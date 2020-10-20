Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Continued strength in mortgage banking income and asset quality metrics highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $12.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.  Net income during the first nine months of 2020 totaled $30.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2019.

"In light of the challenging operating environment created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased with our overall financial performance during the third quarter of 2020," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "We have implemented strategic initiatives to address the identifiable impacts of the pandemic, and we will continue to focus on appropriately planning for potential future risks posed by it." 

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Strong capital position
  • Continued solid asset quality metrics
  • Ongoing strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
  • Substantial increase in mortgage banking income and growth in other key fee income categories
  • Controlled overhead costs

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $42.8 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $4.5 million, or 11.8 percent, from the prior-year third quarter.  Net interest income during the third quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, down $2.1 million, or 6.6 percent, from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a decreased net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth.  Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $6.6 million from the respective 2019 period, mainly due to increased mortgage banking income.

The net interest margin was 2.86 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.71 percent in the third quarter of 2019.  The yield on average earning assets was 3.45 percent during the third quarter of 2020, down from 4.73 percent during the prior-year third quarter, mainly due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.06 percent in the current-year third quarter compared to 5.15 percent in the respective 2019 period.  The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 225 basis points during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020.  A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity consisting of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a correspondent bank negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets during the third quarter of 2020.  The excess funds are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs as well as lower business and consumer investing and spending.  A lower yield on interest-earning deposits, reflecting the decreasing interest rate environment, also contributed to the reduced yield on average earning assets.

The cost of funds declined from 1.02 percent during the third quarter of 2019 to 0.59 percent during the current-year third quarter, primarily due to lower rates paid on local deposit accounts and borrowings, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.  A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the decrease in the cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2019.  The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter was primarily comprised of increased allocations associated with the downgrading of certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships, while the provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 mainly consisted of an allocation associated with the newly-created COVID-19 pandemic environmental factor ("COVID-19 factor") and an increased allocation related to the existing economic conditions environmental factor.  The COVID-19 factor was added to address the unique challenges and economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic and its potential impact on the collectability of the loan portfolio.  The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2019 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2020 was $13.3 million, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 99.3 percent, from the $6.7 million recorded during the third quarter of 2019.  The higher level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking income stemming from a substantial upturn in refinance activity spurred by a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, an increase in purchase activity, and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to boost market share.  Growth in credit and debit card income and payroll processing fees also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, up $4.4 million, or 20.0 percent, from the prior-year third quarter.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly reflecting higher residential mortgage loan originator commissions and related incentives and an increased bonus accrual.  The higher level of commissions and associated incentives primarily depicted the significant increase in residential mortgage loan originations during the third quarter of 2020, which were up nearly 79 percent compared to the respective 2019 period. 

Mr. Kaminski commented, "The continuing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase market penetration and enhance revenue, combined with strong residential mortgage loan production levels, allowed us to achieve another record breaking level of mortgage banking income during the third quarter of 2020.  Our residential mortgage lending team has put forth a tremendous effort to ensure the entire loan origination process, from the receipt of an application to closing, is completed in an efficient manner, often providing us with a competitive advantage.  We were pleased with the growth in service charges on accounts and credit and debit card income during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflecting the relaxation of certain restrictions that were put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Controlling overhead costs remains an integral component of growth initiatives, and we will continue our efforts to ascertain opportunities to function more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $4.42 billion, up $788 million, or 21.7 percent, from December 31, 2019.  Total loans increased $494 million during the first nine months of 2020, primarily reflecting Paycheck Protection Program loan originations of $555 million during the second and third quarters.  Commercial lines of credit remained relatively steady during the third quarter of 2020 after having declined $109 million during the second quarter of 2020 largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic environment and federal government stimulus programs.  As of September 30, 2020, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $99 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.  Interest-earning deposits increased $315 million during the first nine months of 2020, mainly resulting from growth in certain local deposit account categories and sweep accounts.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased that our asset quality metrics remained solid throughout the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to closely monitor and evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the performance of our loan portfolio.  Our ongoing focus on sound credit underwriting has served us well during this period of uncertainty and weakened economic conditions.  Past due loan and nonperforming asset levels continue to be low, and a vast majority of commercial and retail loan customers that were granted loan payment deferrals under internally developed programs have reverted back to making full contractual loan payments. As part of our internal loan review program and reflective of our desire to identify potential loan problems in a timely manner, certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships were downgraded during the third quarter to bring the loan risk ratings in sync with the current economic environment and the borrowers' financial conditions, resulting in a substantial portion of the provision expense recorded during the quarter."

Mr. Reitsma added, "Although we continued to assist customers in obtaining funds under the Paycheck Protection Program and began helping loan recipients gather and submit required information to the Small Business Administration for a loan forgiveness determination during the third quarter of 2020, we remained focused on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients and identifying potential new customer relationships.  We are pleased with the level of net commercial loan growth achieved during the third quarter, and based on the strength of our current pipeline, we expect to fund additional commercial loans in future periods."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2020, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations. 

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $3.37 billion, up $682 million, or 25.3 percent, from December 31, 2019.  Local deposits were up $749 million during the first nine months of 2020, while brokered deposits were down $67.5 million during the same time period.  The growth in local deposits mainly reflected Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2020, along with federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending.  Wholesale funds were $460 million, or approximately 12 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2020, compared to $487 million, or approximately 15 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $4.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $2.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2019.  During the third quarter of 2020, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior-period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $432 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $15.3 million from year-end 2019.  The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5 percent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 13.0 percent at December 31, 2019.  At September 30, 2020, the Bank had approximately $116 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 16,243,124 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2020.

As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019 and instituted in conjunction with the completion of its existing program that was introduced in January 2015 and later expanded in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 222,000 shares for $6.3 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $28.25, during the first quarter of 2020; no shares were repurchased during the second and third quarters of 2020.  Mercantile has elected to temporarily cease stock repurchases to preserve capital for lending and other purposes while management assesses the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Management has the ability to reinstate the buyback program as circumstances warrant.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As part of our COVID-19 pandemic response plan, we have continued to utilize information distributed by government agencies and health officials as a basis for pandemic-related actions designed to provide clients with needed banking services while protecting them and our employees from the spread of the coronavirus to the fullest extent possible.  We will continue to closely monitor new pandemic-related developments and revise the response plan as necessary.  We were pleased to announce earlier today that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend.  Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue the cash dividend program and provide our shareholders with a cash return on their investments despite the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and associated deterioration in economic conditions."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials (the "Conference Call & Webcast Presentation") that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  The Investor Presentation also contains more detailed information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 40 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Any such comments are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)









SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2020

2019

2019

ASSETS





   Cash and due from banks

$

59,283,000

$

53,262,000

$

84,275,000

   Interest-earning deposits

495,308,000

180,469,000

144,263,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents

554,591,000

233,731,000

228,538,000







   Securities available for sale

312,424,000

334,655,000

345,533,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

18,002,000

18,002,000







   Loans

3,350,544,000

2,856,667,000

2,933,013,000

   Allowance for loan losses

(35,572,000)

(23,889,000)

(24,414,000)

      Loans, net

3,314,972,000

2,832,778,000

2,908,599,000







   Premises and equipment, net

60,446,000

57,327,000

54,585,000

   Bank owned life insurance

71,170,000

70,297,000

67,993,000

   Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net

2,754,000

3,840,000

4,237,000

   Other assets

36,778,000

32,812,000

33,420,000







      Total assets

$

4,420,610,000

$

3,632,915,000

$

3,710,380,000














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





   Deposits:





      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,449,879,000

$

924,916,000

$

967,189,000

      Interest-bearing

1,922,155,000

1,765,468,000

1,799,902,000

         Total deposits

3,372,034,000

2,690,384,000

2,767,091,000







   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

157,017,000

102,675,000

103,990,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

394,000,000

354,000,000

364,000,000

   Subordinated debentures

47,392,000

46,881,000

46,710,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities

18,267,000

22,414,000

21,389,000

         Total liabilities

3,988,710,000

3,216,354,000

3,303,180,000







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





   Common stock

301,896,000

305,035,000

304,065,000

   Retained earnings

124,451,000

107,831,000

98,876,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

5,553,000

3,695,000

4,259,000

      Total shareholders' equity

431,900,000

416,561,000

407,200,000







      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,420,610,000

$

3,632,915,000

$

3,710,380,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

INTEREST INCOME












   Loans, including fees

$

33,664,000

$

37,005,000

$

101,428,000

$

109,559,000

   Investment securities

1,788,000


2,660,000

8,554,000

7,587,000

   Other interest-earning assets

142,000


651,000

711,000

1,627,000

      Total interest income

35,594,000


40,316,000

110,693,000

118,773,000














INTEREST EXPENSE












   Deposits

3,466,000


5,573,000

11,808,000

15,906,000

   Short-term borrowings

38,000


71,000

132,000

244,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,072,000


2,257,000

6,499,000

6,751,000

   Other borrowed money

509,000


810,000

1,857,000

2,506,000

      Total interest expense

6,085,000


8,711,000

20,296,000

25,407,000














      Net interest income

29,509,000


31,605,000

90,397,000

93,366,000














Provision for loan losses

3,200,000


700,000

11,550,000

2,450,000














      Net interest income after












         provision for loan losses

26,309,000


30,905,000

78,847,000

90,916,000














NONINTEREST INCOME












   Service charges on accounts

1,135,000


1,185,000

3,401,000

3,406,000

   Mortgage banking income

9,479,000


2,889,000

19,746,000

5,291,000

   Credit and debit card income

1,636,000


1,547,000

4,371,000

4,397,000

   Payroll services

399,000


367,000

1,346,000

1,227,000

   Earnings on bank owned life insurance

290,000


330,000

933,000

3,567,000

   Other income

368,000


358,000

1,042,000

1,755,000

      Total noninterest income

13,307,000


6,676,000

30,839,000

19,643,000














NONINTEREST EXPENSE












   Salaries and benefits

16,734,000


13,680,000

44,388,000

39,982,000

   Occupancy

2,023,000


1,697,000

5,944,000

5,089,000

   Furniture and equipment

871,000


629,000

2,500,000

1,885,000

   Data processing costs

2,676,000


2,342,000

7,793,000

6,854,000

   Other expense

4,119,000


3,679,000

11,954,000

12,134,000

      Total noninterest expense

26,423,000


22,027,000

72,579,000

65,944,000














      Income before federal income












         tax expense

13,193,000


15,554,000

37,107,000

44,615,000














Federal income tax expense

2,507,000


2,954,000

7,051,000

8,476,000














      Net Income

$

10,686,000

$

12,600,000

$

30,056,000

$

36,139,000














   Basic earnings per share

$0.66


$0.77

$1.85

$2.20

   Diluted earnings per share

$0.66


$0.77

$1.85

$2.20














   Average basic shares outstanding

16,233,196


16,390,203

16,265,208

16,415,843

   Average diluted shares outstanding

16,233,666


16,393,078

16,265,986

16,420,845

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

















Quarterly

Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019





3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2020

2019

EARNINGS













   Net interest income

$

29,509

30,571

30,317

31,168

31,605

90,397

93,366

   Provision for loan losses

$

3,200

7,600

750

(700)

700

11,550

2,450

   Noninterest income

$

13,307

10,984

6,550

7,312

6,676

30,839

19,643

   Noninterest expense

$

26,423

23,216

22,940

23,335

22,027

72,579

65,944

   Net income before federal income













      tax expense

$

13,193

10,739

13,177

15,845

15,554

37,107

44,615

   Net income

$

10,686

8,698

10,673

13,317

12,600

30,056

36,139

   Basic earnings per share

$

0.66

0.54

0.65

0.81

0.77

1.85

2.20

   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.66

0.54

0.65

0.81

0.77

1.85

2.20

   Average basic shares outstanding

16,233,196

16,212,500

16,350,281

16,373,458

16,390,203

16,265,208

16,415,843

   Average diluted shares outstanding

16,233,666

16,213,264

16,351,559

16,375,740

16,393,078

16,265,986

16,420,845















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













   Return on average assets

0.98%

0.85%

1.19%

1.45%

1.38%

0.99%

1.37%

   Return on average equity

9.86%

8.26%

10.20%

12.87%

12.39%

9.44%

12.40%

   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

2.86%

3.17%

3.63%

3.63%

3.71%

3.19%

3.79%

   Efficiency ratio

61.71%

55.87%

62.22%

60.64%

57.54%

59.87%

58.40%

   Full-time equivalent employees

618

637

626

619

624

618

624















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS













   Yield on loans

4.03%

4.18%

4.69%

5.01%

5.06%

4.28%

5.15%

   Yield on securities

2.26%

3.37%

4.73%

2.90%

2.99%

3.47%

2.89%

   Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.12%

0.15%

1.22%

1.65%

2.15%

0.32%

2.32%

   Yield on total earning assets

3.45%

3.85%

4.54%

4.61%

4.73%

3.91%

4.82%

   Yield on total assets

3.25%

3.62%

4.23%

4.31%

4.42%

3.67%

4.50%

   Cost of deposits

0.41%

0.48%

0.70%

0.79%

0.83%

0.52%

0.82%

   Cost of borrowed funds

1.78%

1.91%

2.31%

2.36%

2.35%

1.98%

2.39%

   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.99%

1.11%

1.36%

1.47%

1.52%

1.15%

1.52%

   Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.59%

0.68%

0.91%

0.98%

1.02%

0.72%

1.03%

   Cost of funds (total assets)

0.56%

0.64%

0.85%

0.91%

0.95%

0.67%

0.96%















PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS












   Loan portfolio - increase interest income

$

332

169

285

316

327

786

1,107

   Trust preferred - increase interest expense

$

171

171

171

171

171

513

513

   Core deposit intangible - increase overhead

$

318

371

397

397

397

1,086

1,324















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY













   Total mortgage loans originated

$

237,195

275,486

132,859

110,611

132,852

645,540

257,989

   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

93,068

58,015

46,538

49,407

61,839

197,621

133,716

   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

144,127

217,471

86,321

61,204

71,013

447,919

124,273

   Total mortgage loans sold

$

191,318

225,665

95,327

81,590

104,890

512,310

175,788

   Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

10,199

7,760

2,086

3,062

2,886

20,045

5,003















CAPITAL













   Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.69%

8.74%

10.14%

10.15%

9.67%

8.69%

9.67%

   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.80%

10.21%

11.47%

11.28%

11.08%

9.80%

11.08%

   Common equity risk-based capital ratio

11.37%

11.34%

10.92%

11.00%

10.53%

11.37%

10.53%

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.74%

12.74%

12.28%

12.36%

11.87%

12.74%

11.87%

   Total risk-based capital ratio

13.82%

13.73%

13.03%

13.09%

12.60%

13.82%

12.60%

   Tier 1 capital

$

420,225

412,526

406,445

405,148

395,010

420,225

395,010

   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

455,797

444,772

431,273

429,038

419,424

455,797

419,424

   Total risk-weighted assets

$

3,298,047

3,238,444

3,309,336

3,276,754

3,327,723

3,298,047

3,327,723

   Book value per common share

$

26.59

26.20

25.82

25.36

24.93

26.59

24.93

   Tangible book value per common share

$

23.37

22.96

22.55

22.12

21.64

23.37

21.64

   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.27

0.27

0.84

0.79















ASSET QUALITY













   Gross loan charge-offs

$

124

335

40

112

519

499

771

   Recoveries

$

250

153

229

287

180

632

355

   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(126)

182

(189)

(175)

339

(133)

416

   Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.02%)

0.02%

(0.03%)

(0.02%)

0.05%

(0.01%)

0.02%

   Allowance for loan losses

$

35,572

32,246

24,828

23,889

24,414

35,572

24,414

   Allowance to loans

1.06%

0.97%

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

1.06%

0.88%

   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

1.27%

1.16%

0.86%

0.89%

0.88%

1.27%

0.88%

   Nonperforming loans

$

4,141

3,212

3,469

2,284

2,644

4,141

2,644

   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

512

198

271

452

243

512

243

   Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.12%

0.10%

0.12%

0.08%

0.09%

0.12%

0.09%

   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11%

0.08%

0.10%

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.08%















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION











   Residential real estate:













      Land development

$

36

36

37

34

32

36

32

      Construction

$

198

198

283

0

0

198

0

      Owner occupied / rental

$

2,597

2,750

2,922

2,364

2,576

2,597

2,576

   Commercial real estate:













      Land development

$

0

0

43

0

0

0

0

      Construction

$

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

      Owner occupied  

$

1,576

275

287

326

240

1,576

240

      Non-owner occupied

$

23

25

0

0

26

23

26

   Non-real estate:













      Commercial assets

$

198

98

156

0

0

198

0

      Consumer assets

$

25

28

12

12

13

25

13

   Total nonperforming assets

4,653

3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

4,653

2,887















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON













   Beginning balance

$

3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

3,951

2,736

4,952

   Additions - originated loans/former branch

$

1,615

220

1,344

30

339

3,179

904

   Other activity

$

0

0

(31)

135

57

(31)

91

   Return to performing status

$

(72)

(26)

(7)

0

(126)

(105)

(126)

   Principal payments

$

(249)

(278)

(110)

(232)

(1,014)

(637)

(1,908)

   Sale proceeds

$

0

(49)

(192)

(36)

(253)

(241)

(756)

   Loan charge-offs

$

(51)

(173)

0

(48)

(59)

(224)

(241)

   Valuation write-downs

$

0

(24)

0

0

(8)

(24)

(29)

   Ending balance

$

4,653

3,410

3,740

2,736

2,887

4,653

2,887















LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION













   Commercial:













      Commercial & industrial

$

1,321,419

1,307,456

873,679

846,551

882,747

1,321,419

882,747

      Land development & construction

$

50,941

52,984

62,908

56,118

48,418

50,941

48,418

      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

549,364

567,621

579,229

579,004

567,267

549,364

567,267

      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

878,897

841,145

823,366

835,345

883,079

878,897

883,079

      Multi-family & residential rental

$

137,740

132,047

133,148

124,526

126,855

137,740

126,855

         Total commercial

$

2,938,361

2,901,253

2,472,330

2,441,544

2,508,366

2,938,361

2,508,366

   Retail:













      1-4 family mortgages

$

348,460

367,060

356,338

339,749

346,095

348,460

346,095

      Home equity & other consumer

$

63,723

64,743

72,875

75,374

78,552

63,723

78,552

         Total retail

$

412,183

431,803

429,213

415,123

424,647

412,183

424,647

         Total loans

$

3,350,544

3,333,056

2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

3,350,544

2,933,013















END OF PERIOD BALANCES













   Loans

$

3,350,544

3,333,056

2,901,543

2,856,667

2,933,013

3,350,544

2,933,013

   Securities

$

330,426

325,663

330,149

352,657

363,535

330,426

363,535

   Other interest-earning assets

$

495,308

386,711

186,938

180,469

144,263

495,308

144,263

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,176,278

4,045,430

3,418,630

3,389,793

3,440,811

4,176,278

3,440,811

   Total assets

$

4,420,610

4,314,379

3,657,387

3,632,915

3,710,380

4,420,610

3,710,380

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,449,879

1,445,620

956,290

924,916

967,189

1,449,879

967,189

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,922,155

1,816,660

1,689,126

1,765,468

1,799,902

1,922,155

1,799,902

   Total deposits

$

3,372,034

3,262,280

2,645,416

2,690,384

2,767,091

3,372,034

2,767,091

   Total borrowed funds

$

600,892

611,298

576,996

506,301

517,523

600,892

517,523

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,523,047

2,427,958

2,266,122

2,271,769

2,317,425

2,523,047

2,317,425

   Shareholders' equity

$

431,900

425,221

418,389

416,561

407,200

431,900

407,200















AVERAGE BALANCES













   Loans

$

3,315,741

3,294,883

2,861,047

2,871,674

2,903,161

3,157,802

2,846,735

   Securities

$

327,668

333,843

344,906

362,347

363,394

335,443

358,557

   Other interest-earning assets

$

457,598

251,833

153,638

176,034

118,314

288,310

93,800

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,101,007

3,880,559

3,359,591

3,410,055

3,384,869

3,781,555

3,299,092

   Total assets

$

4,346,624

4,119,573

3,602,784

3,650,087

3,622,168

4,024,175

3,531,841

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,454,887

1,304,986

923,827

948,602

930,851

1,228,729

886,536

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,863,302

1,767,985

1,724,030

1,759,377

1,741,563

1,785,391

1,710,120

   Total deposits

$

3,318,189

3,072,971

2,647,857

2,707,979

2,672,414

3,014,120

2,596,656

   Total borrowed funds

$

583,994

607,074

517,961

509,932

529,590

569,729

531,073

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,447,296

2,375,059

2,241,991

2,269,309

2,271,153

2,355,120

2,241,193

   Shareholders' equity

$

429,865

422,230

419,612

410,593

403,350

423,924

389,628

