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs as well as lower business and consumer investing and spending. A lower yield on interest-earning deposits, reflecting the decreasing interest rate environment, also contributed to the reduced yield on average earning assets.

The cost of funds declined from 1.02 percent during the third quarter of 2019 to 0.59 percent during the current-year third quarter, primarily due to lower rates paid on local deposit accounts and borrowings, reflecting the declining interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the decrease in the cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter was primarily comprised of increased allocations associated with the downgrading of certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships, while the provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of an allocation associated with the newly-created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor ("COVID-19 factor") and an increased allocation related to the existing economic conditions environmental factor. The COVID-19 factor was added to address the unique challenges and economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic and its potential impact on the collectability of the loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2019 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2020 was $13.3 million, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 99.3 percent, from the $6.7 million recorded during the third quarter of 2019. The higher level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking income stemming from a substantial upturn in refinance activity spurred by a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, an increase in purchase activity, and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to boost market share. Growth in credit and debit card income and payroll processing fees also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $4.4 million, or 20.0 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting higher residential mortgage loan originator commissions and related incentives and an increased bonus accrual. The higher level of commissions and associated incentives primarily depicted the significant increase in residential mortgage loan originations during the third quarter of 2020, which were up nearly 79 percent compared to the respective 2019 period.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "The continuing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase market penetration and enhance revenue, combined with strong residential mortgage loan production levels, allowed us to achieve another record breaking level of mortgage banking income during the third quarter of 2020. Our residential mortgage lending team has put forth a tremendous effort to ensure the entire loan origination process, from the receipt of an application to closing, is completed in an efficient manner, often providing us with a competitive advantage. We were pleased with the growth in service charges on accounts and credit and debit card income during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflecting the relaxation of certain restrictions that were put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Controlling overhead costs remains an integral component of growth initiatives, and we will continue our efforts to ascertain opportunities to function more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $4.42 billion, up $788 million, or 21.7 percent, from December 31, 2019. Total loans increased $494 million during the first nine months of 2020, primarily reflecting Paycheck Protection Program loan originations of $555 million during the second and third quarters. Commercial lines of credit remained relatively steady during the third quarter of 2020 after having declined $109 million during the second quarter of 2020 largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic environment and federal government stimulus programs. As of September 30, 2020, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $99 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits increased $315 million during the first nine months of 2020, mainly resulting from growth in certain local deposit account categories and sweep accounts.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased that our asset quality metrics remained solid throughout the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to closely monitor and evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the performance of our loan portfolio. Our ongoing focus on sound credit underwriting has served us well during this period of uncertainty and weakened economic conditions. Past due loan and nonperforming asset levels continue to be low, and a vast majority of commercial and retail loan customers that were granted loan payment deferrals under internally developed programs have reverted back to making full contractual loan payments. As part of our internal loan review program and reflective of our desire to identify potential loan problems in a timely manner, certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships were downgraded during the third quarter to bring the loan risk ratings in sync with the current economic environment and the borrowers' financial conditions, resulting in a substantial portion of the provision expense recorded during the quarter."

Mr. Reitsma added, "Although we continued to assist customers in obtaining funds under the Paycheck Protection Program and began helping loan recipients gather and submit required information to the Small Business Administration for a loan forgiveness determination during the third quarter of 2020, we remained focused on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients and identifying potential new customer relationships. We are pleased with the level of net commercial loan growth achieved during the third quarter, and based on the strength of our current pipeline, we expect to fund additional commercial loans in future periods."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2020, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $3.37 billion, up $682 million, or 25.3 percent, from December 31, 2019. Local deposits were up $749 million during the first nine months of 2020, while brokered deposits were down $67.5 million during the same time period. The growth in local deposits mainly reflected Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2020, along with federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending. Wholesale funds were $460 million, or approximately 12 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2020, compared to $487 million, or approximately 15 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $4.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $2.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior-period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $432 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $15.3 million from year-end 2019. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5 percent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 13.0 percent at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Bank had approximately $116 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,243,124 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2020.

As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019 and instituted in conjunction with the completion of its existing program that was introduced in January 2015 and later expanded in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 222,000 shares for $6.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $28.25, during the first quarter of 2020; no shares were repurchased during the second and third quarters of 2020. Mercantile has elected to temporarily cease stock repurchases to preserve capital for lending and other purposes while management assesses the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management has the ability to reinstate the buyback program as circumstances warrant.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As part of our COVID-19 pandemic response plan, we have continued to utilize information distributed by government agencies and health officials as a basis for pandemic-related actions designed to provide clients with needed banking services while protecting them and our employees from the spread of the coronavirus to the fullest extent possible. We will continue to closely monitor new pandemic-related developments and revise the response plan as necessary. We were pleased to announce earlier today that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue the cash dividend program and provide our shareholders with a cash return on their investments despite the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and associated deterioration in economic conditions."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials (the "Conference Call & Webcast Presentation") that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains more detailed information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such comments are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Robert B. Kaminski, Jr. Charles Christmas President & CEO Executive Vice President & CFO 616-726-1502 616-726-1202 [email protected] [email protected]

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

SEPTEMBER 30,



2020

2019

2019 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 59,283,000 $ 53,262,000 $ 84,275,000 Interest-earning deposits

495,308,000

180,469,000

144,263,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

554,591,000

233,731,000

228,538,000













Securities available for sale

312,424,000

334,655,000

345,533,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

18,002,000

18,002,000













Loans

3,350,544,000

2,856,667,000

2,933,013,000 Allowance for loan losses

(35,572,000)

(23,889,000)

(24,414,000) Loans, net

3,314,972,000

2,832,778,000

2,908,599,000













Premises and equipment, net

60,446,000

57,327,000

54,585,000 Bank owned life insurance

71,170,000

70,297,000

67,993,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

2,754,000

3,840,000

4,237,000 Other assets

36,778,000

32,812,000

33,420,000













Total assets $ 4,420,610,000 $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,710,380,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,449,879,000 $ 924,916,000 $ 967,189,000 Interest-bearing

1,922,155,000

1,765,468,000

1,799,902,000 Total deposits

3,372,034,000

2,690,384,000

2,767,091,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

157,017,000

102,675,000

103,990,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

394,000,000

354,000,000

364,000,000 Subordinated debentures

47,392,000

46,881,000

46,710,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

18,267,000

22,414,000

21,389,000 Total liabilities

3,988,710,000

3,216,354,000

3,303,180,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

301,896,000

305,035,000

304,065,000 Retained earnings

124,451,000

107,831,000

98,876,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

5,553,000

3,695,000

4,259,000 Total shareholders' equity

431,900,000

416,561,000

407,200,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,420,610,000 $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,710,380,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 33,664,000



$ 37,005,000

$ 101,428,000

$ 109,559,000

Investment securities

1,788,000





2,660,000



8,554,000



7,587,000

Other interest-earning assets

142,000





651,000



711,000



1,627,000

Total interest income

35,594,000





40,316,000



110,693,000



118,773,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

3,466,000





5,573,000



11,808,000



15,906,000

Short-term borrowings

38,000





71,000



132,000



244,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,072,000





2,257,000



6,499,000



6,751,000

Other borrowed money

509,000





810,000



1,857,000



2,506,000

Total interest expense

6,085,000





8,711,000



20,296,000



25,407,000





























Net interest income

29,509,000





31,605,000



90,397,000



93,366,000





























Provision for loan losses

3,200,000





700,000



11,550,000



2,450,000





























Net interest income after

























provision for loan losses

26,309,000





30,905,000



78,847,000



90,916,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,135,000





1,185,000



3,401,000



3,406,000

Mortgage banking income

9,479,000





2,889,000



19,746,000



5,291,000

Credit and debit card income

1,636,000





1,547,000



4,371,000



4,397,000

Payroll services

399,000





367,000



1,346,000



1,227,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

290,000





330,000



933,000



3,567,000

Other income

368,000





358,000



1,042,000



1,755,000

Total noninterest income

13,307,000





6,676,000



30,839,000



19,643,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

16,734,000





13,680,000



44,388,000



39,982,000

Occupancy

2,023,000





1,697,000



5,944,000



5,089,000

Furniture and equipment

871,000





629,000



2,500,000



1,885,000

Data processing costs

2,676,000





2,342,000



7,793,000



6,854,000

Other expense

4,119,000





3,679,000



11,954,000



12,134,000

Total noninterest expense

26,423,000





22,027,000



72,579,000



65,944,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

13,193,000





15,554,000



37,107,000



44,615,000





























Federal income tax expense

2,507,000





2,954,000



7,051,000



8,476,000





























Net Income $ 10,686,000



$ 12,600,000

$ 30,056,000

$ 36,139,000





























Basic earnings per share

$0.66





$0.77



$1.85



$2.20

Diluted earnings per share

$0.66





$0.77



$1.85



$2.20





























Average basic shares outstanding

16,233,196





16,390,203



16,265,208



16,415,843

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,233,666





16,393,078



16,265,986



16,420,845



MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019











3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2020

2019 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 29,509

30,571

30,317

31,168

31,605

90,397

93,366 Provision for loan losses $ 3,200

7,600

750

(700)

700

11,550

2,450 Noninterest income $ 13,307

10,984

6,550

7,312

6,676

30,839

19,643 Noninterest expense $ 26,423

23,216

22,940

23,335

22,027

72,579

65,944 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 13,193

10,739

13,177

15,845

15,554

37,107

44,615 Net income $ 10,686

8,698

10,673

13,317

12,600

30,056

36,139 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66

0.54

0.65

0.81

0.77

1.85

2.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66

0.54

0.65

0.81

0.77

1.85

2.20 Average basic shares outstanding

16,233,196

16,212,500

16,350,281

16,373,458

16,390,203

16,265,208

16,415,843 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,233,666

16,213,264

16,351,559

16,375,740

16,393,078

16,265,986

16,420,845





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

0.98%

0.85%

1.19%

1.45%

1.38%

0.99%

1.37% Return on average equity

9.86%

8.26%

10.20%

12.87%

12.39%

9.44%

12.40% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 2.86%

3.17%

3.63%

3.63%

3.71%

3.19%

3.79% Efficiency ratio

61.71%

55.87%

62.22%

60.64%

57.54%

59.87%

58.40% Full-time equivalent employees

618

637

626

619

624

618

624





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

4.03%

4.18%

4.69%

5.01%

5.06%

4.28%

5.15% Yield on securities

2.26%

3.37%

4.73%

2.90%

2.99%

3.47%

2.89% Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.12%

0.15%

1.22%

1.65%

2.15%

0.32%

2.32% Yield on total earning assets

3.45%

3.85%

4.54%

4.61%

4.73%

3.91%

4.82% Yield on total assets

3.25%

3.62%

4.23%

4.31%

4.42%

3.67%

4.50% Cost of deposits

0.41%

0.48%

0.70%

0.79%

0.83%

0.52%

0.82% Cost of borrowed funds

1.78%

1.91%

2.31%

2.36%

2.35%

1.98%

2.39% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.99%

1.11%

1.36%

1.47%

1.52%

1.15%

1.52% Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.59%

0.68%

0.91%

0.98%

1.02%

0.72%

1.03% Cost of funds (total assets)

0.56%

0.64%

0.85%

0.91%

0.95%

0.67%

0.96%





























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

























Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 332

169

285

316

327

786

1,107 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

513

513 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 318

371

397

397

397

1,086

1,324





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 237,195

275,486

132,859

110,611

132,852

645,540

257,989 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 93,068

58,015

46,538

49,407

61,839

197,621

133,716 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 144,127

217,471

86,321

61,204

71,013

447,919

124,273 Total mortgage loans sold $ 191,318

225,665

95,327

81,590

104,890

512,310

175,788 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 10,199

7,760

2,086

3,062

2,886

20,045

5,003





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.69%

8.74%

10.14%

10.15%

9.67%

8.69%

9.67% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.80%

10.21%

11.47%

11.28%

11.08%

9.80%

11.08% Common equity risk-based capital ratio

11.37%

11.34%

10.92%

11.00%

10.53%

11.37%

10.53% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.74%

12.74%

12.28%

12.36%

11.87%

12.74%

11.87% Total risk-based capital ratio

13.82%

13.73%

13.03%

13.09%

12.60%

13.82%

12.60% Tier 1 capital $ 420,225

412,526

406,445

405,148

395,010

420,225

395,010 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 455,797

444,772

431,273

429,038

419,424

455,797

419,424 Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,298,047

3,238,444

3,309,336

3,276,754

3,327,723

3,298,047

3,327,723 Book value per common share $ 26.59

26.20

25.82

25.36

24.93

26.59

24.93 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.37

22.96

22.55

22.12

21.64

23.37

21.64 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.27

0.27

0.84

0.79





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 124

335

40

112

519

499

771 Recoveries $ 250

153

229

287

180

632

355 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (126)

182

(189)

(175)

339

(133)

416 Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.02%)

0.02%

(0.03%)

(0.02%)

0.05%

(0.01%)

0.02% Allowance for loan losses $ 35,572

32,246

24,828

23,889

24,414

35,572

24,414 Allowance to loans

1.06%

0.97%

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

1.06%

0.88% Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

1.27%

1.16%

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

1.27%

0.88% Nonperforming loans $ 4,141

3,212

3,469

2,284

2,644

4,141

2,644 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 512

198

271

452

243

512

243 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.12%

0.10%

0.12%

0.08%

0.09%

0.12%

0.09% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11%

0.08%

0.10%

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.08%





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 36

36

37

34

32

36

32 Construction $ 198

198

283

0

0

198

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,597

2,750

2,922

2,364

2,576

2,597

2,576 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

43

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 1,576

275

287

326

240

1,576

240 Non-owner occupied $ 23

25

0

0

26

23

26 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 198

98

156

0

0

198

0 Consumer assets $ 25

28

12

12

13

25

13 Total nonperforming assets

4,653

3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

4,653

2,887





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

2,736

4,952 Additions - originated loans/former branch $ 1,615

220

1,344

30

339

3,179

904 Other activity $ 0

0

(31)

135

57

(31)

91 Return to performing status $ (72)

(26)

(7)

0

(126)

(105)

(126) Principal payments $ (249)

(278)

(110)

(232)

(1,014)

(637)

(1,908) Sale proceeds $ 0

(49)

(192)

(36)

(253)

(241)

(756) Loan charge-offs $ (51)

(173)

0

(48)

(59)

(224)

(241) Valuation write-downs $ 0

(24)

0

0

(8)

(24)

(29) Ending balance $ 4,653

3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

4,653

2,887





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,321,419

1,307,456

873,679

846,551

882,747

1,321,419

882,747 Land development & construction $ 50,941

52,984

62,908

56,118

48,418

50,941

48,418 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 549,364

567,621

579,229

579,004

567,267

549,364

567,267 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 878,897

841,145

823,366

835,345

883,079

878,897

883,079 Multi-family & residential rental $ 137,740

132,047

133,148

124,526

126,855

137,740

126,855 Total commercial $ 2,938,361

2,901,253

2,472,330

2,441,544

2,508,366

2,938,361

2,508,366 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 348,460

367,060

356,338

339,749

346,095

348,460

346,095 Home equity & other consumer $ 63,723

64,743

72,875

75,374

78,552

63,723

78,552 Total retail $ 412,183

431,803

429,213

415,123

424,647

412,183

424,647 Total loans $ 3,350,544

3,333,056

2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

3,350,544

2,933,013





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,350,544

3,333,056

2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

3,350,544

2,933,013 Securities $ 330,426

325,663

330,149

352,657

363,535

330,426

363,535 Other interest-earning assets $ 495,308

386,711

186,938

180,469

144,263

495,308

144,263 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,176,278

4,045,430

3,418,630

3,389,793

3,440,811

4,176,278

3,440,811 Total assets $ 4,420,610

4,314,379

3,657,387

3,632,915

3,710,380

4,420,610

3,710,380 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,449,879

1,445,620

956,290

924,916

967,189

1,449,879

967,189 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,922,155

1,816,660

1,689,126

1,765,468

1,799,902

1,922,155

1,799,902 Total deposits $ 3,372,034

3,262,280

2,645,416

2,690,384

2,767,091

3,372,034

2,767,091 Total borrowed funds $ 600,892

611,298

576,996

506,301

517,523

600,892

517,523 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,523,047

2,427,958

2,266,122

2,271,769

2,317,425

2,523,047

2,317,425 Shareholders' equity $ 431,900

425,221

418,389

416,561

407,200

431,900

407,200





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,315,741

3,294,883

2,861,047

2,871,674

2,903,161

3,157,802

2,846,735 Securities $ 327,668

333,843

344,906

362,347

363,394

335,443

358,557 Other interest-earning assets $ 457,598

251,833

153,638

176,034

118,314

288,310

93,800 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,101,007

3,880,559

3,359,591

3,410,055

3,384,869

3,781,555

3,299,092 Total assets $ 4,346,624

4,119,573

3,602,784

3,650,087

3,622,168

4,024,175

3,531,841 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,454,887

1,304,986

923,827

948,602

930,851

1,228,729

886,536 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,863,302

1,767,985

1,724,030

1,759,377

1,741,563

1,785,391

1,710,120 Total deposits $ 3,318,189

3,072,971

2,647,857

2,707,979

2,672,414

3,014,120

2,596,656 Total borrowed funds $ 583,994

607,074

517,961

509,932

529,590

569,729

531,073 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,447,296

2,375,059

2,241,991

2,269,309

2,271,153

2,355,120

2,241,193 Shareholders' equity $ 429,865

422,230

419,612

410,593

403,350

423,924

389,628

